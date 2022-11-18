Read full article on original website
Related
WBNS 10TV Columbus
'It worries us': Advocates call on FCCS to end contracts with out-of-state facilities with histories of alleged abuse
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Advocates for children in foster care are calling on Franklin County Children Services to end its contracts with out-of-state behavioral treatment facilities with histories of alleged abuse. Both Addison Torrence and Nikki Chinn are advocates for those in foster care or behavioral treatment facilities. Both have...
NBC4 Columbus
Legislation that could change Ohio's elections
Rental assistance program to be suspended, return …. Rental assistance program to be suspended, return with 90% less funding. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3UZCsf8. Woman charged in May shooting death in southwest …. Woman charged in May shooting death in southwest Columbus. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3TZPF66. Keeping babies safe from disease this holiday...
Ohio GOP moves forward bill to strip powers from Board of Ed. after losing control to Democrats
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Democratic-affiliated candidates won control over the State Board of Education in Ohio, and […] The post Ohio GOP moves forward bill to strip powers from Board of Ed. after losing control to Democrats appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Secretary of State Frank LaRose wants to raise the bar for amending Ohio’s constitution. Here’s how other states already do that
COLUMBUS, Ohio – When Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said last week that he wanted to make it harder to pass a citizen-initiated amendments to the state constitution, he pointed to nine other states that he said have similar requirements – a supermajority of voters backing the measure on election day.
Ohio bill permitting ivermectin, alternative COVID-19 drugs gets hearing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Lame-duck session is underway at the Ohio Statehouse, and lawmakers are heeding former President Donald Trump’s calls to promote the use of alternative COVID-19 treatments. Receiving its first hearing Tuesday was House Bill 631, or the COVID-19 Health Care Professional-Patient Relationship Protection Act, which would protect the use of drugs not […]
Republicans use lame-duck session to push voting laws
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — There are two bills and one House resolution that could change Ohio’s election laws. The pieces of legislation are moving through this lame-duck session and could be passed as soon as next month. On Monday, the League of Women Voters of Ohio, ACLU of Ohio, and the organization All Voting is […]
Nursing homes spent big on Ohio politics. They could be in for a big Medicaid boost
COLUMBUS – Ohio lawmakers are considering legislation that could send hundreds of millions in extra funds to Ohio’s nursing home industry – a political powerhouse that says its facilities are underwater. House Republican leaders haven’t shared details about the size or shape of the package. Industry officials...
WFMJ.com
Ohio Secretary of State proposes to increase majority requirement to pass petition-based issues
Ohio Secretary of State, Frank LaRose is endorsing a proposal to increase the majority requirement to pass petition-based amendments to the Ohio Constitution. Currently, issues simply need to meet a majority over 50% to pass a petition-based issue on the ballot. Should this legislation pass, that number will be raised to 60%.
Lima News
Ohio Chamber president: Ohio municipal tax burden needs new look
COLUMBUS — Ohio has a lot going for it, but if the state is to be the best place in the nation to do business, it has work to do, said Steve Stivers, the president of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce. Among the tasks Stivers suggested to Dayton Area...
Ohio House OKs Bill To Stiffen Texting-While-Driving Penalty
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Drivers could be pulled over by police in some cases solely for holding or using a cellphone while driving under legislation that the Republican-led Ohio House passed Wednesday. The bill to crack down on distracted driving would stiffen penalties for texting while driving and put...
Count out Ohio Democrats at your peril: Elizabeth Walters
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On election night, Ohio was the dam that stopped the red wave from crashing into Congress. From Greg Landsman and Emilia Sykes, who fought hard to show voters that we’re on their side and helped us pick up two congressional seats;
How a Republican-backed bill would change Ohio’s election laws
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – State lawmakers are inching closer to voting on an election bill that some fear could throw a wrench in Ohioans’ ability to vote. Its supporters, however, say it does the opposite. The House Government Oversight Committee held its third hearing Thursday on House Bill 294, or the Ohio Election Security and […]
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine orders flags to be lowered in honor of Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Following the tragic death of Cleveland veteran firefighter Johnny Tetrick, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is ordering flags to fly at half-staff until sunset on the day of his funeral. Gov. DeWine released the following statement on Sunday:. "In honor of the life and service of Cleveland...
Focus returns to Ohio’s congressional maps following midterm elections
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Redistricting is an ongoing battle at the Ohio Statehouse, even after the midterm elections have come and gone. District maps were struck down by the Ohio Supreme Court several times before this year’s midterm elections, increasing the supermajority Republicans hold in the statehouse. “The legislature at this point, 67% of the […]
Could partisan hatred cause an Ohio man to kill his neighbor? The Wake Up for Monday, Nov. 21, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Every time a reporter posts a story on cleveland.com, I get an email with the link – and usually a headline. This one, from Cliff Pinckard on the overnight shift, was...
WTHR
IMPD officer accused of DUI in Ohio
A Metro Police Officer is on administrative duty accused of driving under the influence. It happened in Ohio, last Wednesday.
Should strangulation be a felony? It isn’t in Ohio
Domestic violence survivors are watching closely to see whether a bill that would strengthen penalties for strangulation will pass.
wvxu.org
Analysis: Ohio GOP launches a power grab over public education. They're likely to succeed
Do you know what one-party control of government in Ohio really means?. If the Republicans' veto-proof super-majority in the Ohio General Assembly sees any corner of state or local government that does not totally align with their view of the world, they will step in and crush it. They will steamroll over it and make it disappear.
ocj.com
Asian longhorn tick spread in Ohio in 2022
It was not the first time, and probably will not be the last. This summer, Morgan County Extension educator Chris Penrose came into his office to find a jar of some questionable critter to identify. In many cases, the contents of the jars prove to be unremarkable. That was not the case with this one.
Proposed GOP voting ‘reforms’ in Ohio would make it harder and costlier to vote
Republican lawmakers assured themselves of supermajorities in Columbus through illegal gerrymandering. Now, they want to lock in that power by making it even harder for voters to have their say (”Lawmakers again eye sweeping changes to elections law,” Nov. 18). Substitute House Bill 294 would increase the time,...
Comments / 0