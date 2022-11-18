ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, MN

Comments / 0

Related
voiceofalexandria.com

Obituary- Melanie K. “One Cool Chick” McKale-Omang, 52

Melanie K. “One Cool Chick” McKale-Omang, 52 of Starbuck, died on Friday, November 18th. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, December 2nd at the Church in the Pines in Alexandria. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at...
STARBUCK, MN
fergusnow.com

‘Elevate’ to Celebrate Grand Opening in Fergus Falls

(Fergus Falls, Minn.) – Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) is privileged to announce that Elevate, a new cannabis retail store, will be celebrating an e-commerce grand opening on Wednesday, November 16th. While their physical location will be at 214 E. Lincoln Ave, they are starting with a soft launch online where customers can order online and take advantage of curbside pickup for convenient and discreet pickup.. This dispensary will offer hemp-derived edibles, topicals, education and more.
FERGUS FALLS, MN
willmarradio.com

Willmar vaccine company seeks multi-million dollar expansion

(Willmar MN-) A Willmar business is considering a multi-million dollar expansion. Kandiyohi County and Willmar Economic Development Commission Director Aaron Backman says Vaxxinova, the parent company of Epitopix in Willmar, is looking to expand their production facility in the Willmar Industrial Park... Your browser does not support the audio element.
WILLMAR, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

One person is injured in crash in Hudson Township in Douglas County

(Hudson Township, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says one person is injured following a crash over the weekend in Douglas County. According to the report, the crash took place on Saturday morning on I-94 in Hudson Township near Alexandria. A Kia Sorento, drive by Stacy Abens, 52, of Shakopee, was traveling...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

One person dies in crash south of Glenwood

(Glenwood, MN)--We are learning that late last week Pope County Dispatch received a call reporting a semi vs pickup truck crash on County Rd 18 near Selnes Rd. south of Glenwood. The pickup was driven by 44-year-old Denis Zinke of Sauk Centre. Zinke was taken by ambulance to the Glacial Ridge Hospital in Glenwood for his injuries.
GLENWOOD, MN
valleynewslive.com

Elbow Lake business banned from operating in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Attorney General Drew Wrigley has announced that the Stutsman County District Court entered judgment against David Alex Hansen of Elbow Lake, Minnesota, doing business as Hansen Elevator Service. The court determined Hansen had engaged in consumer fraud by contracting to perform elevator service and repair for two condominiums in Valley City, and two grain elevators in Streeter and Doyon and then failed to complete the work.
ELBOW LAKE, MN
boreal.org

Rural Northern Minnesota cabin found riddled with bullets

Bring Me The News Staff via Bring Me The News - November 15, 2022. A cabin in rural Minnesota was shot up sometime in November and police are investigating who is responsible. The cabin, on Cottingham Drive in rural Wadena County, was found riddled with 11 bullet marks. An additional 13 dents were found on the siding that authorities believe were caused by a BB or pellet gun.
WADENA COUNTY, MN
gowatertown.net

Fire destroys western Minnesota restaurant

NELSON, Minn.–Fire has destroyed a bar-restaurant in western Minnesota’s Douglas County. Sheriff’s Sargeant Ron Boyden says authorities were notified of the fire at The Corral Saloon and Eatery in Nelson, Minnesota just before 11 o’clock Monday morning. Fire departments from Osakis responded, and requested mutual aid...
NELSON, MN
valleynewslive.com

Man rushed to hospital after crash in Todd County, MN

NEAR STAPLES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is recovering from injuries following a single-vehicle crash near Staples, MN. The Minnesota State Patrol says on Thursday, Nov. 17 around 2:30 a.m. they were called to the crash along Hwy. 210. The report says 24-year-old Dylan Crandall of Brainerd, MN...
STAPLES, MN
fox9.com

Firefighters rescue dog from freezing water in Stearns County lake

WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - Firefighters in Stearns County made a heroic rescue Thursday after a dog fell through thin ice off the shore of a lake. Firefighters responded to the initial call at Great Northern Lake in Wakefield Township around 9:12 a.m. for a dog in the water after falling through thin ice.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
bonanzavalleyvoice.com

Belgrade-Brooten police department call volume climbs

In his October report to the Belgrade-Brooten Joint Police Board, Chief Casey Jansky said that his department's call volumes are up a fair amount from this point in 2021 but appear lower than what 2020 brought. "We are currently at 1,650 incident complaint reports for the year," said Jansky. "Last...
BELGRADE, MN
kvrr.com

Fire Extinguisher Crashes Through Woman’s Windshield North of Alexandria

CARLOS TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KFGO) — A Douglas County woman is hospitalized after a fire extinguisher came crashing through the windshield of her SUV north of Alexandria. The Minnesota State Patrol said Lindsay Fluegel, 27, of Carlos was driving on Highway 29 Friday morning when it happened. Fluegel was taken to an Alexandria hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Video: Fighting bald eagles get stuck together in Paynesville

PAYNESVILLE, Minn. – A wild sight was caught on camera Thursday west of the Twin Cities metro.Tessa Christenson shot video of two eagles near her home in Paynesville that appear to be fighting and stuck together.Christenson said they were there for more than two hours, but broke up and flew away before the warden got there.There was a similar sighting in Plymouth last year. In that case, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said the birds were fighting over territory
PAYNESVILLE, MN
trfradio.com

Crashes Continue on Snow and Ice Covered Roads

Authorities say alcohol was a factor in a single vehicle accident reported early this morning in Todd County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol 24 year old Dylan Crandall of Brainerd was injured when the westbound 2015 Ford Fusion he was driving entered the southbound ditch on snow and ice covered Highway 210 at County Road 21 in Staples. Crandall was taken to Staples Hospital and treated for injuries troopers at the scene described as non-life threatening. Crandall was wearing a seat-belt at the time of the crash reported just before 2:30am.
TODD COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Renville County rape suspect in court Monday

(Olivia MN-) A motions hearing for a Willmar woman charged with helping Jordan Freitag of Bird Island rape a 13-year-old girl in Danube July 24th takes place Monday. Unconditional bail for 21-year-old Kelsey Jones is set at $75,000. A motions hearing is slated for 330 p.m. Monday in Renville County District Court.
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Four injured in collision at Kandiyohi County intersection Sunday evening

According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, at about 6:16 p.m. on Nov. 13, a Dodge Ram being driven by Scott Rosendahl of Spicer colllided with a Pontiac G6 driven by Marcos Cruz-Jimenez of Litchfield. The collision happened at the intersection of County Roads 8 and 23. Four occupants of Cruz-Jimenez’s vehicle were transported with non-life threatening injuries.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy