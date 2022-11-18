ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
WBNS 10TV Columbus

'It worries us': Advocates call on FCCS to end contracts with out-of-state facilities with histories of alleged abuse

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Advocates for children in foster care are calling on Franklin County Children Services to end its contracts with out-of-state behavioral treatment facilities with histories of alleged abuse. Both Addison Torrence and Nikki Chinn are advocates for those in foster care or behavioral treatment facilities. Both have...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Legislation that could change Ohio's elections

Rental assistance program to be suspended, return …. Rental assistance program to be suspended, return with 90% less funding. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3UZCsf8. Woman charged in May shooting death in southwest …. Woman charged in May shooting death in southwest Columbus. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3TZPF66. Keeping babies safe from disease this holiday...
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio GOP moves forward bill to strip powers from Board of Ed. after losing control to Democrats

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   Democratic-affiliated candidates won control over the State Board of Education in Ohio, and […] The post Ohio GOP moves forward bill to strip powers from Board of Ed. after losing control to Democrats appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio bill permitting ivermectin, alternative COVID-19 drugs gets hearing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Lame-duck session is underway at the Ohio Statehouse, and lawmakers are heeding former President Donald Trump’s calls to promote the use of alternative COVID-19 treatments. Receiving its first hearing Tuesday was House Bill 631, or the COVID-19 Health Care Professional-Patient Relationship Protection Act, which would protect the use of drugs not […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Republicans use lame-duck session to push voting laws

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — There are two bills and one House resolution that could change Ohio’s election laws. The pieces of legislation are moving through this lame-duck session and could be passed as soon as next month. On Monday, the League of Women Voters of Ohio, ACLU of Ohio, and the organization All Voting is […]
OHIO STATE
1808Delaware

Ohio House OKs Bill To Stiffen Texting-While-Driving Penalty

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Drivers could be pulled over by police in some cases solely for holding or using a cellphone while driving under legislation that the Republican-led Ohio House passed Wednesday. The bill to crack down on distracted driving would stiffen penalties for texting while driving and put...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

How a Republican-backed bill would change Ohio’s election laws

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – State lawmakers are inching closer to voting on an election bill that some fear could throw a wrench in Ohioans’ ability to vote. Its supporters, however, say it does the opposite. The House Government Oversight Committee held its third hearing Thursday on House Bill 294, or the Ohio Election Security and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Focus returns to Ohio’s congressional maps following midterm elections

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Redistricting is an ongoing battle at the Ohio Statehouse, even after the midterm elections have come and gone. District maps were struck down by the Ohio Supreme Court several times before this year’s midterm elections, increasing the supermajority Republicans hold in the statehouse. “The legislature at this point, 67% of the […]
OHIO STATE
ocj.com

Asian longhorn tick spread in Ohio in 2022

It was not the first time, and probably will not be the last. This summer, Morgan County Extension educator Chris Penrose came into his office to find a jar of some questionable critter to identify. In many cases, the contents of the jars prove to be unremarkable. That was not the case with this one.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy