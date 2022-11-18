ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFB

Latest AP Top 25 poll released

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers remained in their position in the latest AP Top 25 poll that was released on Sunday, Nov. 20. The Tigers remained at No. 6. Below is a full list of rankings from Sunday, Nov. 20:. 1. Georgia. 2. Ohio State. 3. Michigan.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

49th Annual Bayou Classic kicks off Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thanksgiving week is indicative of a crucial time in the season for SWAC football fans and supporters. The Southern University Jaguars and the Grambling State University Tigers are preparing for their historic Bayou Classic match-up in New Orleans this weekend. The kick-off press conference for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

La. to take national stage during 2023 Rose Parade

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana spirit will be on display for the country to see during the upcoming 2023 Rose Parade on New Year’s Day. According to the Louisiana Office of Tourism, the Louisiana float in this year’s parade will feature a riverboat or paddlewheel steamboat decorated with flowers, leaves, and seeds. Float riders will include a former patient of the Shriners Hospital in Shreveport as well as 20 Louisiana queens from across the state.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Expect a soggy Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Temperatures are starting out this Saturday morning well above freezing, which is important because of the showers we’ll see off and on throughout the day. No icing is expected, but it’ll remain cool today with afternoon highs only in the low to mid 50s....
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Men and women graduate from BRPD 89th Basic Training Academy

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several men and women graduated from the Baton Rouge Police Department’s 89th Basic Training Academy on Monday, Nov. 21. According to police, 18 new officers and one reserve officer are joining the ranks of BRPD. The graduation took place at the Louisiana State Police...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Saturday marks final day to register to vote online for Dec. 10 election

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - People in Louisiana are running out of time to register to vote for the election on Saturday, Dec. 10. The deadline to register online is Saturday, Nov. 19, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office. The public is urged to visit the website geauxvote.com to register or make changes to your registration.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

SU Law Center to host expungement intake event

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University Law Center is planning to host an expungement intake event. The event is planned for Tuesday, January 10, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Dr. Leo S. Butler Community Center located at 950 E. Washington Street in Baton Rouge. The...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Help feed families in need this holiday season by buying a Coca-Cola Red Bag

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One in seven people are waking up today facing hunger in Louisiana. According to Feeding America, one in five are children facing hunger right now. It’s a sad reality we have here at home -- but it’s why Coca-Cola United, Associated Grocers, and WAFB are helping the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank feed families in need this holiday season.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

First freeze for many

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A freezing start to our day, both literally and figuratively, with a Freeze Warning in effect in Baton Rouge this Friday morning. We have a Hard Freeze Warning in the northern parishes so hopefully you protected the Ps. This is the coldest temperature we’ve had since March 13th earlier this year.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Off and on rain Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The forecast for Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday continues to get bleaker and bleaker as rain chances and rain amounts continue to climb. In the meantime, enjoy some warmer and dry weather today and tomorrow. Temperatures this afternoon are forecast to reach the mid 60°s even under mostly cloudy skies.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Crews respond to house fire on Brady Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire in Baton Rouge early Tuesday (Nov. 22) morning. According to a spokesman with BRFD, the fire happened in the 3200 block of Brady Street, near N. Acadian Thruway just before 5 a.m. There...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

1 injured in shooting on Prescott Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting on Thursday, Nov. 17 just before 5 p.m. BRPD says it happened in the 5800 block of Prescott Road, near W. Brookstown Drive. Officials confirmed one person was taken to a local hospital. The...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

30K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy