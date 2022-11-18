ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

98.1 KHAK

Iowa is Home to a Holiday-Themed Haunted House

The Halloween season has been over for weeks, but if you just can't let it go, there is a way to mix a little Halloween into your Christmas!. Thanks to a new article from Only in Your State, we got word of a Christmas-themed haunted house here in Iowa. For one night only, The Slaughterhouse in Des Moines will transform into 'Krampus.'
DES MOINES, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa Giving Crew kicks off their Sixth Annual Operation Give Birds

Cedar Rapids — Sunday morning, the Iowa Giving Crew kicked off their Sixth Annual Operation Give Birds event at the Van Meter Distribution Center. Meal distributions kicked off at 8 a.m.. In 2021, the crew provided expanded operation to waterloo. This event provides Thanksgiving meals to families in need.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Working Iowa: McGrath Auto

TrueNorth has offices in Chicago and Colorado, but Cedar Rapids is where they are headquartered. They are looking to expand their workforce. A local company which makes everything from lotion to lip balm is looking for more employees. Eastern Iowa media technology company looks to hire as company expands. Updated:...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Monday, November 21st, 2022

(Des Moines) -- A member of the DCI crime lab tells the state medical marijuana board the number of edible cannabis products out there makes it difficult to figure out which ones meet Iowa's guidelines for legal medical use. Kelli Flanagan says they reached out to the DEA and found federal officials face the same issue -- developing and validating testing for hundreds of products is almost impossible. She says the DEA tends to prioritize other controlled substances that they get in on a daily basis, such as fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin. Flanagan says the DCI has taken the same type of focus as federal officials on the issue. The Bureau Chief of the medical cannabis program says the edibles sold legally under Iowa's programs are tested by the State Hygienic Lab to certify that they meet state standards.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Hospitals cited for abuse, dirty ORs and forcing a homeless vet onto the street

Over the past 12 months, Iowa hospitals have been cited for dozens of violations, including a dirty surgical suite, patient abuse, inadequate staff, and discharging emergency-room patients with undiagnosed, life-threatening conditions. In one instance, according to state records, an eastern Iowa hospital discharged a homeless, wheelchair-using veteran to the street, although the man had no […] The post Hospitals cited for abuse, dirty ORs and forcing a homeless vet onto the street appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Hey Iowa, We Need to Talk, and Quickly!

There is something to be said for being concise and to the point, and a new study says Iowa is one of the best at it. According to Preply, we are among the fastest-talking states and I don't mean the kind of sleazy fast-talk a salesperson pulls on you to take your money. I mean Micro-Machines guy, auctioneer kind of stuff. Literal fast talk.
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Free ornaments hidden around Des Moines

The Greater Des Moines Partnership is hosting its third annual, free "Downtown DSM Hide and Seek Ornaments You Keep." What's happening: Local artists will be hiding holiday ornaments around Des Moines everyday from Dec. 2-11, including in the East Village and Court Avenue district.How to find them: Pictures and clues will be posted on the partnership's social media pages, along with the hashtags #downtownDSM and #DSMlocal.Families who find them are encouraged to share a picture and take one home with them.The bottom line: The goal of the event is to encourage people to shop around downtown for the holiday season.
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

A Unique Iowa Christmas Market is Coming Up Next Weekend

Midwest Living recently put together a list of European-style Christmas markets throughout the Midwest that you can check out in 2022. If you're not familiar with these types of markets, the article says:. "The heritage of these old-world, open-air markets dates back centuries, giving local and international artisans the opportunity...
PELLA, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Progress Iowa officials respond to Colorado Shooting

Des Moines — Monday night, the Progress Iowa team released a statement in response to Colorado's Mass Shooting. Progress Iowa Executive Director, Matt Sinovic, issued the following statement in response to the shooting that killed five people at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub:. No matter where we’re from or...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
97X

This Is The Most Popular Holly Jolly Christmas Decoration In Iowa

It's that time of year to get the boxes out of the attic, garage, or basement. Or if you are really into Christmas, maybe you have boxes of decorations in all those locations. As you get the little lights twinkling, the tree cut down (or unpacked), and the air compressors pumping the inflatables will you be putting up Iowa's favorite decoration this year?
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Walk Through a Christmas Wonderland at an Awesome Iowa Event

These past few weeks, we've told you about some of the best and biggest holiday light displays here in Iowa. There's Jolly Holiday Lights at Adventureland, the Mount Pleasant Festival of Lights, Holiday Lights at the Lake in Coralville, and Christmas Acres in Le Mars. Another one you may want to check out this holiday season is over in Ames!
AMES, IA
WHO 13

Iowans welcome lower gas prices

KNOXVILLE, IOWA — Gas prices have been falling in Iowa, and across the country. In the town of Knoxville, it’s welcome news at the Knoxville Raceway, where they count on fuel to bring fans to the stands, and drivers to the track. “We’ve got the fans and the drivers, we’re affected the fans the people […]
KNOXVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

Two injured in Waterloo shooting

Hiawatha firefighters used a vacant building off of Boyson Road on Sunday to take part in a special training session. McGrath Auto in eastern Iowa is hiring. Marshalltown courthouse reopens four years after tornado damage. Updated: 5 hours ago. The long process to restore a historic courthouse in central Iowa...
WATERLOO, IA
KCCI.com

Massage therapist alerts Iowa woman to cancerous lump

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — A Cedar Rapids woman is alive right now, in part, because of a massage therapist who found and warned her about a lump. Judith Takes said last year, her partner gave her a couple's massage for her birthday. Amber Henline was the massage therapist who worked on Takes that day, KCRG reports.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Has a Ridiculous Amount of Fast-Food Restaurants

I like Subway. It's fast and healthy. It's also convenient. Like, no matter where you are in Iowa, there's a Subway nearby. They have standalone stores, and locations inside Walmarts, gas stations, and shopping malls. In fact, in Cedar Rapids, there are about 14 of 'em. While up in the...
IOWA STATE

