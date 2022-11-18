Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accuses Ohio State player of using racial slurs during gameThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Generations Community Theater To Hold Four Performances Of Christmas Play At Mason MuseumMason 48854Mason, MI
Santa at Mason Area Historical Museum Before and After Mason Holidays Light ParadeMason 48854Mason, MI
Mason History Program to Discuss 19th Century TransportationMason 48854Mason, MI
Related
WILX-TV
Over 300 pounds of food and over $100 donated to Stuff a Blue Goose Food Drive
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The annual “Stuff a Blue Goose” campaign returned for the holiday season with the Michigan State Police (MSP). On Saturday, they raised $110 in cash donations and collected 365.5 lbs. of food. Two frozen turkeys were also donated. Michigan State Troopers had their patrol...
New Lansing market raises concerns for homeless population
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Kringle Holiday Market opened up last week in a Lansing park, butsome community members are concerned about the message it’s sending to the area’s homeless population. The market has been set up at Reutter Park, and several nonprofits use the area as a point to give out food and clothing […]
Meijer offering free home delivery to customers receiving food assistance benefits
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Meijer is offering free home delivery through Dec. 31 to customers who pay for their groceries using a federal food assistance program for low-income families. The Walker-based retailer said in a statement the move is part of an effort to “increase access to healthy and...
WILX-TV
Places offering free Thanksgiving meals in Greater Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thanksgiving is quickly approaching and there is support available for anyone who needs help putting food on the table during the holidays. A number of bars, restaurants, churches, and organizations are providing free Thanksgiving meals for those in the area. City Rescue Mission. 607 E. Michigan...
mibiz.com
As job-seeker’s market persists, West Michigan employers boost wages to stay competitive
Grand Rapids-area employers raised wages by an average of 5.2 percent this year, an amount that exceeds historical norms as companies adjust pay to attract and retain people in a fiercely tight labor market. The wage increases for 2022 compare with 4.4 percent average pay raises area employers provided in...
cityofjackson.org
Apply for emergency hazard and home rehab loans online
The City of Jackson Community Development Department has partnered with Neighborly Software to begin accepting applications for emergency hazard and major component homeowner rehab loans online starting Monday, November 21, 2022. The application can now be completed online and is mobile friendly. Applicants will need to register in the system...
KCC Offers Free Phlebotomy Training
Kellogg Community College is offering Battle Creek residents the chance to participate in the Phlebotomy Training Program which starts in January. The training will be offered at no cost if applicants are at least 18 years old and meet income guidelines. The art of drawing blood is not for the...
Lansing food banks struggling to keep shelves stocked amid inflation
The Greater Lansing Food Bank received 20 thousand pounds of pork, which it says is worth its weight in gold as meat prices have skyrocketed. But it's just a start as the food bank is facing a food shortage.
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each month
money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) If you're feeling like you're in a financial squeeze right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, a program that to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
Any restaurants open on Thanksgiving that are serving their normal menus in Lansing?
My brother is visiting from out of town and none of us care for Thanksgiving food. I know it's a big ask for anybody to be open on that day, but curious if we'll have non-turkey options. Thanks.
Residents of Holmes Apartments fed up with ‘deplorable’ conditions
People who live at Holmes Apartments in Lansing say they feel like no one cares after multiple problems have gone months without being fixed. Some residents say it is unlivable.
Michigan RB Blake Corum Again Uses NIL Money To Buy Thanksgiving Dinners For Families in Ypsilianti
There are college players who choose to use their NIL money for personal needs and wants, and then there are those players who use their platform - and sudden wealth - to help those in need. This week, while we give thanks for things we have, Michigan running back Blake...
WILX-TV
Advocates want tiny sheds to stay at Reutter Park
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Kringle Holiday Market at Reutter Park in Lansing welcomes everyone – it even has tiny sheds that keep you warm. Advocates for the homeless said the sheds should be used to help those in need. The city of Lansing said the sheds are not built for people to live in.
WILX-TV
MSHDA Board approve new affordable multifamily housing projects
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) Board approved the construction of four new affordable multifamily housing projects and moved to preserve apartments at another property. “Four of the development projects will create over 600 new affordable housing units in Michigan at a time when availability...
Colorado shooting impacts Mid-Michigan LGBTQ+ group
The shooting that occurred at Club Q left five people dead and 25 others injured.
urgence.tv
Kringle Holiday Market now open in downtown Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If you’re looking for a fun event that’s outdoors, it’s often difficult to find one in the winter. But, now, mid-Michigan residents have an option for a festive way to shop outdoors this holiday season. Downtown Lansing Inc. is bringing a brand...
Lobby floods at Cedar Place Apartments in Lansing
"When I came downstairs it was kind of scary because that water was coming out the building, the water was coming out the building, the water was all on the floor and it didn't look good for us, it didn't look very good for us," Sheppard said.
chelseaupdate.com
Nov. 19: Michigan Unclaimed Property Auction
Michigan Unclaimed Property will hold a public auction on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Quality Suites of Lansing in Delta Township. The auction will feature a wide variety of items, including coins, currency, jewelry, and many collectibles. Inspection of auction items will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18,...
Jackson start-up unveils renewable energy solution for disaster relief
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – The Nano grid is a portable, solar, clean energy source with the capability to provide power in minutes. “It has complete self-generating energy. All we need is sunshine and water,” said CEO of Sesame Solar, Lauren Flanagan. Flannagan is the woman behind the idea. It’s one that came to her after […]
House of Dank Brings Back Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive
The cannabis retailer will host their annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive Tuesday, November, 22nd at four of their Michigan locations. Free turkeys will be distributed to families and individuals when the doors open at each House of Dank, while supplies last.
1077 WRKR
Kalamazoo, MI
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
1077 WRKR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0