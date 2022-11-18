Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Nasdaq Stock Down 77% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring
A struggling tech sector and slowing economy have weighed on Roku's stock. Even during the worst bear market in more than a decade, the company boasts several competitive advantages. Secular tailwinds, a new catalyst, and Roku's industry-leading position should all help the stock bounce back. You’re reading a free article...
Motley Fool
3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Set You Up for Life
Apple was recently worth a whopping $2.4 trillion, yet it's still growing at a good clip. Taiwan Semiconductor is a rare semiconductor manufacturer -- with fat profit margins. Amazon's stock has fallen by half, presenting an attractive buying opportunity. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
Why Burlington Stores Stock Was Soaring Today
Burlington missed estimates on the top and bottom lines. However, the company has adjusted its merchandise mix and sees improved performance in Q4. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
2 Soaring Stocks I'd Buy Now With No Hesitation
Both Coca-Cola Company and Costco Wholesale beat the S&P 500 for the majority of 2022. Coca-Cola continues to dominate in the soda space with expansion into alcoholic beverage and similar markets. Costco's operating advantages allow it to keep prices low, all while growing revenues and opening new locations. You’re reading...
Motley Fool
Why Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Fell Today
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing surged last week after it was disclosed that Warren Buffett took a stake. However, traders are trimming today, as recession fears loom and China may go back into COVID lockdowns. TSMC also announced the buildout of its most leading-edge chip capacity in the U.S., which will be...
Motley Fool
The Dow Jones Is on Track to Do the Unthinkable
The Dow is on track to outperform the Nasdaq Composite by the widest margin since 2000. 2022 has been an amazing year for blue chip dividend stocks. But that doesn’t mean you should sell your growth stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
msn.com
Oil price collapse: Saudis, Russians rush to market’s rescue, 2 weeks early
Investing.com -- There are another two weeks to go for the OPEC+ meeting, but the Saudis and Russians have decided not to sit back and let the market collapse continue. In an urgent response to a Wall Street Journal story on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman denied that the 23-nation oil producing alliance under his charge was working on a production hike of 500,000 barrels per day to announce at OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting.
Motley Fool
3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying in the Bear Market
Stag Industrial's free cash flow is on an upward trajectory. Realty Income boasts 52 years of monthly dividend payments. Short-term traders have pushed down Medical Properties' stock price; in the long run, investors will be happy with the REIT's results. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
The 3 Best Oil Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023
ExxonMobil is back on its feet after several volatile years. Diamondback Energy could thrive as a domestic producer. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
4 Growth Stocks That I'm Bullish on Right Now
Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jose Najarro has positions in Block, Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc., Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II-Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF, and Meta Platforms, Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Block, Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc., and Meta Platforms, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose Najarro is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
Motley Fool
Why You Should Buy the Dip on This Cruise Line Stock
Demand remains high for Norwegian's cruises despite price hikes. Inflation and geopolitical tensions have dragged heavily on operations. But 2023 bookings are on pace with pre-pandemic 2019 levels. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Motley Fool
If Buffett Likes Taiwan Semiconductor, He'd Love These 3 Stocks
Warren Buffett just invested in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. However, TSMC's suppliers are also great ways to play the growth of semiconductors over the long-term. While these stocks have lower dividend yields, they repurchase lots of their own stock, which TSMC doesn't do. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool
Want Growing Dividend Income? Buy This Future Dividend King.
McDonald's dished up strong comparable sales and earnings growth in Q3. The company is on track to ascend to "Dividend King" status later this decade. McDonald's stock is neither cheap nor expensive at the current valuation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying
Amid a challenging year on Wall Street, billionaire fund managers have stood their ground and put their money to work. Select ultra-high-yield dividend stocks -- those with at least 7% yields -- have been popular buys for billionaire investors during the bear market. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Motley Fool
Why Oatly Is Falling Yet Again Today
Oatly's underwhelming earnings report last week points to issues not easily fixed. Analysts remain strangely optimistic for Oatly, largely bullish in their outlook even as they lower price targets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Motley Fool
Why This Small-Cap Airline Stock Is on an Upward Trajectory
Sun Country Airlines enjoyed a 39% year-over-year revenue increase in leisure business. The stock is still down over 50% from its April 2021 highs. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Is Stock Picking Worth It? Here's Why I Stopped Doing It
Stock picking is fun, but more passive investing is often the better choice. Successful stock picking requires you to spend time researching companies and staying on top of market news. The average investor doesn't even come close to beating the market. For most, an index fund will provide higher returns...
BlockFi user explains how FTX collapse cost him $2,500 following crypto lenders’ ‘significant exposure’
BlockFi user and investment adviser Steve Snowden shared his experience losing $2,500 after crypto lender BlockFi paused services due to "significant exposure" to FTX.
Motley Fool
4 High-Yield Dividends to Buy Today
Travis Hoium has positions in Apple, NextEra Energy Partners, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp., Verizon Communications, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends EPR Properties, Simon Property Group, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp., and Verizon Communications and recommends the following options: long January 2024 $145 calls on Walt Disney, long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple, short January 2024 $155 calls on Walt Disney, and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
Motley Fool
Jim Chanos Is Right About Coinbase
Short-seller Jim Chanos criticized Coinbase's business model on a recent podcast. Coinbase's retail business will be undercut by competition, and the institutional business will never make money, in Chanos' opinion. Costs are far too high for the current environment. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Comments / 0