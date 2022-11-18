DraftKings and FanDuel Week 11: High-Upside Quarterbacks Will Lead Winning Lineups

Roster these quarterbacks in your Week 11 DFS contests.

Heading into Week 11, nine quarterbacks average more than 20.00 fantasy points, but three of those players (Patrick Mahomes, Geno Smith, and Kyler Murray) don’t play on the main slate or are on a bye. In addition, Tua Tagovailoa has the week off. This combination forces daily fantasy players to be more creative when building their lineups.

Teams on bye : Jacksonville, Miami, Seattle, Tampa Bay

Here’s a look at some of the mid-tier quarterbacks in Week 11:

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys (DraftKings – $6,600/FanDuel – $7,500)

Since returning from the injured list, Prescott has passed for 722 yards with six touchdowns over three games with minimal production running the ball (12/40/1). His completion rate (68.4) grades well, but he doesn’t have a completion of more than 40 yards. The Cowboys’ quarterbacks have 11 passing touchdowns on the year, but they’ve averaged only 6.6 yards per pass attempt. Last week, Prescott got CeeDee Lamb (11/150/2) going, lifting him to seventh in wide receiver scoring (53/706/5). Unfortunately, Dallas is a much better team when running the ball and has struggled to get its second and third wideouts rolling in most of the matchups this season.

The Vikings rank 25th vs. the quarterback position (22.55 FPPG), with struggles in three contests (PHI – 390/3, MIA – 437/2, and ARI – 352/3). In addition, Minnesota allows 7.9 yards per pass attempt due to failure vs. five different groups of wide receivers (16/232/1, 16/219, 19/312, 21/263/2, and 23/264/1). Dallas should move the ball well in this matchup, giving Prescott a chance at a competitive game for his salary level.

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals (DraftKings – $6,800/FanDuel – $8,300)

Over the past two games without Ja’Marr Chase in the starting lineup, Burrow finished with two dull showings (232/2 and 206/1). Despite this step back in stats, his completion rate has been better than 70 percent over his last four starts (75.7, 81.0, 71.4, and 78.6). The Bengals’ offense line allowed 29 sacks, with three or more in six games. Burrow passed for more than 300 yards in three matchups (338/2, 300/2, and 481/3).

Pittsburgh ranks 27th against quarterbacks (22.77 FPPG). Josh Allen (472/4) and Jalen Hurts (317/4) had the most success against the Steelers. Last week, T.J. Watt returned to the starting lineup and the Steelers had him on the field for 79 percent of their plays. Burrow has an against-the-grain feel due to Pittsburgh struggling to score and Cincinnati is expected to run more of a balanced attack in Week 11.

Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings (DraftKings – $6,100/Fanduel – $7,600)

Despite ranking eighth in quarterback scoring (20.73 FPPG), Cousins is still looking for his first impact game. He is on pace to set a career high in passing attempts (669 – 39.3 per game), but he is averaging only 6.7 yards per pass play with no games with more than two passing scores. The Vikings’ offensive line can struggle to pass block, but their wideouts gained over 200 yards in four matchups (15/234/2, 20/238, 22/223/1, and 19/277/1).

Dallas lost the time of possession in six straight games while their defense struggled to defend the run in back-to-back contests (43/240/2 and 39/207/1), leading to them allowing 60 points and eight touchdowns. The Cowboys have 35 sacks, which will create an issue for the passing window for Cousins. The game has the second-highest over/under (47.5) on the main slate on Sunday at SI Sportsbook . The Vikings will throw the ball a lot and Justin Jefferson has the talent to beat a top secondary.