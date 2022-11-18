Read full article on original website
WGAL
Fire breaks out at multiple buildings in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A fire broke out at a warehouse in Lancaster County on Monday evening. According to emergency dispatch, the incident happened along the 900 block of North Strickler Road in Chanceford Township at 7:37 p.m. No injuries were reported in the incident. Crews cleared the scene...
Student fight put Dauphin County high school on lockdown, district says
A Dauphin County high school was on lockdown Monday after an altercation between students, officials said. Central Dauphin East High School’s lockdown has been lifted as of 11:30 a.m. and classes have resumed, according to district spokeswoman Shannon Leib. It’s unclear how many students were involved or if anyone...
Crews respond to fire at flooring business in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Crews are responding to a fire at a Lancaster County flooring company's warehouse. Officials with Lancaster County 911 Dispatch say a fire at Hess Flooring Inc. in Rapho Township started just after 7:30 p.m. Monday night. Fire officials on scene say the fire started in...
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
6 – 501.112 Removing Dead or Trapped Birds, Insects, Rodents and other Pests. Potential rodent harborage areas inside the food facility observed in the dry ingredient storage area due to three dead mice in a glue trap in the storage area of the lower-level prep kitchen. 6 – 501.111...
UPMC Child Advocacy Center of Central Pa. opens Cumberland County location
A third UPMC Child Advocacy Center of Central Pa. has opened in the midstate. The new location opened on Nov. 8 at 49 Brookwood Ave., Suite 2 in South Middleton Township. The UPMC Child Advocacy Center of Central Pa. was previously known as the Children’s Resource Center. UPMC says...
Pa. man dies after hitting the side of a propane truck
Authorities have identified a 30-year-old man who died after a one-vehicle pedestrian crash Tuesday morning that shut down an Allentown intersection. The Lehigh County coroner’s office said pedestrian Hiram Arroyo, of Allentown, hit the side of a propane truck shortly before 8:45 a.m. near the 2000 block of Oxford Drive.
pahomepage.com
Harrisburg building with store, mechanic, apartments catches fire
A fire started in a garage in Harrisburg at 16th and Walnut streets at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Monday, but it was quickly extinguished by fire crews, according to the Harrisburg Fire Bureau. Harrisburg building with store, mechanic, apartments …. A fire started in a garage in Harrisburg at 16th...
WFMZ-TV Online
Skeleton-masked man robs credit union at gunpoint
CUMRU TWP., Pa. — Employees of a credit union in Berks County endured a frightening ordeal Monday morning. A masked man robbed the Members First Federal Credit Union at 516 E. Lancaster Ave. in Cumru Township at gunpoint, according to the police. The holdup was reported at approximately 11:39 a.m.
Man stole SUV from central Pa. Walmart with 3 kids inside: police
Police arrested an Adams County man after he stole a vehicle from Walmart while three children were still inside. Jason Harris, 44, of York Springs, entered the running vehicle at the Straban Township location on Route 15 around 5 p.m. Sunday, according to state police. Three boys, ages 7, 12...
Ex-Shippensburg University student, once charged with homicide, released after serving three years in jail
A former Shippensburg University student was released from Cumberland County Prison Thursday after serving a little over three years on charges stemming from a 2019 double shooting in Shippensburg that left one Philadelphia man dead and another wounded. Clayton Steven Wilson, initially charged with the Oct. 6, 2019 murder of...
Burglar steals at least $20,000 from Pa. church: police
Police are investigating a burglary where someone stole thousands of dollars from a church. The church in Philadelphia notified police on Monday about the burglary that happened around 11:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. On Tuesday, police released surveillance footage of a man walking through the parking lot at ENON Tabernacle...
abc27.com
New Public Safety Complex coming to York County
HANOVER , Pa. (WHTM) — The Hanover Borough and State Representative Kate A. Klunk (R), announced earlier today on Nov. 21, 2022, that they have been awarded a $5.5 million state grant that will fund the creation of a new public safety complex. The multi-million dollar grant was awarded...
abc27.com
Three children kidnapped at Gettysburg Walmart, suspect charged
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An Adams County man has been charged after State Police say three children were kidnapped from a Gettysburg Walmart parking lot. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Jason Harris of York Springs allegedly entered a running vehicle in the Walmart parking lot on November 20 and fled with three children in the back seats.
Thanksgiving 2022: Is parking free in Harrisburg? Are liquor stores open? Will I get mail?
Hopefully, you have better things to do than attend to business on Thanksgiving Day. But, if you do, your best option is online because many places are closed. Here’s a quick rundown of what we were able to determine regarding what’s closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, for Thanksgiving and in some cases, Black Friday on Nov. 25.
sauconsource.com
Police Blame River Road Wreck on Icy Road, Speeding
A weekend accident along River Road (Rt. 32) in Nockamixon Township, Bucks County, occurred as a result of ice and the speed at which the driver was allegedly traveling, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said Monday. In an accident report, troopers said the crash happened at 9:52 a.m. Saturday about...
WGAL
Lancaster County-based Conestoga Tours to close at end of year
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A longtime Lancaster County bus company is closing at the end of the year. It's the end of the line for Conestoga Tours, which has origins dating to 1899. The tour company will lead its last trip at the end of December. "I feel like...
local21news.com
Three boys kidnapped in Gettysburg by alleged DUI man, police say
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials have arrested a man who is accused of kidnapping a 7,12, and 14-year-old boy in Gettysburg yesterday. According to Gettysburg Police, 44-year-old Jason Harris had allegedly stolen a vehicle in a Walmart parking lot on 1270 York Rd. with three children inside of it.
Pa. native among those killed in Colorado Club Q shooting
A bartender from Kutztown was identified by a family member as being among five killed Saturday in a bar shooting that rocked the city of Colorado Springs. Derrick Rump, 38, a Kutztown Area High School graduate who moved several years ago to the city south of Denver, was a quiet kid growing up but always had a bubbly and welcoming personality, his cousin Kelly Plante said.
Pa. man hit by stray bullet while riding SEPTA train, police say
A 35-year-old man was hit in the arm by a stray bullet while riding a SEPTA train in the Frankford area of Philadelphia on Tuesday morning, according to police. According to Philly Voice, the No. 56 bus was riding along Torresdale Avenue near Church Street just a little before 3 a.m. when the bullet broke the window and hit the man in the arm, Philadelphia police confirmed.
PennLive.com
Former home of central Pa. newspaper to become co-working space
The former home of the York Dispatch has a new owner. Grotto Community Benefit LLC, a nonprofit and commercial partnership, purchased the building complex at 15-23 E. Philadelphia St. in York. The building complex was also formerly home to the architectural and decorative glass fabricator, Rudy Art Glass. The building...
PennLive.com
