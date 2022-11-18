Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message On Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott

Jerry Jones © Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys have played without star running back Ezekiel Elliott in their past two games as Elliott has recovered from a knee injury.

It hasn't seemed to matter.

Fourth-year running back Tony Pollard has looked like a star in an expanded role, rushing for 246 yards and four touchdowns across the past two contests.

That has led to some calls for Pollard to take over the starting job full-time. But Cowboys owner Jerry Jones continues to indicate that's not likely.

During a radio interview on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Jones said the Cowboys are "a better team" with Elliott on the field.

"We are a better team when we’ve got him and got him available," Jones said, according to Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports. "Defenses are well aware, more than anybody, of his impact and availability. So I’m glad to have him back. And it does look like he’s going to be available."

Jones indicated that Elliott is expected to return to action Sunday when the Cowboys face the 8-1 Minnesota Vikings.

Pollard has been quite a bit more efficient than Elliott this season. Despite carrying the ball six fewer times than Elliott, Pollard has out-gained him by 178 yards and scored two more touchdowns. On the season, Pollard is averaging 6.0 yards per carry compared to 4.1 for Elliott.

However, Jones is staying loyal to his former top-five draft pick from 2016.

Elliott has had a strong career in Dallas, leading the NFL in rushing yards per game in each of his first three professional seasons. Last year, he eclipsed 1,000 yards on the ground for the fourth time in six years.

Elliott signed a six-year, $90 million contract with the Cowboys prior to the 2019 season.

Even if Elliott returns to the field Sunday, it would make sense to see him take on a smaller workload than he had earlier this year. Through the first seven games of the season, Elliott averaged 16.4 touches per game compared to 11.1 for Pollard.