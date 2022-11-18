ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

iheart.com

Loretta Lynn's Beautiful Nashville Estate Is Back On The Market

Loretta Lynn's beautiful home just outside of Nashville is back on the market after a deal with a prospective buyer fell through. The 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home in Kingston Springs, Tennessee, hit the market earlier this year after the Country Music Hall of Famer moved back to her ranch in Hurricane Mills, where she died on October 4. The Kingston Springs home was under contract, but fell through when they buyer didn't end up selling their house, according to Taste of Country.
KINGSTON SPRINGS, TN
WKRN

Jazz fest coming to a close in Murfreesboro after 25 years

Jazz fest coming to a close in Murfreesboro after …. Jazz fest coming to a close in Murfreesboro after 25 years. Tracy Lawrence’s ‘Mission Possible’ turkey fry. A country music star is giving back in a big way by frying over 1,000 turkeys for those in need in Middle Tennessee.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Sumner County Source

7 Things to Know About Cheekwood’s Holiday Lights 2022

Nashville’s holiday tradition returns Saturday, November 19, 2022, and runs through January 8, 2023. Cheekwood’s Holiday Lights is a sight to see with over one million lights featured along a one-mile walking path. Find tickets here.  Here are seven things to know about the holiday event. 1. Holiday Décor in the Mansion Inside the Cheekwood […] The post 7 Things to Know About Cheekwood’s Holiday Lights 2022 appeared first on Sumner County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga Native to Perform at Opry on Sunday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga native and country music singer Conner Smith has a big show at the Opry this weekend. He’s joining other up and coming artists at the historic venue Sunday night to represent the Opry’s NextStage Class of 2022. Smith still calls himself a...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chainstoreage.com

Mixed-use center planned for Mars Petcare’s HQ site in Tennessee

Toro Development Company (TDC), which announced its first project in September, is ready to get started on No. 2. The company, whose executive team developed Alpharetta, Ga.’s ground-breaking Avalon center while with North American Properties, has teamed up with Highwoods Properties and Ignite Realty Partners to develop a mixed-use community called Ovation on the campus of Mars Petcare’s headquarters in the Nashville suburb of Franklin, Tenn.
FRANKLIN, TN
iheart.com

This Tennessee City Named One Of The Best Big Cities In America

Another Tennessee city is getting praise for being one of the best big cities in America, and given its reputation as an "It City," the shout-out comes as no surprise. Condé Nast Traveler recently released its 2022 Readers' Choice Awards list for the best big cities around the country, and one popular destination in Tennessee managed to snag a spot on the list. According to the site, "enthusiasm for travel has never been higher," with nearly 250,000 readers responded to the survey to choose their choices for best small and big cities.
NASHVILLE, TN
Maury County Source

Maury Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Maury County!. 1Premiere Screening of “Steppin’ Into the Holiday”. Friday, November 18 & Saturday, November 19 5:00pm-9:00pm. 500 Riverside Dr, Columbia, TN. Riverwalk Park. Remember when Mario Lopez and Jana Kramer transformed downtown Columbia...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
theatlanta100.com

New luxury bus service from ATL to Nashville

After I figured out how the foot rest worked, I stretched out my legs. “This may be the most comfortable seat I’ve ever sat in,” I told my friend Hope. We were at a preview event for Vonlane, a luxury bus company based in Texas with routes originating from Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth and San Antonio. The company has now expanded to Atlanta and Nashville with buses traveling between the two cities several times a week, departing from the Grand Hyatt Buckhead and arriving at the Omni Downtown.
ATLANTA, GA
Maury County Source

MISSING PERSON: Eleni Kassa Reported Missing on November 18

UPDATE 11-21-2022 – Eleni Kassa is still missing. Detectives are actively searching for her. The tag on the Dodge Charger she could possibly be traveling in was ran in Ohio, but it wasn’t from a traffic stop. Kassa’s phone and personal car were still at her Murfreesboro apartment when detectives checked on Friday. If you have any information about her whereabouts, please call Det. Julia Cox at 629 201 5514.
MURFREESBORO, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Christmas on the Cumberland returns to McGregor Park

CLARKSVILLE, TN – The banks of the Cumberland River will once again be lit with over 1 million dazzling lights as Christmas on the Cumberland, presented by Blue Cord Realty, returns to McGregor Park Riverwalk. The grand opening will be from 5-7 p.m. on Nov. 22 at McGregor Park...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
