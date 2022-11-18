Read full article on original website
Woman Devastated After Discovering Husband of 14 Years Has Been Recording Her Daughter ShoweringBriana B.Nashville, TN
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFranklin, TN
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
Watch These 3 Holiday Movies That Were Filmed Locally
It’s that time of year to watch holiday movies with the family. After decorating cookies, shopping or just wanting to avoid the cold weather, we’ve found three released this year that were filmed in the area. Santa Bootcamp This movie features scenes filmed in Brentwood at City Park. You might also recognize the spot where […] The post Watch These 3 Holiday Movies That Were Filmed Locally appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Middle Tennessee Teen Nails 'American Idol' Audition: How To Vote
The Clarksville teen is one of three hopefuls looking to make it to the next stage in her "American Idol" journey.
Local musician weighs in on Exit/In ownership change
It's the end of an era. Countless musicians have taken the stage at Exit/In, but the independent music venue is changing ownership.
wymt.com
Web Exclusive: Tour Loretta Lynn’s Tennessee ranch
HURRICANE MILLS, Tenn. (WYMT) - If you are a Loretta Lynn fan, you most likely know about her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville. Visitors can see Lynn’s historic home, tour the grounds and the replica of her Butcher Hollow cabin. The Johnson County, Kentucky native...
Four Seasons Opens in Downtown Nashville, Here’s a Few Things to Know About the Luxury Hotel
Four Seasons, located at 100 Demonbreun Street in downtown Nashville, opened to the public with a ribbon cutting on November 7th with a special appearance by Chris Issak. Here are a few things to know about Four Seasons Nashville. While construction continues in downtown, new buildings are getting taller and...
wjle.com
Honoring Hometown Country Music Legend John Anderson (View Video Here)
The City of Smithville and Chamber of Commerce held a dedication ceremony and ribbon cutting Saturday morning for the John Anderson Alley, formerly known as Walnut Alley. The alley was recently renamed in honor of the Country Music Icon, who has made Smithville his home for more than 40 years. At one time John and his wife Jamie owned a downtown building attached to the alley.
WDEF
Chattanooga Native to Perform at Opry on Sunday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga native and country music singer Conner Smith has a big show at the Opry this weekend. He’s joining other up and coming artists at the historic venue Sunday night to represent the Opry’s NextStage Class of 2022. Smith still calls himself a...
Jimmie Allen and Elle King to Host Nashville New Year’s Eve Special With Rachel Smith
Music City will welcome the new year with New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash on CBS, and the hosts for the night have officially been revealed. Country artists Jimmie Allen and Elle King and Entertainment Tonight anchor Rachel Smith have signed on to host the special. The special returns...
‘He looked lifeless’: Nashville woman grieves after husband shot and killed
Homicides in Metro Nashville are up nearly 9% in just a year. In 2022, Nashville has already surpassed 100 homicides, and one man's death outside his apartment in East Nashville is bringing a face to the increasing numbers.
‘Speechless’: Dog intentionally burned in Tennessee now recovering
"Speechless" — that's how Metro Animal Care and Control officials say they feel about the latest case of animal cruelty that they are investigating.
fox17.com
‘Chrisley Knows Best’ star taken to hospital following car accident week before parents’ sentencing
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Grayson Chrisley, the 16-year-old son of reality television stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, was taken to the hospital this month after being involved in a car accident, the Metro Nashville Police Department said. We’re monitoring the Chrisley’s sentencing hearing, for Channel 2 Action News starting at...
Davidson County tree chosen for Christmas display at state capitol
For the first time in four years, the official Tennessee State Capitol Christmas Tree has been chosen from Davidson County.
Crime, panhandling hurting local businesses, Nashville-area store manager says: 'We're losing customers'
A business manager in a Nashville suburb told a local Fox affiliate that ongoing theft, harassment and panhandling have negatively impacted his establishment and the local economy.
theatlanta100.com
New luxury bus service from ATL to Nashville
After I figured out how the foot rest worked, I stretched out my legs. “This may be the most comfortable seat I’ve ever sat in,” I told my friend Hope. We were at a preview event for Vonlane, a luxury bus company based in Texas with routes originating from Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth and San Antonio. The company has now expanded to Atlanta and Nashville with buses traveling between the two cities several times a week, departing from the Grand Hyatt Buckhead and arriving at the Omni Downtown.
WSMV
Investigation underway after fire damages home in Wilson County
Crews responded to a large fire at a junkyard in Wilson County early Tuesday morning.
WKRN
Water main break spotted along I-24 in Smyrna
If you were driving along Interstate 24 in Smyrna Friday afternoon, you may have seen this geyser near the Sam Ridley exit. If you were driving along Interstate 24 in Smyrna Friday afternoon, you may have seen this geyser near the Sam Ridley exit. 5 dead, 18 injured in Colorado...
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Breakfast Spots in Nashville
The Elliston Place Soda Shop is a classic Nashville breakfast spot with ice cream sundaes, entrees, specials, and more. This neighborhood favorite features a tiled wall and jukeboxes. The atmosphere is fun and relaxing, with a casual and friendly feel. The original location of Elliston Place Soda Shop opened in...
