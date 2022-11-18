FOOTBALL: CHAMPIONS! Southeastern claims third SLC title with 40-17 River Bell win at Nicholls

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
an17.com
FOOTBALL: SLU enters FCS playoffs ranked 17th, 23rd in latest polls
HAMMOND, La. – After winning the Southland Conference championship and earning a berth in the NCAA FCS Playoffs, the Southeastern Louisiana University football team was ranked in both the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and AFCA FCS Coaches Top 25 polls released Monday. Southeastern (8-3) moved up six spots...
an17.com
This Week in Southeastern Athletics: November 21-27, 2022
HAMMOND, La. – The Southland Conference champion Southeastern Louisiana University football team will host an NCAA FCS playoff game, the Southland Conference champion Lady Lions volleyball team will find out its NCAA Tournament destination, while the SLU men’s and women’s basketball teams continue nonconference play during this week in Southeastern Athletics.
an17.com
VOLLEYBALL: SLU claims Southland Conference Tournament crown, NCAA big with 3-1 win over HCU
HAMMOND, La. – In a 2022 season full of firsts, the Southeastern Louisiana University volleyball team’s latest first-time feat was the sweetest. A day after earning their first SLC postseason match, the second-seeded Lady Lions (25-7) rallied from a set down for a 16-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-16 victory over No. 1 seed HCU (23-10) in the Southland Conference Tournament championship match Sunday afternoon in the University Center.
an17.com
MBB: Rowbury, McFarlane notch double-doubles but Lions fall to App State
BOONE, N.C. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team got the first two double-doubles of the season from Brody Rowbury and Roger McFarlane, but 53 second half points by Appalachian State was too much to overcome as the Lions dropped their final game of the Appalachian State Multi-Team Event to the homestanding Mountaineers, 83-74, Sunday afternoon at the Holmes Convocation Center.
an17.com
MBB: Lions roar back to upend Campbell at buzzer
BOONE, N.C. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team found itself fighting from underneath for the second straight evening, trailing Campbell by 20 points with less than five minutes remaining in the game, but this time the rally was completed as Boogie Anderson’s floater in the lane with :00.3 left capped a 29-8 run and gave the Lions a 70-69 win over the Camels Saturday evening at the Holmes Convention Center in the Appalachian State Multi-Team Event.
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU RB out for the season due to injury, per ESPN
LSU running back Armoni Goodwin is out for the remainder of the season, per ESPN. The broadcast crew announced the news Saturday night during the UAB game. Goodwin will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, per the broadcast. That’s a brutal break for the running back after he returned from a torn hamstring this season. It also puts a dent in LSU’s running back depth chart as the Tigers look ahead to the remainder of the UAB game, Texas A&M and the SEC Championship Game against top-ranked Georgia.
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU football: What’s at stake for the Tigers against Texas A&M?
LSU already has won the SEC West. It’s going to Atlanta on Dec. 3 to play Georgia for the SEC championship. Nothing that happens in the regular-season finale at Texas A&M on Saturday is going to change that. But the Tigers still have a whole lot at stake against...
NOLA.com
LSU lands 2024 four-star recruit from New Orleans
Warren Easton High School four-star cornerback Wallace Foster announced his commitment to play at LSU during the LSU vs. UAB game. Foster is the sixth four-star commit in the class of 2024, which now has eight members so far and is No. 3 nationally. He's the No. 4 overall in the state of Louisiana and No. 15 cornerback in the nation, according to 247Sports composite rankings.
theadvocate.com
Why Brian Kelly isn't concerned about LSU DC Matt House getting poached
Brian Kelly said he isn’t concerned about losing LSU defensive coordinator Matt House because he supports his assistants when they get opportunities to further their careers and thinks House and his family are happy in Baton Rouge. House on Monday was named one of 15 semifinalists for the Broyles...
an17.com
Leo Paul Jones
Leo Paul Jones passed away on November 18, 2022. He was born in Corinth, Mississippi on May 7, 1929. He was a graduate of Southeastern and received a Masters from the University of Southern Mississippi. He coached football and track in high school and then at Perkinston Jr. College, Mississippi College, and Mississippi State University. He served as Assistant Athletic Director and later as Interim Athletic Director at Miss. State. After retiring from Mississippi he then served as Athletic Director at Southeastern Louisiana University. Among Leo’s achievements are All Little Ten Conference (high school), All Gulf State Conference while at Southeastern and Southeastern’s Athletic Hall of Fame. He was a Lifetime Member of the American Football Coaches Assoc. He received the Carl Maddox Distinguished Service Award, All American Football Foundation Award and Louisiana Athletic Director’s Distinguished Award. He was co-founder of the Gulf Coast Coaching Clinic in Biloxi, MS for over 50 years. Leo served in the United State Army during the Korean War. He has been a member of First Baptist Church of Hammond serving as a Deacon and Sunday School Director for many years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Francis Jones and sister Norma Rickman. Leo was married to the former Joycelyn (Lynn) Perniciaro. He and Lynn have two sons, Steve (wife Jo’el) and Todd (wife Toni). His grandchildren are Chris (wife Amanda), Cory, Cooper and Kirstyn (husband Jarrod), and his great grandchildren Colby, Chase, Cayden, Josie and Livi. Leo is also survived by his brother Dick Jones from Memphis, TN. Visitation at Harry McKneely Funeral Home, Hammond, LA, Wednesday, November 23, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until religious services at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in Rose Memorial Cemetery, Hammond. Pallbearers will be Chris, Corey, Cooper and Colby Jones, Jarrod Granger, Jon DiMiceli and Darren Gomilla. Honorary pallbearer will be Ron Polk, former Mississippi State University baseball coach.
