NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The president of UNO announced that the campus will be closed and classes canceled on Monday, November 21 due to a possible threat. UNO President John Nicklow said in a statement, “Unfortunately, I am unable to share additional details about the suspect or the circumstances at this point because this is an ongoing investigation. The safety and security of our faculty, staff and students are my top priority, and that will not be compromised. I will have another update to provide to you soon, including our plans for Tuesday, November 22.”

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO