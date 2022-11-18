ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Wilson County Source

Watch These 3 Holiday Movies That Were Filmed Locally

It’s that time of year to watch holiday movies with the family. After decorating cookies, shopping or just wanting to avoid the cold weather, we’ve found three released this year that were filmed in the area. Santa Bootcamp This movie features scenes filmed in Brentwood at City Park. You might also recognize the spot where […] The post Watch These 3 Holiday Movies That Were Filmed Locally appeared first on Wilson County Source.
FRANKLIN, TN
wymt.com

Web Exclusive: Tour Loretta Lynn’s Tennessee ranch

HURRICANE MILLS, Tenn. (WYMT) - If you are a Loretta Lynn fan, you most likely know about her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville. Visitors can see Lynn’s historic home, tour the grounds and the replica of her Butcher Hollow cabin. The Johnson County, Kentucky native...
HURRICANE MILLS, TN
wjle.com

Honoring Hometown Country Music Legend John Anderson (View Video Here)

The City of Smithville and Chamber of Commerce held a dedication ceremony and ribbon cutting Saturday morning for the John Anderson Alley, formerly known as Walnut Alley. The alley was recently renamed in honor of the Country Music Icon, who has made Smithville his home for more than 40 years. At one time John and his wife Jamie owned a downtown building attached to the alley.
SMITHVILLE, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga Native to Perform at Opry on Sunday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga native and country music singer Conner Smith has a big show at the Opry this weekend. He’s joining other up and coming artists at the historic venue Sunday night to represent the Opry’s NextStage Class of 2022. Smith still calls himself a...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
fox17.com

Nashville woman finds video camera hidden in her bathroom, husband arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man is arrested after his wife finds a camera hidden in the bathroom. A woman contacted Metro Nashville Police on Thursday after finding a video camera in a light fixture in the bathroom at their house on Clarksville Pike. She told police that her husband, 39-year-old Horacio Minero-Hernandez, was remodeling one bathroom and told her to have her daughters take their showers in the other bathroom (where she found the camera).
NASHVILLE, TN
theatlanta100.com

New luxury bus service from ATL to Nashville

After I figured out how the foot rest worked, I stretched out my legs. “This may be the most comfortable seat I’ve ever sat in,” I told my friend Hope. We were at a preview event for Vonlane, a luxury bus company based in Texas with routes originating from Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth and San Antonio. The company has now expanded to Atlanta and Nashville with buses traveling between the two cities several times a week, departing from the Grand Hyatt Buckhead and arriving at the Omni Downtown.
ATLANTA, GA
WSMV

Man hid camera in daughter’s shower, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man living in Nashville has been arrested after his wife found a hidden camera in their daughter’s shower. The woman called police Thursday after finding the hidden camera in the bathroom where her husband, Horacio Minero-Hernandez, requested their 12-year-old daughter take a shower, according to an arrest affidavit.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Water main break spotted along I-24 in Smyrna

If you were driving along Interstate 24 in Smyrna Friday afternoon, you may have seen this geyser near the Sam Ridley exit. If you were driving along Interstate 24 in Smyrna Friday afternoon, you may have seen this geyser near the Sam Ridley exit. 5 dead, 18 injured in Colorado...
SMYRNA, TN
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Breakfast Spots in Nashville

The Elliston Place Soda Shop is a classic Nashville breakfast spot with ice cream sundaes, entrees, specials, and more. This neighborhood favorite features a tiled wall and jukeboxes. The atmosphere is fun and relaxing, with a casual and friendly feel. The original location of Elliston Place Soda Shop opened in...
NASHVILLE, TN
