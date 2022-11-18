Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Iowa is Home to a Holiday-Themed Haunted House
The Halloween season has been over for weeks, but if you just can't let it go, there is a way to mix a little Halloween into your Christmas!. Thanks to a new article from Only in Your State, we got word of a Christmas-themed haunted house here in Iowa. For one night only, The Slaughterhouse in Des Moines will transform into 'Krampus.'
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa Giving Crew kicks off their Sixth Annual Operation Give Birds
Cedar Rapids — Sunday morning, the Iowa Giving Crew kicked off their Sixth Annual Operation Give Birds event at the Van Meter Distribution Center. Meal distributions kicked off at 8 a.m.. In 2021, the crew provided expanded operation to waterloo. This event provides Thanksgiving meals to families in need.
Thanksgiving 2022: Where to find free meals, food assistance in central Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — There are resources across central Iowa to help those in need get festive food on the table for Thanksgiving 2022: Thursday, Nov. 24. Here's where to find free meals and food assistance in the Des Moines metro for the holiday. Need a holiday ham, turkey...
KCRG.com
Working Iowa: McGrath Auto
TrueNorth has offices in Chicago and Colorado, but Cedar Rapids is where they are headquartered. They are looking to expand their workforce. A local company which makes everything from lotion to lip balm is looking for more employees. Eastern Iowa media technology company looks to hire as company expands. Updated:...
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Monday, November 21st, 2022
(Des Moines) -- A member of the DCI crime lab tells the state medical marijuana board the number of edible cannabis products out there makes it difficult to figure out which ones meet Iowa's guidelines for legal medical use. Kelli Flanagan says they reached out to the DEA and found federal officials face the same issue -- developing and validating testing for hundreds of products is almost impossible. She says the DEA tends to prioritize other controlled substances that they get in on a daily basis, such as fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin. Flanagan says the DCI has taken the same type of focus as federal officials on the issue. The Bureau Chief of the medical cannabis program says the edibles sold legally under Iowa's programs are tested by the State Hygienic Lab to certify that they meet state standards.
Hospitals cited for abuse, dirty ORs and forcing a homeless vet onto the street
Over the past 12 months, Iowa hospitals have been cited for dozens of violations, including a dirty surgical suite, patient abuse, inadequate staff, and discharging emergency-room patients with undiagnosed, life-threatening conditions. In one instance, according to state records, an eastern Iowa hospital discharged a homeless, wheelchair-using veteran to the street, although the man had no […] The post Hospitals cited for abuse, dirty ORs and forcing a homeless vet onto the street appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Hey Iowa, We Need to Talk, and Quickly!
There is something to be said for being concise and to the point, and a new study says Iowa is one of the best at it. According to Preply, we are among the fastest-talking states and I don't mean the kind of sleazy fast-talk a salesperson pulls on you to take your money. I mean Micro-Machines guy, auctioneer kind of stuff. Literal fast talk.
Free ornaments hidden around Des Moines
The Greater Des Moines Partnership is hosting its third annual, free "Downtown DSM Hide and Seek Ornaments You Keep." What's happening: Local artists will be hiding holiday ornaments around Des Moines everyday from Dec. 2-11, including in the East Village and Court Avenue district.How to find them: Pictures and clues will be posted on the partnership's social media pages, along with the hashtags #downtownDSM and #DSMlocal.Families who find them are encouraged to share a picture and take one home with them.The bottom line: The goal of the event is to encourage people to shop around downtown for the holiday season.
A Unique Iowa Christmas Market is Coming Up Next Weekend
Midwest Living recently put together a list of European-style Christmas markets throughout the Midwest that you can check out in 2022. If you're not familiar with these types of markets, the article says:. "The heritage of these old-world, open-air markets dates back centuries, giving local and international artisans the opportunity...
cbs2iowa.com
Progress Iowa officials respond to Colorado Shooting
Des Moines — Monday night, the Progress Iowa team released a statement in response to Colorado's Mass Shooting. Progress Iowa Executive Director, Matt Sinovic, issued the following statement in response to the shooting that killed five people at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub:. No matter where we’re from or...
This Is The Most Popular Holly Jolly Christmas Decoration In Iowa
It's that time of year to get the boxes out of the attic, garage, or basement. Or if you are really into Christmas, maybe you have boxes of decorations in all those locations. As you get the little lights twinkling, the tree cut down (or unpacked), and the air compressors pumping the inflatables will you be putting up Iowa's favorite decoration this year?
Walk Through a Christmas Wonderland at an Awesome Iowa Event
These past few weeks, we've told you about some of the best and biggest holiday light displays here in Iowa. There's Jolly Holiday Lights at Adventureland, the Mount Pleasant Festival of Lights, Holiday Lights at the Lake in Coralville, and Christmas Acres in Le Mars. Another one you may want to check out this holiday season is over in Ames!
Joe Barksdale, founder of Iowa State Fair cookie staple, dies at 95
DES MOINES, Iowa — The founder of a beloved Iowa State Fair staple, Barksdale Cookies, has died at 95 years old. Joe Barksdale, affectionately known as the "Cookie Man," was one half of the duo that brought cookies by the bucket to the Iowa State Fair. It's been nearly...
Iowans welcome lower gas prices
KNOXVILLE, IOWA — Gas prices have been falling in Iowa, and across the country. In the town of Knoxville, it’s welcome news at the Knoxville Raceway, where they count on fuel to bring fans to the stands, and drivers to the track. “We’ve got the fans and the drivers, we’re affected the fans the people […]
KCRG.com
Two injured in Waterloo shooting
Hiawatha firefighters used a vacant building off of Boyson Road on Sunday to take part in a special training session. McGrath Auto in eastern Iowa is hiring. Marshalltown courthouse reopens four years after tornado damage. Updated: 5 hours ago. The long process to restore a historic courthouse in central Iowa...
KCCI.com
Massage therapist alerts Iowa woman to cancerous lump
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — A Cedar Rapids woman is alive right now, in part, because of a massage therapist who found and warned her about a lump. Judith Takes said last year, her partner gave her a couple's massage for her birthday. Amber Henline was the massage therapist who worked on Takes that day, KCRG reports.
Iowa Has a Ridiculous Amount of Fast-Food Restaurants
I like Subway. It's fast and healthy. It's also convenient. Like, no matter where you are in Iowa, there's a Subway nearby. They have standalone stores, and locations inside Walmarts, gas stations, and shopping malls. In fact, in Cedar Rapids, there are about 14 of 'em. While up in the...
KCCI.com
Chuck's Restaurant says missing bowl could smash Thanksgiving potato plans
DES MOINES, Iowa — Chuck's Restaurant is preparing to offer approximately 3,200 free Thanksgiving meals, but there is one missing ingredient. The Des Moines restaurant is on the hunt for a 140-quart mixing bowl. The mixer Chuck's normally uses to make mashed potatoes finally died after decades of use.
