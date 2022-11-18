ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ktvo.com

Natural gas customers to soon see significant increase in winter bills

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Some natural gas customers in northeast Missouri will be paying more to heat their homes this winter. Liberty Utilities announced on Monday that due to estimated changes in the wholesale cost of natural gas and the Actual Cost Adjustment (ACA) factor, customers will see natural gas rates change under a filing that takes effect on December 4.
MISSOURI STATE
kq2.com

Gas prices dropping in time for holiday travel

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) AAA has good news for those traveling on the roads for the holidays. The statewide gas price average in Missouri hitting $3.30 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. This decline in gas prices coming in perfect time for holiday traveling and is expected to continue. "The...
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Audio: Gas prices are dropping again in Missouri

(Missourinet) – Gas prices continue to slide downward in Missouri. According to Triple-A, the average price for regular-unleaded in Missouri is 3 dollars, 24 cents a gallon, that’s 9 cents a gallon lower than a week ago, and 19 cents a gallon lower than a month ago. The cheapest average gas price in Missouri is in St. Charles County, where it’s below 3 dollars a gallon at 2-98. Lower gas prices can also be found in the Joplin area and Cass County, south of Kansas City.
MISSOURI STATE
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

T-bone crash 7th and Duquesne

DUQUESNE, Mo. — Just before 6 a.m. Tues, Nov 22, 2022 reports of a crash at 7th and Duquesne Road alerted Jasper County E-911. Duenweg Fire, METS ambulance, Duquesne Police responded. Two vehicles had collided in a T-bone crash. It took about 15 minutes to perform a door pop to get the driver out of the passenger car struck t-bone...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Local beverage distributor, Jim Beam providing 2,000 free rides home in Missouri on Thanksgiving Eve

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Jim Beam and Breakthru Beverage Missouri, a local beverage distributor, are partnering to provide 2,000 free rides home on Wednesday. The rides are being provided through Lyft from 2:00 p.m. Wednesday through 2:00 a.m. Thursday in St. Louis, Kansas City, Columbia and Springfield. Free rides can be accessed by using the ride code BBGMOTHANKS2022. It applies to rides up to $30.
MISSOURI STATE
kq2.com

Holidays Downtown begins this Saturday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) This weekend, the Downtown Association kicks off the holidays downtown. There will be activities and special events every Saturday beginning with the lighting ceremony this Saturday at 5:30 p.m. There will also be live music and fireworks at Coleman Hawkins Park. The final holiday downtown will be...
kq2.com

Total flood recovery funding surpasses $115 million

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Missouri governor Mike Parson announced that more than 13,500 households in Missouri have been approved for FEMA grant assistance of nearly $50 million. The application period for residents in the St. Louis area impacted by flooding in July closed this month. According to a news release, total...
MISSOURI STATE
kmaland.com

EPA Awards Missouri School Districts $21 Million for Cleaner Buses

(KMAland) -- Missouri is joining the transition from diesel to electric school buses, as 26 school districts have been awarded $21 million in federal funds. The Environmental Protection Agency's Clean School Bus Program is an outgrowth of the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law, which will spend $5 billion over the next five years to begin replacing the diesel school bus fleet.
MISSOURI STATE
kq2.com

2nd annual blood drive in memory of Will Walker

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The second annual Blood Drive in memory of cancer warrior Will Walker will take place Tuesday. The American Red Cross will host the event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. November 22nd at East Hills Shopping Center located at 3702 Frederick Ave., in St. Joseph. Will was...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Missouri

What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three burger places in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers so if you have never been to any of them, pay them a visit soon.
MISSOURI STATE
kq2.com

Parson announced $410 million in community water infrastructure grants

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Missouri governor Mike Parson announced that the Missouri Department of Natural Resources is awarding $410 million to help communities in the Show Me State improve drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure as well as lead service line inventories. Funding for the department's grant programs were made available...
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

A city in Missouri makes the Best Places to Visit in the US list

Disney World is on the list, and so is New York City, so which place in Missouri makes a website list of the 50 Best Places to Visit in the USA?. If you could only visit one place in Missouri where would you go? Branson? Columbia? Lake of the Ozarks? St. Louis? Well, if your answer is Kansas City, then you are right in line with the 50 Best Places to Visit in the USA that Must be on your Bucket List article from countryliving.com.
MISSOURI STATE
KMBC.com

Stuffing or dressing? Kansas and Missouri Thanksgiving foods

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Is it stuffing or dressing? Do you like canned cranberry sauce or something a little more blended? Are you going to be fighting Uncle Frank for the wishbone again this year?. While everyone has their own likes and dislikes, social media and Google searches can...
MISSOURI STATE

