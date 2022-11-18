Read full article on original website
Related
WacoTrib.com
West Virginia state treasurer enters 2024 U.S. House race
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia's state treasurer is running for the U.S. House in 2024. Riley Moore, a Republican who was elected state treasurer in 2020 after serving in West Virginia's state House of Delegates, announced Monday he is entering the House race in West Virginia's 2nd Congressional District.
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Kansas
Kansas City Star. November 15, 2022. Editorial: A question for the GOP in Kansas, Missouri and beyond: Are we still the Party of Trump?. For many Americans, Donald Trump’s decision to run for president means two more years of the mercurial former president’s exhausting approach to politics: exaggerations, falsehoods, crude language and disregard for the law.
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Illinois
Arlington Heights Daily Herald. November 13, 2022. Editorial: Illinois Democrats in charge; Republicans in wilderness. Election Day results again demonstrated continued one-party control of state government. Predictions of a vast Republican red wave sweeping the nation turned out to be so much hot air. But expectations of the traditional Democratic...
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Michigan
Detroit News. November 19, 2022. Michigan’s broken mental health system has left those who need help with mental health issues empty-handed. Decades of disinvestment and short-term fixes led by Republican and Democratic leaders alike has resulted in a system that is overrun and poorly managed. Meanwhile the rates of...
WacoTrib.com
Gov. Lujan Grisham to hold inauguration on New Year's Day
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will kick off her second term with the new year. A website launched by her administration devoted to inaugural festivities announced a governor's inaugural ball slated for Jan. 1. The site includes a countdown clock until inauguration day. Retired...
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
Lincoln Journal Star. November 19, 2022. Editorial: Burst pipe will force quick action from Legislature. Two weeks ago, a pipe burst at the Nebraska State Penitentiary, forcing the closure of a housing unit and displacing 134 men incarcerated there. A majority of those displaced by the leak – a population...
WacoTrib.com
Alabama pausing executions after 3rd failed lethal injection
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey sought a pause in executions and ordered a “top-to-bottom” review of the state's capital punishment system Monday after an unprecedented third failed lethal injection. Ivey's office issued a statement saying she had both asked Attorney General Steve Marshall to...
WacoTrib.com
Chief calls Nevada prison closure a safety, staffing measure
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A state prison in northern Nevada will be closed as a safety, staffing and cost-cutting measure, and inmates and staff members will be reassigned to other facilities, the state’s prisons chief said Monday. The closure of Warm Springs Correctional Center in Carson City...
WacoTrib.com
Man won't face death if convicted of slayings of 8 in Ohio
WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — A man charged in the 2016 slayings of eight members of a family in southern Ohio will not face the death penalty if convicted. Closing arguments are scheduled next week in the Pike County trial of 31-year-old George Wagner IV. He was arrested along with three of his relatives more than two years after seven members of the Rhoden family and the fiancee of one of them were shot to death in several different locations in August 2016.
WacoTrib.com
Remaining Disaster Recovery Centers closing in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The remaining Disaster Recovery Centers in eastern Kentucky as a result of flooding last summer are closing this week. The Federal Emergency Management Agency said the centers will close at the end of the day Tuesday. Help will remain available, the agency said. The centers...
WacoTrib.com
1812 Brewing Company Wins Spot in 2022 New York State Craft Brewers Festival - Syracuse
Event included New York's top microbreweries to participate at the historic Landmark Theater in downtown Syracuse. WATERTOWN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2022 / 1812 BREWING COMPANY, INC. (OTC PINK:KEGS) (the "Company" or "KEGS") is pleased to have been invited to participate in the New York State Brewers Association ( https://newyorkcraftbeer.com/ ) New York State Craft Brewers Festival - Syracuse on November 19th at the historic Landmark Theater in downtown Syracuse. The Company was invited to participate with approximately fifty other breweries from around the state - from New York City to Buffalo. Despite historically inclement weather in western and northern New York, hundreds of craft beer lovers attended the event. To see images of the event visit: ( https://www.facebook.com/NYScraftbeer/ ).
WacoTrib.com
Ski operations at 2 West Virginia resorts start this week
SNOWSHOE, W.Va. (AP) — Two West Virginia ski resorts are opening some of their trails to the public this week. Snowshoe Mountain said it will start the ski season for the general public on Wednesday with a limited number of trails. The Pocahontas County resort also will be open Tuesday to passholders and employees.
WacoTrib.com
Fire guts large commercial building in Los Angeles area
HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. (AP) — A raging fire gutted a large commercial building in Southern California early Tuesday. The blaze began outdoors before dawn and spread to a 200-by-100-foot (60-by-30-meter) building in Huntington Park, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. There were no immediate reports of injuries. Copyright...
Comments / 0