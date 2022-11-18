ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Lansing market raises concerns for homeless population

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Kringle Holiday Market opened up last week in a Lansing park, butsome community members are concerned about the message it’s sending to the area’s homeless population. The market has been set up at Reutter Park, and several nonprofits use the area as a point to give out food and clothing […]
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Places offering free Thanksgiving meals in Greater Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thanksgiving is quickly approaching and there is support available for anyone who needs help putting food on the table during the holidays. A number of bars, restaurants, churches, and organizations are providing free Thanksgiving meals for those in the area. City Rescue Mission. 607 E. Michigan...
LANSING, MI
cityofjackson.org

Apply for emergency hazard and home rehab loans online

The City of Jackson Community Development Department has partnered with Neighborly Software to begin accepting applications for emergency hazard and major component homeowner rehab loans online starting Monday, November 21, 2022. The application can now be completed online and is mobile friendly. Applicants will need to register in the system...
JACKSON, MI
1077 WRKR

KCC Offers Free Phlebotomy Training

Kellogg Community College is offering Battle Creek residents the chance to participate in the Phlebotomy Training Program which starts in January. The training will be offered at no cost if applicants are at least 18 years old and meet income guidelines. The art of drawing blood is not for the...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Jake Wells

New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each month

money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) If you're feeling like you're in a financial squeeze right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, a program that to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Advocates want tiny sheds to stay at Reutter Park

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Kringle Holiday Market at Reutter Park in Lansing welcomes everyone – it even has tiny sheds that keep you warm. Advocates for the homeless said the sheds should be used to help those in need. The city of Lansing said the sheds are not built for people to live in.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

MSHDA Board approve new affordable multifamily housing projects

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) Board approved the construction of four new affordable multifamily housing projects and moved to preserve apartments at another property. “Four of the development projects will create over 600 new affordable housing units in Michigan at a time when availability...
LANSING, MI
urgence.tv

Kringle Holiday Market now open in downtown Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If you’re looking for a fun event that’s outdoors, it’s often difficult to find one in the winter. But, now, mid-Michigan residents have an option for a festive way to shop outdoors this holiday season. Downtown Lansing Inc. is bringing a brand...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Lobby floods at Cedar Place Apartments in Lansing

"When I came downstairs it was kind of scary because that water was coming out the building, the water was coming out the building, the water was all on the floor and it didn't look good for us, it didn't look very good for us," Sheppard said.
LANSING, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Nov. 19: Michigan Unclaimed Property Auction

Michigan Unclaimed Property will hold a public auction on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Quality Suites of Lansing in Delta Township. The auction will feature a wide variety of items, including coins, currency, jewelry, and many collectibles. Inspection of auction items will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18,...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Jackson start-up unveils renewable energy solution for disaster relief

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – The Nano grid is a portable, solar, clean energy source with the capability to provide power in minutes. “It has complete self-generating energy. All we need is sunshine and water,” said CEO of Sesame Solar, Lauren Flanagan. Flannagan is the woman behind the idea. It’s one that came to her after […]
JACKSON, MI
