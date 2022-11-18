Event included New York's top microbreweries to participate at the historic Landmark Theater in downtown Syracuse. WATERTOWN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2022 / 1812 BREWING COMPANY, INC. (OTC PINK:KEGS) (the "Company" or "KEGS") is pleased to have been invited to participate in the New York State Brewers Association ( https://newyorkcraftbeer.com/ ) New York State Craft Brewers Festival - Syracuse on November 19th at the historic Landmark Theater in downtown Syracuse. The Company was invited to participate with approximately fifty other breweries from around the state - from New York City to Buffalo. Despite historically inclement weather in western and northern New York, hundreds of craft beer lovers attended the event. To see images of the event visit: ( https://www.facebook.com/NYScraftbeer/ ).

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO