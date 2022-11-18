Read full article on original website
Woman Devastated After Discovering Husband of 14 Years Has Been Recording Her Daughter ShoweringBriana B.Nashville, TN
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFranklin, TN
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
Watch These 3 Holiday Movies That Were Filmed Locally
It’s that time of year to watch holiday movies with the family. After decorating cookies, shopping or just wanting to avoid the cold weather, we’ve found three released this year that were filmed in the area. 1Santa Bootcamp. This movie features scenes filmed in Brentwood at City Park....
iheart.com
Loretta Lynn's Beautiful Nashville Estate Is Back On The Market
Loretta Lynn's beautiful home just outside of Nashville is back on the market after a deal with a prospective buyer fell through. The 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home in Kingston Springs, Tennessee, hit the market earlier this year after the Country Music Hall of Famer moved back to her ranch in Hurricane Mills, where she died on October 4. The Kingston Springs home was under contract, but fell through when they buyer didn't end up selling their house, according to Taste of Country.
Middle Tennessee Teen Nails 'American Idol' Audition: How To Vote
The Clarksville teen is one of three hopefuls looking to make it to the next stage in her "American Idol" journey.
Four Seasons Opens in Downtown Nashville, Here’s a Few Things to Know About the Luxury Hotel
Four Seasons, located at 100 Demonbreun Street in downtown Nashville, opened to the public with a ribbon cutting on November 7th with a special appearance by Chris Issak. Here are a few things to know about Four Seasons Nashville. While construction continues in downtown, new buildings are getting taller and...
WKRN
Jazz fest coming to a close in Murfreesboro after 25 years
Jazz fest coming to a close in Murfreesboro after …. Jazz fest coming to a close in Murfreesboro after 25 years. Tracy Lawrence’s ‘Mission Possible’ turkey fry. A country music star is giving back in a big way by frying over 1,000 turkeys for those in need in Middle Tennessee.
Tim McGraw + Faith Hill’s Historic Southern Manor Home Being Torn Down by Developers [Pictures]
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's historic Southern manor home just outside of Nashville is reportedly being torn down by developers, just over a year after they bought it with a plan to conserve the property. Beechwood Hall is a two-story, log-built manor home that was originally built in the 1860s....
Doughbird one step closer to opening
Doughbird offers a "combination of savory pizza with unique ingredients like pastrami, gruyere, served alongside ... free-range chicken," according to Fox restaurant concepts' website.
‘Speechless’: Dog intentionally burned in South Nashville now recovering
"Speechless" — that's how Metro Animal Care and Control officials say they feel about the latest case of animal cruelty that they are investigating.
7 Things to Know About Cheekwood’s Holiday Lights 2022
Nashville’s holiday tradition returns Saturday, November 19, 2022, and runs through January 8, 2023. Cheekwood’s Holiday Lights is a sight to see with over one million lights featured along a one-mile walking path. Find tickets here. Here are seven things to know about the holiday event. 1. Holiday Décor in the Mansion Inside the Cheekwood […] The post 7 Things to Know About Cheekwood’s Holiday Lights 2022 appeared first on Sumner County Source.
WDEF
Chattanooga Native to Perform at Opry on Sunday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga native and country music singer Conner Smith has a big show at the Opry this weekend. He’s joining other up and coming artists at the historic venue Sunday night to represent the Opry’s NextStage Class of 2022. Smith still calls himself a...
‘He looked lifeless’: Nashville woman grieves after husband shot and killed
Homicides in Metro Nashville are up nearly 9% in just a year. In 2022, Nashville has already surpassed 100 homicides, and one man's death outside his apartment in East Nashville is bringing a face to the increasing numbers.
chainstoreage.com
Mixed-use center planned for Mars Petcare’s HQ site in Tennessee
Toro Development Company (TDC), which announced its first project in September, is ready to get started on No. 2. The company, whose executive team developed Alpharetta, Ga.’s ground-breaking Avalon center while with North American Properties, has teamed up with Highwoods Properties and Ignite Realty Partners to develop a mixed-use community called Ovation on the campus of Mars Petcare’s headquarters in the Nashville suburb of Franklin, Tenn.
iheart.com
This Tennessee City Named One Of The Best Big Cities In America
Another Tennessee city is getting praise for being one of the best big cities in America, and given its reputation as an "It City," the shout-out comes as no surprise. Condé Nast Traveler recently released its 2022 Readers' Choice Awards list for the best big cities around the country, and one popular destination in Tennessee managed to snag a spot on the list. According to the site, "enthusiasm for travel has never been higher," with nearly 250,000 readers responded to the survey to choose their choices for best small and big cities.
Maury Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Maury County!. 1Premiere Screening of “Steppin’ Into the Holiday”. Friday, November 18 & Saturday, November 19 5:00pm-9:00pm. 500 Riverside Dr, Columbia, TN. Riverwalk Park. Remember when Mario Lopez and Jana Kramer transformed downtown Columbia...
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Nashville (Nashville, TN)
The Metro Nashville Police reported a two-vehicle collision on Friday. The accident occurred on Dickerson Pike and Grace Street at around 2:45 a.m. According to the officials, the two cars were involved in a head-on collision.
theatlanta100.com
New luxury bus service from ATL to Nashville
After I figured out how the foot rest worked, I stretched out my legs. “This may be the most comfortable seat I’ve ever sat in,” I told my friend Hope. We were at a preview event for Vonlane, a luxury bus company based in Texas with routes originating from Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth and San Antonio. The company has now expanded to Atlanta and Nashville with buses traveling between the two cities several times a week, departing from the Grand Hyatt Buckhead and arriving at the Omni Downtown.
Toddler, once spotted in homeless encampment in Nashville, dies months later
Family laid 23-month old Ariel Rose to rest on Friday, but they're convinced DCS could have done more after she was once spotted in the Brookmeade homeless encampment.
6 Restaurants and Caterers Offering Take Out Thanksgiving Feasts
Don’t feel like cooking Thanksgiving dinner this year? Here are six catering companies and restaurants that can help you put your guests in awe of the deliciousness without lifting a finger. Most are even offering quick online ordering and local delivery! But order soon, as the deadline for orders is this weekend for many of these restaurants and caterers.
MISSING PERSON: Eleni Kassa Reported Missing on November 18
UPDATE 11-21-2022 – Eleni Kassa is still missing. Detectives are actively searching for her. The tag on the Dodge Charger she could possibly be traveling in was ran in Ohio, but it wasn’t from a traffic stop. Kassa’s phone and personal car were still at her Murfreesboro apartment when detectives checked on Friday. If you have any information about her whereabouts, please call Det. Julia Cox at 629 201 5514.
clarksvillenow.com
Christmas on the Cumberland returns to McGregor Park
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The banks of the Cumberland River will once again be lit with over 1 million dazzling lights as Christmas on the Cumberland, presented by Blue Cord Realty, returns to McGregor Park Riverwalk. The grand opening will be from 5-7 p.m. on Nov. 22 at McGregor Park...
