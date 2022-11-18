Read full article on original website
This Outdoor Adventure Park In Muskegon Is A Winter Lover’s Dream
Some people hate the "W" word... WINTER. When it gets cold and the snow starts flying you will find them bundled up inside with a warm blanket watching something on the TV. Then there are others who love bundling up in winter gear and enjoying all that Michigan has to offer.
Winter Tornadoes? Yes, It’s Happened Before in Kalamazoo County!
With the recent snafu in Portage which caused the tornado sirens to sound off not once, but twice over the past week, I started to grow a little curious about winter weather anomalies. While it was only a mechanical error that caused the sirens to go off and not in...
Beware the Witch of November Who Hovers Over Michigan’s Great Lakes
There's a particular lyric in the song “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald” that goes “T'was the witch of November come stealin'”. Did you ever wonder what that was?. The song also mentions the 'Gales of November' which is the same thing. Also referred to as the 'November Witch', the term applies to the rough waves and weather that sweep through the Great Lakes every November. This bad weather is caused by the cold air coming down from Canada, mixed with the warmer temperatures coming up from the Gulf of Mexico. The fact that each Great Lake is large enough to be called an 'inland sea' means they can have their own personal weather systems.
4-day lake-effect snowstorm totals topping 30 inches; Map shows who got how much snow
The snow started Wednesday, November 16 and didn’t stop in some places until this morning, November 20. The National Weather Service is calling this a 96 hour, or four day snowstorm. Admittedly the snowfall totals are hard to tally when new snow keeps falling on already deep snow. The...
'The phone hasn't stopped ringing': Customers scramble to find body shops in aftermath of winter storm
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For drivers who may be in need of an auto body repair shop after West Michigan's latest snow storm, you may need to wait a little while before being seen. Chris Nemmers, owner and manager of West End Body Shop in Grand Rapids, explains the...
Up North Away From Almost Everything: Eagle Harbor in Michigan’s Keweenaw Peninsula
The Keweenaw Peninsula's village of Eagle Harbor seems like a serene spot, along the shores of Lake Superior...and it is. But in the 1870s when it was ruled by the lumberjacks, it was close to a madhouse. Almost every night after work, they'd head into town and get sloshed, start fights, kick & maim their fellow timbermen.....not pretty.
Several records broken after snow pummels Grand Rapids
Impressive records have been set by last week's bout of lake-effect snow in West Michigan.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Local 4 meteorologist shares official outlook for 2022-2023 Michigan winter -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Paul Gross: Here’s my official Michigan winter outlook -- snow, cold expectations. The question usually starts coming in during the summer, with more and...
Snow Doesn’t Stop People Getting Out and About in Traverse City
Dangerous road conditions due to the winter weather are causing some of those favorite holiday events to cancel but people in Traverse City are still finding a way to celebrate the holidays. People in Traverse City are getting their boots and coats on to spend some time walking around downtown.
Kalamazoo Ranked as One of the Best Cities in Michigan for Thanksgiving- Here’s Why
Events at Henderson castle, W.K. Kellogg Manor House and downtown Kalamazoo earn the city a top 10 spot on the list of best places to spend Thanksgiving in Michigan. Over the river and through the woods, to grandmother's house...in Kalamazoo. Tripping.com has rated the best cities in the state for turkey day and the Mall City comes in at #9. Here's what they had to say:
Kalamazoo Group Shares Perfect Stereotypes About Kalamazoo
There is so much history and fun facts about Kalamazoo that residents love to talk about. This community is awesome and it's such a unique place to live, and while fun, it's still good to have a laugh about ourselves from time to time. Kalamazoo Family Living is a page on Facebook that posts about just about anything Kalamazoo, and recently shared some funny stereotypes about Kalamazoo that are pretty spot on:
South Haven Will Drop 1,000 Beach Balls At New Year’s Eve Party
Believe it or not, we're in the final countdown to the new year. With less than 40 days to go until 2023 arrives, it's time to start thinking of how you'd like to ring in the coming year. Just recently the City of South Haven shared its plans for a...
Do You Agree with Michigan’s Favorite Thanksgiving Side Dish?
Every year at Thanksgiving, families gather around a table and enjoy a nice homemade feast with turkey and all the fixings. But what is the favorite side dish for everyone?. The website TasteOfHome.com recently published a United States map showing what every state prefers as their Thanksgiving side dish. Some...
11 Cozy Cabins for a Perfect Winter Getaway in Michigan
Whether you're a hunter or you're just looking to get cozy on a couch in front of a fireplace, a cabin in the middle of the woods might just be the perfect escape. Searching on Airbnb, you can browse by a few different categories including cabins. So, I took a quick glance at what Michigan has to offer. As expected, there are a lot of options. Here are at least 11:
Free Thanksgiving Meals Around Battle Creek And Kalamazoo
Thanksgiving is a time when folks across our Nation gather together and share a good meal with family and friends. The popular thought that Thanksgiving began with the Pilgrims may not be the case. According to Wikipedia, the earliest Thanksgiving, in the United States, took place in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Thirty-eight English settlers, aboard the ship Margaret, arrived on December 4, 1619, and celebrated with a religious get-together and proclaimed that each following year the day would be kept holy with a day of thanksgiving to God. The Pilgrims followed suit in 1621, to celebrate a good harvest with the Wampanoags, a group of Native Americans who helped them get through the previous winter.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Getting 2 Feet of Snow This Weekend – Here’s Where
It’s beginning to look a lot like a Michigan winter. It’s still technically fall, right? What’s extra crazy, of course, is that about a week ago, much of lower Michigan was in the mid-70s. Now, most of the state is buried under lots of snow. What happened?
WATCH: Students Help Free Kalamazoo Bus That Was Stuck In The Snow
A group of Kalamazoo Public Schools students was returning from a camping trip at Sherman Lake when their bus got stuck in the snow while trying to turn a corner. Their next moves were caught on tape and provided a laugh for the entire city. @cheyeweston #stitch with @reclaimpurpose ♬...
4 Tips for the New Theater to Survive in Downtown Kalamazoo
Earlier this month, it was announced that a new movie theater would be moving into the empty AMC in downtown Kalamazoo. A new theater. For the third time. In a decade. Overall, that's not a great success rate. Now, you can definitely blame AMC's closing on the pandemic. After all, how can a business survive if no one can leave their house to visit it?
Dancing with the Local Stars announces cast for Muskegon’s 2023 event
MUSKEGON, MI -- Dancing with the Local Stars is returning with a 1950s-themed show for the organization’s 15th annual event next year. The “Fabulous 50s” fundraising event, hosted by the Women’s Division Chamber of Commerce, will be taking place at the VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center, 460 W. Western Ave., on Feb. 24-25, 2023.
wkzo.com
Record breaking snowfall totals recorded for weekend as West Michigan digs out
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — If it seems like West Michigan got quite a bit of snow over the weekend, it did. Forecasters across the state say the snowfall broke single-day high records for both Thursday, November 17 and Saturday, November 19. The Grand Rapids National Weather Service measured...
