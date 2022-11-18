Read full article on original website
Related
Dollar Tree Announces Big Changes Coming Up for 2023
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Powerball Winner: Here's Who Won The $92 Million Jackpot
Saturday's jackpot was worth an estimated $92 million.
270towin.com
House Update: Four Seats Uncalled; GOP Majority Will Have 220-222 Seats
Republicans clinched the House earlier this week and will enjoy a narrow majority when the new Congress is seated in January. Currently, the party has won 219 seats, while Democrats have won 212. The Democratic total includes California 34, where one of two Democrats on the ballot will prevail. Four...
Stimulus check update: $2,900 per month is going to hit Georgia residents' bank accounts.
Stimulus check of $2,900 per month is coming for Georgia residentsPhoto byPepi Stojanovski/UnsplashonUnsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
A one-time payment up to $500 has gone out from the state of Georgia
counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) You should have received a nice surprise in your bank account over the last few months, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the 2020 income taxes due. In most cases, you should have received this money by now.
SNAP FAQ: What is Massachusetts EBT and How Can Residents Apply for Benefits?
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as the food stamp program, is run by the Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA) in Massachusetts. SNAP helps low-income households...
DOJ asked to respond to threats against children's hospitals
A group of lawmakers called for the U.S. Department of Justice to address threats of violence against children’s hospitals in a Monday letter.
Navy to open clinic after claims of lingering health issues one year after Hawaii fuel leak
The Navy will open a medical clinic in Pearl Harbor for individuals with health problems believed to be tied to last year’s fuel leaks at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility in Hawaii that contaminated a water supply in Oahu, sickening thousands. “We’re establishing the Red Hill Clinic,...
Indigenous mom leads call to learn about 'Truthsgiving'
The Indigenous community members who live in the United States tell a much different story about Thanksgiving.
Comments / 0