Traverse City, MI

1077 WRKR

Beware the Witch of November Who Hovers Over Michigan's Great Lakes

There's a particular lyric in the song “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald” that goes “T'was the witch of November come stealin'”. Did you ever wonder what that was?. The song also mentions the 'Gales of November' which is the same thing. Also referred to as the 'November Witch', the term applies to the rough waves and weather that sweep through the Great Lakes every November. This bad weather is caused by the cold air coming down from Canada, mixed with the warmer temperatures coming up from the Gulf of Mexico. The fact that each Great Lake is large enough to be called an 'inland sea' means they can have their own personal weather systems.
MICHIGAN STATE
1077 WRKR

Kalamazoo Ranked as One of the Best Cities in Michigan for Thanksgiving- Here's Why

Events at Henderson castle, W.K. Kellogg Manor House and downtown Kalamazoo earn the city a top 10 spot on the list of best places to spend Thanksgiving in Michigan. Over the river and through the woods, to grandmother's house...in Kalamazoo. Tripping.com has rated the best cities in the state for turkey day and the Mall City comes in at #9. Here's what they had to say:
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

Kalamazoo Group Shares Perfect Stereotypes About Kalamazoo

There is so much history and fun facts about Kalamazoo that residents love to talk about. This community is awesome and it's such a unique place to live, and while fun, it's still good to have a laugh about ourselves from time to time. Kalamazoo Family Living is a page on Facebook that posts about just about anything Kalamazoo, and recently shared some funny stereotypes about Kalamazoo that are pretty spot on:
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

11 Cozy Cabins for a Perfect Winter Getaway in Michigan

Whether you're a hunter or you're just looking to get cozy on a couch in front of a fireplace, a cabin in the middle of the woods might just be the perfect escape. Searching on Airbnb, you can browse by a few different categories including cabins. So, I took a quick glance at what Michigan has to offer. As expected, there are a lot of options. Here are at least 11:
MICHIGAN STATE
1077 WRKR

Free Thanksgiving Meals Around Battle Creek And Kalamazoo

Thanksgiving is a time when folks across our Nation gather together and share a good meal with family and friends. The popular thought that Thanksgiving began with the Pilgrims may not be the case. According to Wikipedia, the earliest Thanksgiving, in the United States, took place in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Thirty-eight English settlers, aboard the ship Margaret, arrived on December 4, 1619, and celebrated with a religious get-together and proclaimed that each following year the day would be kept holy with a day of thanksgiving to God. The Pilgrims followed suit in 1621, to celebrate a good harvest with the Wampanoags, a group of Native Americans who helped them get through the previous winter.
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

4 Tips for the New Theater to Survive in Downtown Kalamazoo

Earlier this month, it was announced that a new movie theater would be moving into the empty AMC in downtown Kalamazoo. A new theater. For the third time. In a decade. Overall, that's not a great success rate. Now, you can definitely blame AMC's closing on the pandemic. After all, how can a business survive if no one can leave their house to visit it?
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Dancing with the Local Stars announces cast for Muskegon's 2023 event

MUSKEGON, MI -- Dancing with the Local Stars is returning with a 1950s-themed show for the organization’s 15th annual event next year. The “Fabulous 50s” fundraising event, hosted by the Women’s Division Chamber of Commerce, will be taking place at the VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center, 460 W. Western Ave., on Feb. 24-25, 2023.
MUSKEGON, MI
1077 WRKR

1077 WRKR

Kalamazoo, MI
