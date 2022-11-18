Read full article on original website
West Windsor police blotter
A Langhorne, Pa., man was charged with shoplifting for allegedly putting $407.46 worth of groceries in shopping bags as he walked around Wegman’s at 240 Nassau Park Blvd. and leaving the store without paying for them Oct. 30. He was processed and released. A Beverly woman was charged with...
Sayreville man convicted of 2018 bias-driven murder of Freehold Township resident
A New Jersey Superior Court jury sitting in Freehold has returned guilty verdicts on the most serious charges against the man who attacked and killed a stranger in Freehold Township in May 2018, solely because of the victim’s race, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Nov. 18.
Freehold Township officials deem sewer main replacement project completed
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — A project to replace a sewer main in Freehold Township has been deemed complete by municipal officials. During a meeting on Nov. 7, Township Committee members authorized an increase in a contract with Underground Utilities Corp. for the Elton Corner sanitary sewer force main replacement project.
Hillsborough Police Blotter
A 45-year-old Edison man was stopped on Andria Ave and charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI) on Oct. 7. He was processed and released. A 34-year-old Hillsborough man was stopped on Route 206 and charged with DWI on Oct. 9. He was processed and released. A 40-year-old Hillsborough man was...
Marlboro council members vote to keep police dispatch operations in-house
MARLBORO — Police dispatch services in Marlboro will continue to be provided by the Marlboro Police Department and will not be outsourced to Monmouth County’s operation. During a Township Council meeting on Nov. 10, the members of the governing body unanimously voted “yes” to update Marlboro’s existing dispatch communications system and to permit the police department to continue providing the service.
No injuries reported in Hillsborough condo fire
No injuries were reported as Hillsborough police and fire personnel responded to a condo fire on Richmond Court, according to the Hillsborough Police Department. The fire was reported at approximately 12:48 a.m. on Nov. 11. Upon arrival, police discovered the exterior of the dwelling was engulfed in flames. Police personnel evacuated all nearby residents within the condo building.
New York man charged with stealing Tesla in West Windsor
A Brooklyn, N.Y., man who allegedly stole a Tesla electric vehicle from the parking lot at the Princeton Tennis Center on Washington Road is facing multiple charges, according to the West Windsor Police Department. The man was charged with motor vehicle theft, hindering apprehension and being a fugitive from justice...
Freehold man’s alleged speeding resulted in fatal motor vehicle crash in South River
SOUTH RIVER – An 18-year-old Freehold man was allegedly speeding as his vehicle entered the intersection of Darrow Street and Virginia Street without stopping at the stop sign, which resulted in the death of a 59-year-old South River woman in October, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Police Chief Mark Tinitigan of the South River Police Department.
News Transcript News Briefs, Nov. 16
The Manalapan Police Department has reported the following incidents which recently occurred in the community:. On Oct. 27 at 8:12 a.m., employees of the Manalapan Department of Public Works reported that sometime between Oct. 25 and Oct. 27, unknown individuals vandalized a storage. shed on township property. Damage to the...
Incumbent mayor, committeeman win seats in general election to remain on Hopewell Township Committee
Democratic Mayor Courtney Peters-Manning and Committeeman David Chait are returning to their seats on the Township Committee after defeating their Republican challengers in the general election. Peters-Manning and Chait have each earned one, three-year term on the Township Committee. They faced Republican candidates, Jennifer DiDonato and Daniel Hanley Jr. during...
Hillsborough Township earns New Jersey Governor’s ‘We Value Our Veterans’ Award
Hillsborough Township was honored by the New Jersey State Governor’s Department of Veteran’s Affairs for its commitment to Veterans and Veteran causes. The New Jersey Governor’s “We Value Our Veterans” Award gives municipalities the opportunity to value and honor the sacrifices, patriotism, and bravery displayed by those who served in the military. The award was presented by Gov. Phil Murphy at the Vietnam War Memorial in Holmdel, Monmouth County, on Nov. 11, according to a press release through the township on Nov. 16.
Freehold Borough, Freehold Township, Manalapan school board election results
Residents in Freehold Borough, Freehold Township and Manalapan elected members of their local school boards in the 2022 general election. As of Nov. 15, the election results posted online by the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office were unofficial. The results will remain unofficial until they have been certified. Freehold Borough...
Hopewell Township to revise conditional requirements to keep cannabis applications before Planning Board
Hopewell Township seeks to move conditional requirements such as traffic and odor control to standards for cannabis retailers to keep applications before the Planning Board. If those requirements such as traffic and odor control remained as conditional uses instead of standards, the applicant would have to go before the Zoning Board for a use variance, which township officials said was not the intent.
Acorn booms and busts – a nutty tale
If you have out been outside recently enjoying your yard, strolling through neighborhood streets or city parks, or hiking along wooded trails, you may have spotted lots of acorns, hickory nuts or beech nuts on the ground. Or maybe you noticed the opposite – a lack of acorns and other nuts in places they were once plentiful.
Matawan-Aberdeen, Keyport, Holmdel, Hazlet, Middletown school board election results
Residents in Aberdeen Township, Matawan, Keyport, Holmdel, Hazlet and Middletown elected members of their local school boards in the 2022 general election. The results of the election are unofficial until they have been certified and that had not occurred as of Nov. 15. The results are reported on the Monmouth County Votes website, which is posted online by the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office,
Applicant seeks use variance from Marlboro zoners to construct self-storage buildings
MARLBORO — Testimony is expected to resume at the Dec. 13 meeting of the Marlboro Zoning Board of Adjustment regarding a proposal from Vision Marlboro, LLC, to seek a use variance at a property on Tennent Road. Vision Marlboro, LLC, has proposed the construction of two 74,592-square-foot self-storage buildings...
Hopewell Township receives revenue boost from construction, real estate company Lennar
Hopewell Township has secured $2.3 million in incremental one-time payment revenues required from Lennar, a home construction and real estate company, which is building two new inclusionary neighborhoods as a part of the township’s 2017 bipartisan affordable housing settlement. Township officials said, “these payments are separate from the revenue...
Mercer County students named Class of 2023 Governors STEM Scholars
The Governor’s STEM Scholars has named a number of Mercer County students to its 2023 Scholars class. Sumuk Anand, Rachel Guhathakurta, Suhani Gupta, Nick Hagedorn, Sruthi Potluri, Vinesha Shaik, Shriya Sudhakar, Sarah Usman, and Grace Xia are part of a 2023 Scholars class that consists of 128 scholars from 20 counties across the state.
Accessible trails make nature available to all
Before being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2009, Karen Richards was an athlete. She could hike for miles on rugged mountain trails and she regularly swam distance laps in a pool. Having multiple sclerosis changed all that for Karen, who is the New Jersey Conservation Foundation’s director of finance and...
National Guard Militia Museum of New Jersey offers treasure trove of history
The National Guard Militia Museum of New Jersey, housed in a contemporary-looking building at the New Jersey National Guard complex at the Lawrenceville Armory is a treasure trove of the history of the state’s militia. The museum is in a 6,000-square-foot building that opened in October 2021 at 151...