an17.com
Dakota Scott Rushing
Dakota Scott Rushing, age 22, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022. Dakota was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on April 17, 2000 to John Rushing, the late Daphne Triche Rushing and Brigette Rushing. He is preceded by his sisters Maria “Elli” Rushing, Halayna Rushing, Hailee Krupp and his fur...
an17.com
Melvin Daniels
On September 3, 1948, Melvin Daniels, was born to Helen Hart Daniels and Nathaniel Daniels in Columbia, Mississippi. He departed this life on November 13, 2022 in Franklinton, Louisiana. Melvin was a jokester and always had a story to tell. He was a fun-loving person who loved to make people...
an17.com
Helen Rita Koles Kropog
Helen Rita Koles Kropog of Albany, Louisiana, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at the age of 91. She was born on June 15, 1931, in Hungarian Settlement, Louisiana, the daughter of the late Frank Koles, Sr. and Mary Schramko Koles. Helen was a lifelong member of St. Margaret Catholic Church. She was born and raised in Hungarian Settlement where she and her husband raised their three sons. Helen was very proud of her Hungarian heritage, and she loved her family, especially all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The Half Shell On The Bayou Oyster Bar & Grill: Best Gumbo In NOLA
The best gumbo in New Orleans is at the Half Shell on Bayou Rd! There was no need to convince me otherwise because it tasted almost like my grandmother, Momo’s. She made the best gumbo I have ever tasted, and no one has been able to duplicate her gumbo’s deep, complex flavor since she passed away. I have tasted many bowls, but none have come close until I stepped into the Half Shell.
Holiday Shopping Brawl Breaks Out at Mall of Louisiana
A video has surfaced on social media of a fight that took place at Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge. The fight seems to have taken place on Saturday (11/19/22). The brawl seems to have stemmed from a disagreement between two women, and during the altercation a man, and another woman joined the fight.
Winning Mega Millions ticket sold at convenience store in Louisiana
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A drawing was held for the Mega Millions on Tuesday, Nov. 15. One store in Ascension Parish sold a winning Mega Millions ticket for that drawing. Popingo’s #2 sold a winning ticket worth $500. That means the ticket buyer had a 1 in 38,792 chance of winning that amount in the […]
lafourchegazette.com
Historic Ridgefield Plantation for sale
Ridgefield Plantation in the southwestern section of Thibodaux is for sale. The owners of the plantation announced the sale today in a news release. Ridgefield Plantation was last on the market nearly 100 years ago in 1926. Ridgefield Plantation is one of the oldest sugar plantations on Bayou Lafourche. It...
an17.com
Collaboration brings Curbside Cafe to Livingston Parish School students
A collaboration between Livingston Parish Chamber, Leadership Livingston and Livingston Parish Public Schools was started back in 2020 and finally unveiled at a ceremony on November 3, 2022. An official ribbon cutting marked the opening of the Curbside Café, a food trailer that will be utilized by LPPS to expand Meal Education and Awareness for Livingston Students (M.E.A.L.S.) LPPS officials, project sponsors, Chamber members and Ambassadors, and Leadership Livingston Alumni were on hand for the project reveal.
fox8live.com
David Bernard says farewell to FOX 8
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For David Bernard, being a meteorologist is all he’s wanted to do since he was a child. And for years, he’s delivered the weather with humor and clarity, while providing a calming voice during severe weather events. Now, David has made the decision to start a new career path and is leaving FOX 8 to pursue that new passion.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Police chase from White Castle, Ascension Parish ends in Baton Rouge
Louisiana State Police and area law enforcement pursued a truck through multiple parishes the afternoon of Nov. 18. A witness in Donaldsonville said the truck nearly caused a wreck at the intersection of W. 10th St. and Hwy. 1 South. Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office vehicles were seen joining the chase as the truck headed through the city toward the Sunshine Bridge. The truck was seen speeding down Hwy. 1 from the White Castle area of Iberville Parish.
Comments / 0