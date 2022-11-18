ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrison County, MN

Law enforcement completes predatory offender registration verification

 4 days ago

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen announced that his office, in cooperation with all local police departments in the county, has recently completed the annual Predatory Offender Registration (POR) verifications for Morrison County. Each year, the sheriff’s office organizes a verification check for all predatory offenders who are on the registry and residing within the county.

Sheriff Larsen said it is important to note that Minnesota only began registering predatory offenders in 1991, and did not assign risk level until 1997. Only those offenders who have been sentenced to prison and who were released after Jan. 1, 1997, have been assigned a risk level. Offenders sentenced to probation or juvenile offenders are not assigned a risk level.

Level 1 offenders are those deemed by Department of Corrections officials as those least likely to re-offend while Level 3 offenders are considered most likely to re-offend.

During the most recent round of checks, multiple predatory offenders were checked in Morrison County. Fifty-nine predatory offenders were checked by the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, Pierz Police Department, Motley Police Department and Royalton Police Department. Of that number, 24 were Level 1 offenders, six were Level 2, four were Level 3 and 25 offenders were not assigned a risk level. Forty-one predatory offenders were checked by the Little Falls Police Department, which are not part of the breakdown.

All but four individuals were found to be compliant with conditions imposed upon them. James Michael Juetten, 46; Dustin Gene Ayres, 40; Wesley David Pagel, 54; and Christopher James Collins, 39, have been charged for failing to register their current addresses, which is a felony.

According to Sheriff Larsen it is important for the community to keep tabs on the predatory offender registry.

“I feel it is extremely important that these people remain aware that we know who they are, and our office will continue to hold them accountable,” Larsen said.

Morrison County, MN
