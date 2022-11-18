ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Six Men Held After 11 Migrants In Suspected Human Trafficking Ring, Texas Police Say

By David Wetzel
RadarOnline
 4 days ago
Six men were arrested in Texas in connection to a possible migrant trafficking ring. Bexar County Sheriff's Office

Six men in Texas are facing several charges after police found 11 migrants being held at a home on the West Side of San Antonio earlier this month, Radar has learned.

Deputies from the Bexar County Sheriff's Office received a call reporting possible human trafficking on Nov. 4 at a home in the 3000 block of Perez Street. As police arrived, a vehicle sped away and led officers on a chase. Not long into the chase, the vehicle suffered a flat tire, and police were able to detain the passengers.

When officers returned to the residence, they found 11 migrants being held in a back apartment at the back of the property.

The following suspects were arrested:

Neurri Samuel , 45, charged with out of county warrant, engaging in organized criminal (first-degree felony) and smuggling of persons (third-degree felony).

Jaime Mendez , 42, charged with smuggling of persons (third-degree felony) and engaging in organized criminal (first-degree felony).

Paul Huron , 21, charged with smuggling of persons (third-degree felony) and engaging in organized criminal (first-degree felony).

Jesus Rodriguez , 28, charged with engaging in organized criminal (first-degree felony), smuggling of persons (third-degree felony) and illegal entry.

Manuel de Jesus Yanez Flores , 39, charged with smuggling of persons (third-degree felony), engaging in organized criminal (first-degree felony) and illegal entry.

Marquez Sylvester , 24, charged with smuggling of persons (third-degree felony) and engaging in organized criminal (first-degree felony).

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar told KSAT that the suspects were meeting at the home to exchange money.

There was no word on where the 11 victims are currently being held.

