Blues' Torey Krug: Exits warmups
Krug (upper body) left during pre-game warmups and is not expected to play Monday against Anaheim, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports. Just as Colton Parayko is set to return from a three-game absence, it appears the Blues will be down another top blueliner for at least one game. Krug has four goals and eight points while averaging 19:39 of ice time through 17 games on the year. An update on his status should be available before Wednesday's game in Buffalo.
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Moves up on scoring list
Barzal was credited with an assist during Monday's 3-2 overtime victory over the host Maple Leafs. Barzal, who leads the Islanders with 22 points, extended his point streak to a season-high five games (two goals, four helpers). Monday's assist marked the 25-year-old center's 333rd career point, tying Tomas Jonsson for 21st on the team's all-time scoring list. Barzal, who added two hits Monday, compiled a four-game point streak from Oct. 23-29.
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Offers pair of helpers
Martinez produced two assists, blocked three shots and went plus-4 in Monday's 5-4 win over the Canucks. Martinez helped out on Mark Stone's second-period tally and set up William Carrier's second goal of the game in the third. The pair of assists doubled Martinez's point total for the year to four helpers in 20 contests. The 35-year-old defensive specialist has added a league-leading 91 blocked shots, 16 shots on net and a plus-11 rating as a key part of the Golden Knights' top four.
Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Skating on his own
Okposo (lower body) has started skating on his own, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports. Okposo, who hasn't played since Nov. 10, is doing better. It seems doubtful that he will be ready to play Tuesday against Montreal. Okposo is listed as day-to-day.
