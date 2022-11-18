Read full article on original website
Teen's Letter Gives A Clue In Her DisappearanceStill UnsolvedRochester, PA
Taylor Swift Ticket Issues Being Looked Into By PA's Attorney General and He Needs Your HelpTed RiversPennsylvania State
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Inside Pittsburgh's Lowest Rated HotelTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Clear the Ice: New Fines for Drivers Who Don't Remove Snow From Their CarsTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
wtae.com
Warmer and drier as we head into Thanksgiving
PITTSBURGH — Clouds have left us this afternoon, and we now keep sunshine in place through Thanksgiving Day. After a cold start Monday morning, we begin a warming trend that lasts through Thursday before our next system arrives. Weatherwise, there will be no travel problems locally leading up to...
WYTV.com
Wintry weather impacts Valley morning commutes
JAMESTOWN, Pa. (WKBN) – Drivers in the northern parts of Trumbull and Mercer counties may have seen a winter wonderland Sunday morning. Above is video from Jamestown in Mercer County. Our crews said at times the roads were slick and snow covered. Later on in the morning, the conditions...
wtae.com
SUV hits Pittsburgh nail salon
PITTSBURGH — An SUV slammed into a nail salon in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood Sunday afternoon. The crash left a hole in the front door of New York Nails along Murray Avenue. We're told customers were inside at the time, though no one inside the building was injured.
27 First News
Near record-breaking cold temperatures expected Sunday
Saturday was another cold day across the area, with temperatures climbing into the low 30s for highs. The day felt even colder, with wind chills in the teens and low 20s for most of the day. While it will get a tad warmer as we head into the work week, the cold weather will continue on Sunday.
wtae.com
Brutal cold for Sunday
PITTSBURGH — Clouds will increase through the evening as a cold front approaches from the west. This could touch off some snow showers this evening, but this band will quickly move east and leave most of us partly cloudy by daybreak and clearing skies through the day. The only except is north of I-80 where lake effect could remain through the day with accumulations up to about 1 inch. We finally shut down all the wintry precip and warm temperatures through Thanksgiving with highs at 50 by Thursday. Our next system is here on Friday to bring rain and then snow showers into next weekend.
wtae.com
Union, paper respond to cellphone video of rest stop incident
A heated exchange between chairman and CEO of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Allan Block and a union representative is making its rounds on social media Monday. The video was captured by Nolan Rosenkrans. He is a former reporter at the Toledo Blade. According to Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh's president Zack Tanner, Rosenkrans is a representative for the newspaper guild.
Prantl’s ‘one-ton cake’ goes on sale after Pittsburgh’s Light Up Night
PITTSBURGH — Prantl’s “one-ton cake” went on sale in Pittsburgh Sunday. The cake is 8 feet tall and 8 feet wide. It was modeled to look like the Highmark building and Christmas tree and was made specifically for the city’s Light Up Night. Prantl’s sold...
wtae.com
Man behind beloved holiday lights display in Beaver County says it was vandalized
NORTH SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A beloved holiday lights display in Beaver County was allegedly vandalized over the weekend. The man who sets it up each year, North Sewickley Township supervisor Emmett Santillo, said the display has been entertaining the community for decades. Santillo also uses the display as a way to collect donations for the Women’s Center of Beaver County.
wtae.com
Snow possible for Thursday
PITTSBURGH — Cold, breezy and cloudy to finish out the week with scattered snow showers through Friday. Cold air sticks around for the weekend but expecting to stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday night: Sc'td snow showers, especially north Low 28. Thursday: Mostly cloudy, sct'd...
WYTV.com
Winter Weather Advisory in effect: How much snow will fall?
The past few days has featured multiple days of light snow across the area with some accumulation across the Valley. Another cold front will push into the Valley Saturday night into Sunday and bring another period of accumulating snowfall. When will the snow start and how much will fall?. There...
Firefighters spend hours battling flames at Beaver County home
KOPPEL, Pa. (KDKA) - It was a busy morning for firefighters in Beaver County. They spent several hours battling flames at a home in Koppel. According to dispatch, the fire started just after 2 a.m. near the intersection of Third Avenue and Mount Street. It's not known if anyone was inside when the fire began, but dispatch told KDKA no one was hurt in the fire.
wtae.com
Allegheny County begins discounted-fares pilot program for eligible riders
PITTSBURGH — On Thursday, Allegheny County's Department of Human Services launched a one-year pilot program providing certain low-income residents with free or reduced public transit fares through Pittsburgh Regional Transit. The department hopes to use the pilot to inform the development of a permanent program. Allegheny County officials announced...
Icy roads, crashes reported throughout Pittsburgh region
Snow and precipitation fell throughout the Pittsburgh region overnight and early Thursday morning, leading to possible icy patches and slick conditions on area roads. Tribune-Review news partner WPXI reported multiple crashes throughout the region. Early morning temperatures are below freezing, with wind chills reported around 20 degrees. The Liberty Bridge...
wtae.com
Beaver County fire tears through home overnight
KOPPEL, Pa. — A fire erupted at a home in Koppel, Beaver County, early Sunday. The 911 call came in just after 2 a.m. to a home near the corner of 3rd Avenue and Mount Street. The building appears to have been gutted by the flames. Listen to one...
Sheetz announces drop in Unleaded 88 gas to $1.99 per gallon during Thanksgiving week
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Starting Monday, to help Thanksgiving travelers, Sheetz is cutting gas prices for a certain blend. Unleaded 88 is just $1.99 a gallon, now through Nov. 28. Only vehicles from 2001 and newer can use this blend. Be sure to check your vehicles owners manual before filling up and taking advantage of the price drop.
WATCH: Harmony ambulance forced off I-79 during snow squall
HARMONY TOWNSHIP — Video shared by Harmony EMS shows an ambulance being forced off I-79 during Friday’s snow squall. Harmony EMS asked drivers to pay attention to the roads during winter weather events. A driver appears to swerve into the left passing lane as the ambulance was responding to reports of a five-car accident.
wtae.com
Charlie Batch's Best of the Batch Foundation hosts turkey drive
One hundred families now have a turkey for Thanksgiving, thanks to the Best of the Batch Foundation. The foundation hosted its first turkey drive Monday night. Former Steelers quarterback Charlie Batch founded the organization back in 1999. Best of the Batch provides year-round educational programming to more than 3,800 children across 22 school districts in western Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania witness describes low-flying triangle in night sky
Cropped version of witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Pennsylvania witness at Smicksburg reported watching and photographing a low-flying, triangle-shaped object at about 6:33 p.m. on February 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WATCH: Ambulance almost in crash during snow squall on I-79 in Butler County
CRANBERRY, TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - While responding to a reported accident on I-79 in Butler County, a Harmony EMS ambulance had to veer off the road to avoid hitting another vehicle Friday afternoon.In the video, the ambulance was traveling in the left-hand lane going approximately 44 mph when an SUV, trying to get around a truck, started spinning out, causing the ambulance to veer off the road. According to Harmony EMS, nobody was injured.
WJAC TV
FBI dive team assists state police with search of Conemaugh River
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — On Monday, state police were witnessed searching the Conemaugh River in Johnstown's West End. State police confirmed that they requested assistance from an FBI dive crew during the search. Authorities did not provide any details about their investigation or what they were searching for. Stay...
