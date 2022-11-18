Hillsborough Township was honored by the New Jersey State Governor’s Department of Veteran’s Affairs for its commitment to Veterans and Veteran causes. The New Jersey Governor’s “We Value Our Veterans” Award gives municipalities the opportunity to value and honor the sacrifices, patriotism, and bravery displayed by those who served in the military. The award was presented by Gov. Phil Murphy at the Vietnam War Memorial in Holmdel, Monmouth County, on Nov. 11, according to a press release through the township on Nov. 16.

HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 6 HOURS AGO