Hopewell Township, OH

centraljersey.com

West Windsor police blotter

A Langhorne, Pa., man was charged with shoplifting for allegedly putting $407.46 worth of groceries in shopping bags as he walked around Wegman’s at 240 Nassau Park Blvd. and leaving the store without paying for them Oct. 30. He was processed and released. A Beverly woman was charged with...
WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
centraljersey.com

Hillsborough Police Blotter

A 45-year-old Edison man was stopped on Andria Ave and charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI) on Oct. 7. He was processed and released. A 34-year-old Hillsborough man was stopped on Route 206 and charged with DWI on Oct. 9. He was processed and released. A 40-year-old Hillsborough man was...
HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ
centraljersey.com

Marlboro council members vote to keep police dispatch operations in-house

MARLBORO — Police dispatch services in Marlboro will continue to be provided by the Marlboro Police Department and will not be outsourced to Monmouth County’s operation. During a Township Council meeting on Nov. 10, the members of the governing body unanimously voted “yes” to update Marlboro’s existing dispatch communications system and to permit the police department to continue providing the service.
MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ
Hillsborough Beacon

No injuries reported in Hillsborough condo fire

No injuries were reported as Hillsborough police and fire personnel responded to a condo fire on Richmond Court, according to the Hillsborough Police Department. The fire was reported at approximately 12:48 a.m. on Nov. 11. Upon arrival, police discovered the exterior of the dwelling was engulfed in flames. Police personnel evacuated all nearby residents within the condo building.
HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ
Princeton Packet

New York man charged with stealing Tesla in West Windsor

A Brooklyn, N.Y., man who allegedly stole a Tesla electric vehicle from the parking lot at the Princeton Tennis Center on Washington Road is facing multiple charges, according to the West Windsor Police Department. The man was charged with motor vehicle theft, hindering apprehension and being a fugitive from justice...
BROOKLYN, NY
East Brunswick Sentinel

Freehold man’s alleged speeding resulted in fatal motor vehicle crash in South River

SOUTH RIVER – An 18-year-old Freehold man was allegedly speeding as his vehicle entered the intersection of Darrow Street and Virginia Street without stopping at the stop sign, which resulted in the death of a 59-year-old South River woman in October, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Police Chief Mark Tinitigan of the South River Police Department.
SOUTH RIVER, NJ
centraljersey.com

News Transcript News Briefs, Nov. 16

The Manalapan Police Department has reported the following incidents which recently occurred in the community:. On Oct. 27 at 8:12 a.m., employees of the Manalapan Department of Public Works reported that sometime between Oct. 25 and Oct. 27, unknown individuals vandalized a storage. shed on township property. Damage to the...
MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
centraljersey.com

Incumbent mayor, committeeman win seats in general election to remain on Hopewell Township Committee

Democratic Mayor Courtney Peters-Manning and Committeeman David Chait are returning to their seats on the Township Committee after defeating their Republican challengers in the general election. Peters-Manning and Chait have each earned one, three-year term on the Township Committee. They faced Republican candidates, Jennifer DiDonato and Daniel Hanley Jr. during...
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, OH
centraljersey.com

Hillsborough Township earns New Jersey Governor’s ‘We Value Our Veterans’ Award

Hillsborough Township was honored by the New Jersey State Governor’s Department of Veteran’s Affairs for its commitment to Veterans and Veteran causes. The New Jersey Governor’s “We Value Our Veterans” Award gives municipalities the opportunity to value and honor the sacrifices, patriotism, and bravery displayed by those who served in the military. The award was presented by Gov. Phil Murphy at the Vietnam War Memorial in Holmdel, Monmouth County, on Nov. 11, according to a press release through the township on Nov. 16.
HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ
Hopewell Valley News

Hopewell Township to revise conditional requirements to keep cannabis applications before Planning Board

Hopewell Township seeks to move conditional requirements such as traffic and odor control to standards for cannabis retailers to keep applications before the Planning Board. If those requirements such as traffic and odor control remained as conditional uses instead of standards, the applicant would have to go before the Zoning Board for a use variance, which township officials said was not the intent.
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, OH
News Transcript

Acorn booms and busts – a nutty tale

If you have out been outside recently enjoying your yard, strolling through neighborhood streets or city parks, or hiking along wooded trails, you may have spotted lots of acorns, hickory nuts or beech nuts on the ground. Or maybe you noticed the opposite – a lack of acorns and other nuts in places they were once plentiful.
centraljersey.com

Matawan-Aberdeen, Keyport, Holmdel, Hazlet, Middletown school board election results

Residents in Aberdeen Township, Matawan, Keyport, Holmdel, Hazlet and Middletown elected members of their local school boards in the 2022 general election. The results of the election are unofficial until they have been certified and that had not occurred as of Nov. 15. The results are reported on the Monmouth County Votes website, which is posted online by the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office,
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
centraljersey.com

Hopewell Township receives revenue boost from construction, real estate company Lennar

Hopewell Township has secured $2.3 million in incremental one-time payment revenues required from Lennar, a home construction and real estate company, which is building two new inclusionary neighborhoods as a part of the township’s 2017 bipartisan affordable housing settlement. Township officials said, “these payments are separate from the revenue...
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, OH
Tri-Town News

Accessible trails make nature available to all

Before being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2009, Karen Richards was an athlete. She could hike for miles on rugged mountain trails and she regularly swam distance laps in a pool. Having multiple sclerosis changed all that for Karen, who is the New Jersey Conservation Foundation’s director of finance and...
