ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox8live.com

LSU still No. 6, Tulane rises to No. 19 in AP’s Top 25 football rankings

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU remained at No. 6 in the new Association Press Top 25 college football rankings released Sunday (Nov. 20), after beating the University of Alabama-Birmingham, 41-10. The USC Trojans (10-1) jumped LSU after disposing of crosstown rival UCLA, 48-45. The Tigers (9-2) hit the road to face Texas A&M at College Station in their regular-season finale next Saturday at 6 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

Southeastern to host Idaho in first round of FCS playoffs

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - After winning the Southland Conference championship and earning a berth in the NCAA FCS Playoffs, the Southeastern Louisiana University football team was ranked in both the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and AFCA FCS Coaches Top 25 polls released Monday. Southeastern (8-3) moved up six spots...
HAMMOND, LA
fox8live.com

49th Annual Bayou Classic kicks off Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thanksgiving week is indicative of a crucial time in the season for SWAC football fans and supporters. The Southern University Jaguars and the Grambling State University Tigers are preparing for their historic Bayou Classic match-up in New Orleans this weekend. The kick-off press conference for...
GRAMBLING, LA
fox8live.com

Male killed Monday afternoon on Hayne Boulevard in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A male victim was fatally shot Monday afternoon (Nov. 21) along Hayne Boulevard in New Orleans East, police said. The victim’s identity and age have not been disclosed. But the NOPD said the victim was found in the 8700 block of Hayne Boulevard around 2:44 p.m.
fox8live.com

UNO cancels classes, closes campus due to possible threat

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The president of UNO announced that the campus will be closed and classes canceled on Monday, November 21 due to a possible threat. UNO President John Nicklow said in a statement, “Unfortunately, I am unable to share additional details about the suspect or the circumstances at this point because this is an ongoing investigation. The safety and security of our faculty, staff and students are my top priority, and that will not be compromised. I will have another update to provide to you soon, including our plans for Tuesday, November 22.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Brand new Knights of Columbus trailer stolen in Algiers, 10 hours after purchase

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The same day a local Knights of Columbus Council purchased a new trailer, it was stolen from a church parking lot in Algiers. “When I saw it wasn’t there, my stomach did a flip,” said Donald Lassere, treasurer of KoC Council 9107. “It just made me so sick that somebody would come on church property and violate us like that.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

High-speed police chase involving NOPD and JPSO ends in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One woman was arrested Sunday (Nov. 20) after a high-speed chase involving a stolen vehicle, Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies and New Orleans police that spanned from Metairie to New Orleans East. Authorities said the pursuit began when an unidentified victim spotted his or her...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Man fatally shot outside of Gretna home, Jefferson sheriff says

GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot Monday (Nov. 21) night outside of a home in Gretna, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies say they were dispatched around 11:30 p.m. in response to a shooting in the 600 block of Grovewood Dr. It was there deputies say they discovered a man that had been fatally shot.
GRETNA, LA
fox8live.com

Cold, dry start to the week, but a warming trend is coming

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The weekend finishes dry and cool. Temperatures will climb into the mid 50s by Sunday afternoon with a chilly northeasterly wind. The week starts off similarly, but temperatures gradually climb through Thanksgiving. Highs will be in the low 70s for the holiday Thursday, then fall into...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Wheelchair-bound woman struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A wheelchair-bound woman was struck and killed Monday night (Nov. 21) by a hit-and-run driver who fled the scene in New Orleans East, police said. The victim, whose identity and age have not been disclosed, was struck around 5:52 p.m. in the 9300 block of the I-10 Service Road, the NOPD said. The block is in the West Lake Forest neighborhood of the city.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Two long-time acquaintances die in apparent murder-suicide, officials say

DENHAM SPRINGS La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of two long-time acquaintances who officials say died in an apparent murder-suicide. Officials identified the victims as Patricia Blue, 73, and Carl Altazin, 74. According to LPSO, deputies responded to Acadiana Avenue in Denham Springs...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy