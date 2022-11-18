ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
So Many Croc Styles Are Up to 25% Off at This Under-the-Radar Store Ahead of Black Friday

By Elise Sole
 4 days ago

Good news for Crocs fans : the massively popular rubber clogs are on sale at Zappos and there’s no shortage of fun styles. Over the past 20 years, Crocs have gone from utilitarian (they originally launched as a breathable boating shoe) to a far-fetched fashion accessory, worn by stylish celeb moms like Ashley Graham , Nicki Minaj, and even Kate Middleton .

But their reign remains steady and we guarantee they’ll make a stellar gift this holiday season. Maybe, you’re looking to give classic ones to first-timers or a dazzling pair that your child will love. Not to mention, there are plenty of fuzzy Crocs that will keep your feet warm this winter.

Either way, we’re all about snagging a couple of Crocs to add to our collection, especially when they’re up to 25 percent off at Zappos . There’s a style for everyone in the whole family to enjoy, making us extra psyched about these amazing deals. So, check out a few of our favorite Crocs below.

Crocs Kids Classic Glitter Clog (Little Kid/Big Kid)

These slip-on cushioned shoes will withstand the park, school, or your weekend errands without complaint. We love a blue glitter look but kids can choose from an array of colors including pink, black, rainbow, silver, or white.

Classic Glitter Clog $33.71 Buy now

Crocs Classic Fur Sure (Women/Men)

These faux fur Crocs are giving us all the cozy vibes we need this winter. The best part? You don’t even need to pair them with socks.

Classic Fur Sure $34.98, originally $69.95 Buy now

Crocs Classic Marbled Tie-Dye Clog (Women/Men)

We’re absolutely in love with this fun print : understated marble with pops of blue and purple. The shoe is also offered with other marble prints in shades like electric pink, white and black, papaya, and peach just to name a few.

Classic Marbled Tie-Dye Clog $41.21, originally $54.95
Buy now

