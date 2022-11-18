PITTSBURGH — Clouds will increase through the evening as a cold front approaches from the west. This could touch off some snow showers this evening, but this band will quickly move east and leave most of us partly cloudy by daybreak and clearing skies through the day. The only except is north of I-80 where lake effect could remain through the day with accumulations up to about 1 inch. We finally shut down all the wintry precip and warm temperatures through Thanksgiving with highs at 50 by Thursday. Our next system is here on Friday to bring rain and then snow showers into next weekend.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO