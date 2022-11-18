Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
3 Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Ahead of a Rally in 2023
The stock market can play tricks on your mind. You feel invincible in a bull market, but in a bear market you feel like you'll never make money again. It's been a long fall for many growth stocks in 2022, but keep your head up. Historically, Wall Street has always recovered, and there isn't a reason why this would be any different.
Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: Microsoft, Walmart, Grinder And GM Fixing Thousands Of Tesla EVs
Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. "Retailers Are Expecting Unpredictable Holiday Sales. These Companies Will Come Out On Top," by Sabrina Escobar, explores the uncertain holiday shopping season ahead of retailers, but notes that companies like Walmart Inc WMT, Dollar General Corp DG and Dollar Tree Inc DLTR could benefit from recession concerns.
NASDAQ
Sculptor Capital Fixes Dispute With Former And Rallies 17% After Forming Committee To Evaluate A Potential Transaction
Diversified asset manager Sculptor Capital Management’s (US:SCU) stock was rewarded with a strong 17.2% rally to finish the week on Friday following news that the investment manager formed a special committee to explore potential interest from third parties regarding a potential transaction. The latest development follows a lawsuit that...
NASDAQ
Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FXD
The First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 117,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 39,000. Shares of FXD were up about 0.1% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday...
NASDAQ
These 3 Stocks Are Crushing the Market. Wall Street Thinks They Can Soar at Least 78% Higher.
What's better than a stock that's a big winner? A stock that's a big winner that should be able to keep on winning in the future. There are more in this category than you might think. The following three stocks are absolutely crushing the market so far this year. And Wall Street thinks they can soar at least 78% higher.
The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now
You don't need a mountain of cash to begin building wealth on Wall Street.
NASDAQ
4 Fantastic Dividend Stocks to Buy With Yields of 4% or More
When used as a verb, yield means "to give up." Even when yield is used as a noun, it can often involve giving something up. Many high-yield dividend stocks come with significant trade-offs that make them less attractive to investors. That's not always the case, though. Here are four fantastic...
NASDAQ
Want $2,000 In Passive Income? Here's 1 Stock to Buy, and 1 to Avoid
There are quite a few ways to get your money to make more money. Dividend stocks are one of the first places that many investors look, and with good reason. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are often attractive places for investors seeking passive income, as they're obligated to disburse a high percentage of their earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends. Let's examine two popular REITs to determine which one is the better option for income investors looking to make a relatively small sum of $2,000 in dividends annually.
NASDAQ
3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November
In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
This Dividend Aristocrat With A 7% Yield Is A Real Buy Low Opportunity
VF Corporation (VFC) is down 60% year-to-date thanks to a confluence of factors - global growth challenges, a tough retail environment and consumer discretionary stocks, in general, being out of favor. That's created a potential bargain, however, for dividend income investors. The yield is all the way up to 7%...
CNBC
Cramer’s week ahead: Markets will do ‘much better’ during the next four weeks
CNBC's Jim Cramer told investors on Friday that after a turbulent week of trading, he believes stocks will perform better going forward. "You've got to adjust your mindset to a world where the bears are finally in retreat, because I'm betting the next four weeks will be much better than what we've come to be used to," he said.
3 of the Smartest Stocks to Buy in a Fed-Induced Bear Market
These highly profitable, time-tested companies make for genius buys with the stock market plunging.
'Big Short' investor Michael Burry reveals 5 stocks he bought last quarter - after slashing his portfolio to a single holding
Michael Burry expanded his US stock portfolio from a single holding to six last quarter. "The Big Short" investor placed bets on Qurate Retail, Charter Communications, and other companies. The value of Burry's portfolio jumped from about $3 million to over $41 million. Michael Burry bolstered his US stock portfolio...
NASDAQ
Friday's ETF Movers: IHF, MCHI
In trading on Friday, the iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Tenet Healthcare, up about 4.5% and shares of Certara, up about 4.1% on the day. And underperforming other ETFs today...
NASDAQ
Flexible Solutions International Inc. (FSI) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
Flexible Solutions International Inc. (FSI) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. A company's changing earnings picture is...
NASDAQ
Friday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Consumer Products
In afternoon trading on Friday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.8%. Within that group, CMS Energy Corp (Symbol: CMS) and Edison International (Symbol: EIX) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.8% and 2.7%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.7% on the day, and down 2.14% year-to-date. CMS Energy Corp, meanwhile, is down 4.67% year-to-date, and Edison International, is down 6.87% year-to-date. Combined, CMS and EIX make up approximately 4.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
NASDAQ
S&P 500 Analyst Moves: EOG
The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index, EOG Resources, is now the #22 analyst pick, moving up by 1 spot. This rank is formed by averaging the analyst opinions for each component from each broker, and...
NASDAQ
Daily Dividend Report: KMB,PEP,HD,MSI,SYY
The board of directors of Kimberly-Clark has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.16 per share. The dividend is payable on January 4, 2023, to stockholders of record on December 9, 2022. This represents the 50th consecutive year that Kimberly-Clark has increased its dividend and the 88th straight year that the company has paid a dividend to shareholders. The company also announced that it will hold its next annual shareholder meeting on April 20, 2023.
NASDAQ
Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Services
In afternoon trading on Friday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.4% loss. Within that group, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.6% and 3.5%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.5% on the day, and up 68.17% year-to-date. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is up 51.42% year-to-date, and EOG Resources, Inc. is up 65.14% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and EOG make up approximately 6.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
5 Fallen Stocks to Continue to Avoid This November
While the October inflation report came in better than expected, it is far from the Fed’s target. Amid rising recession odds, consumer sentiment is declining. Therefore, fundamentally weak stocks NVIDIA...
Comments / 0