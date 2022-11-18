Read full article on original website
thelevisalazer.com
STATE AUDITOR REPORTS ON LAWRENCE, MARTIN COUNTY SHERIFFS’ ACCOUNTS
FRANKFORT, Ky. – State Auditor Mike Harmon today released the audit of the 2021 financial statement of Lawrence County Sheriff Chuck Jackson. State law requires the auditor to annually audit the accounts of each county sheriff. In compliance with this law, the auditor issues two sheriff’s reports each year: one reporting on the audit of the sheriff’s tax account, and the other reporting on the audit of the fee account used to operate the office.
fox56news.com
FEMA buying property following eastern Kentucky floods
Gov. Beshear said 13 Perry County families are among the first approved for a buyback. FEMA buying property following eastern Kentucky floods. Gov. Beshear said 13 Perry County families are among the first approved for a buyback. Julie Jensen with Cakes By Julie. Out & About with DeAnn Stephens. Morning...
Kentucky judge in critical but stable condition after crash
CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A Carter County Judge who was injured in a crash in Morehead, Kentucky last week remains in critical condition. The Carter County Fiscal Court says that Judge Executive Mike Malone is in critical but stable condition and is expected to recover. Morehead Police dispatch received a call just before 7 a.m. on […]
wymt.com
Lawrence County man charged with child exploitation following investigation
LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - A man in Lawrence County was arrested Monday and charged with a child sexual exploitation offense. 45-year-old Saul E. Carcamo was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The investigation was opened after detectives with Kentucky State Police discovered him uploading pictures of child exploitation online.
City councilman resigns amid funds scandal in association with political grifter
(HUNTINGTON, WV) – District 9 Huntington City Councilman Dale Anderson has made clear his intention to resign his position effective Friday in the midst of controversy regarding city funds. The resignation was confirmed by the City of Huntington Friday afternoon and comes in the wake of controversy stemming from...
WSAZ
School district closed due to illness
RUSSELL, Ky. (WSAZ) - Russell Independent Schools will be closed until Monday, Nov. 28, “due to excessive student and staff illness,” according to a release from the school district. Classes will not be held Tuesday as originally scheduled. School officials say they expect to be back after the...
wymt.com
5 arrested during recent drug raid in Rowan County
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - Two men and three women are facing drug trafficking charges in Northeastern Kentucky. Morehead Police posted about the arrest on its Facebook page. Early last Friday morning, officers served a search warrant at a home on North Wilson Avenue in Morehead. During the search, police found...
ashlandbeacon.com
Generations as Strong as Steel: The Love for Armco Runs Deep Throughout Area
In 1986, Eastern, Kentucky country artist Dwight Yoakam recorded and sang Readin', Rightin', Rt. 23 that every steel worker who worked at ARMCO Steel in Ashland, Kentucky could relate:. “They learned readin', writin', Route 23. To the jobs that lay waiting in those cities' factories. They learned readin', writin', roads...
thelevisalazer.com
IT’S DEER SEASON, GRANDSON BAGS NICE ONE IN MARTIN COUNTY
Grant Marcum of Lexington, formerly of Inez, harvested this nine pointer in Martin County…. …last Thursday, Nov. 14 on a hunt that took two days but resulted in this trophy buck. Grant and his dad, Todd Marcum, skinned and dressed the animal and ate deer steak with Kara Beth’s special sauce on Sunday. The deer antlers will be mounted as soon as possible. Grant works for an accounting firm in Lexington, Ky. after graduating EKU last year. He is also an avid fisherman and former member of the winning Sheldon Clark Hight Bass Fishing team while a student.
thebigsandynews.com
Lawrence Grand Jury returns 13 indictments
LOUISA — The Lawrence County Grand Jury returned 13 indictments Thursday. • Christopher Curry, 42, of Dunlow, W.Va., charged with two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, one count of second-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession/use of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication for allegedly possessing heroin, methamphetamine, suboxone, and an altered sniffing/inhaling device containing chemical residue; and being manifestly under the influence of a controlled substance or other intoxicating substance to the degree that he was a danger to himself or other persons or property, or unreasonably annoy persons in his vicinity on Feb. 16.
2 more students released from hospital after Kentucky school bus crash
SALYERSVILLE, KY (WOWK)—Two more students have been released from the hospital after a school bus crash in Magoffin County, Kentucky last week. Magoffin County Schools said on Facebook that four students and the bus driver still remain hospitalized. 18 students and the driver were originally taken to the hospital on Monday, Nov. 15 after the […]
legalizationprofiles.org
Trulieve Opens New Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Huntington, West Virginia
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) (“Trulieve” or “the Company”), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the grand opening of its newest West Virginia dispensary in Huntington on Saturday, November 19. Located at 2013 5th Ave., the medical dispensary will have operating hours of 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
wymt.com
Body found in Clay County identified
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A body found in the Paw Paw area of Clay County on Nov. 12 has been identified. The woman was identified as Heather Byrd. Clay County Sheriff’s deputies said she had been entered as a missing person in Clay County. Byrd had been last...
Active structure fire in Kentucky, residents advised to avoid the area
RUSSELL, KY (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of what dispatchers say is a working structure fire in the community of Russell. They are asking people to avoid the area of Thompson and Barkley Roads and Fox Drive. Pictures from crews on the scene show flames shooting from the top of the home. According […]
WKYT 27
Feeding East Kentucky receives large donation, serves meals throughout the region
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Feeding East Kentucky received a large donation on Saturday from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints out of Ohio. The Church sent a caravan with all of the Thanksgiving meal staples as a donation to the non-profit. “They brought us well over 200...
West Virginia man arrested on strangulation and domestic battery charges
BEECH CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A West Virginia man is behind bars after being arrested on multiple criminal charges. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, 44-year-old Willie McCoy was arrested in the Beech Creek area on Saturday, November 19th by Cpl. M.J. Mounts with assistance from police officers from the Gilbert Police Department.
q95fm.net
Woman Scheduled For Trial In Floyd County Arrested In The Courthouse
Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputies made an arrest at the Floyd County Courthouse last week. 49-year-old Stephanie Cooley, who was scheduled to go on trial for shoplifting last Thursday, was stopped at the security checkpoint of the courthouse. Deputies discovered a container of meth stashed within Cooley’s purse, alongside a bottle of pills and a glass pipe.
wymt.com
‘It’s a work of God’: East Kentucky Dream Center hosts fourth annual free Thanksgiving meal
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, the East Kentucky Dream Center (EKDC) held its fourth annual free Thanksgiving meal for the community. Along with the usual turkey and dressing, the meal featured all the traditional Thanksgiving fixings but was all to help those who may otherwise not have the opportunity to enjoy the holiday tradition.
wklw.com
12th School Bus Crash Victim Released From Hospital
The release from the hospital of another student injured in the Magoffin County school bus crash leaves six students remaining in the hospital plus the bus driver. The student was released today bringing to 12 the number that have been released since the crash on Monday. The Kentucky State Police...
wymt.com
Highway 80 reopened following crash near Perry/Knott County line
PERRY/KNOTT COUNTIES, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Perry County Dispatch confirmed Highway 80 was reopened Friday night. The road was closed due to a crash near the Knott/Perry County line. Officials could not confirm any injuries at this time. We will update this story when more information is available.
