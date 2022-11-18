ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magoffin County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
thelevisalazer.com

STATE AUDITOR REPORTS ON LAWRENCE, MARTIN COUNTY SHERIFFS’ ACCOUNTS

FRANKFORT, Ky. – State Auditor Mike Harmon today released the audit of the 2021 financial statement of Lawrence County Sheriff Chuck Jackson. State law requires the auditor to annually audit the accounts of each county sheriff. In compliance with this law, the auditor issues two sheriff’s reports each year: one reporting on the audit of the sheriff’s tax account, and the other reporting on the audit of the fee account used to operate the office.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

FEMA buying property following eastern Kentucky floods

Gov. Beshear said 13 Perry County families are among the first approved for a buyback. FEMA buying property following eastern Kentucky floods. Gov. Beshear said 13 Perry County families are among the first approved for a buyback. Julie Jensen with Cakes By Julie. Out & About with DeAnn Stephens. Morning...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky judge in critical but stable condition after crash

CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A Carter County Judge who was injured in a crash in Morehead, Kentucky last week remains in critical condition. The Carter County Fiscal Court says that Judge Executive Mike Malone is in critical but stable condition and is expected to recover. Morehead Police dispatch received a call just before 7 a.m. on […]
MOREHEAD, KY
wymt.com

Lawrence County man charged with child exploitation following investigation

LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - A man in Lawrence County was arrested Monday and charged with a child sexual exploitation offense. 45-year-old Saul E. Carcamo was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The investigation was opened after detectives with Kentucky State Police discovered him uploading pictures of child exploitation online.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

School district closed due to illness

RUSSELL, Ky. (WSAZ) - Russell Independent Schools will be closed until Monday, Nov. 28, “due to excessive student and staff illness,” according to a release from the school district. Classes will not be held Tuesday as originally scheduled. School officials say they expect to be back after the...
wymt.com

5 arrested during recent drug raid in Rowan County

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - Two men and three women are facing drug trafficking charges in Northeastern Kentucky. Morehead Police posted about the arrest on its Facebook page. Early last Friday morning, officers served a search warrant at a home on North Wilson Avenue in Morehead. During the search, police found...
MOREHEAD, KY
ashlandbeacon.com

Generations as Strong as Steel: The Love for Armco Runs Deep Throughout Area

In 1986, Eastern, Kentucky country artist Dwight Yoakam recorded and sang Readin', Rightin', Rt. 23 that every steel worker who worked at ARMCO Steel in Ashland, Kentucky could relate:. “They learned readin', writin', Route 23. To the jobs that lay waiting in those cities' factories. They learned readin', writin', roads...
ASHLAND, KY
thelevisalazer.com

IT’S DEER SEASON, GRANDSON BAGS NICE ONE IN MARTIN COUNTY

Grant Marcum of Lexington, formerly of Inez, harvested this nine pointer in Martin County…. …last Thursday, Nov. 14 on a hunt that took two days but resulted in this trophy buck. Grant and his dad, Todd Marcum, skinned and dressed the animal and ate deer steak with Kara Beth’s special sauce on Sunday. The deer antlers will be mounted as soon as possible. Grant works for an accounting firm in Lexington, Ky. after graduating EKU last year. He is also an avid fisherman and former member of the winning Sheldon Clark Hight Bass Fishing team while a student.
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
thebigsandynews.com

Lawrence Grand Jury returns 13 indictments

LOUISA — The Lawrence County Grand Jury returned 13 indictments Thursday. • Christopher Curry, 42, of Dunlow, W.Va., charged with two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, one count of second-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession/use of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication for allegedly possessing heroin, methamphetamine, suboxone, and an altered sniffing/inhaling device containing chemical residue; and being manifestly under the influence of a controlled substance or other intoxicating substance to the degree that he was a danger to himself or other persons or property, or unreasonably annoy persons in his vicinity on Feb. 16.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
legalizationprofiles.org

Trulieve Opens New Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Huntington, West Virginia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) (“Trulieve” or “the Company”), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the grand opening of its newest West Virginia dispensary in Huntington on Saturday, November 19. Located at 2013 5th Ave., the medical dispensary will have operating hours of 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
HUNTINGTON, WV
wymt.com

Body found in Clay County identified

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A body found in the Paw Paw area of Clay County on Nov. 12 has been identified. The woman was identified as Heather Byrd. Clay County Sheriff’s deputies said she had been entered as a missing person in Clay County. Byrd had been last...
CLAY COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Woman Scheduled For Trial In Floyd County Arrested In The Courthouse

Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputies made an arrest at the Floyd County Courthouse last week. 49-year-old Stephanie Cooley, who was scheduled to go on trial for shoplifting last Thursday, was stopped at the security checkpoint of the courthouse. Deputies discovered a container of meth stashed within Cooley’s purse, alongside a bottle of pills and a glass pipe.
wklw.com

12th School Bus Crash Victim Released From Hospital

The release from the hospital of another student injured in the Magoffin County school bus crash leaves six students remaining in the hospital plus the bus driver. The student was released today bringing to 12 the number that have been released since the crash on Monday. The Kentucky State Police...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Highway 80 reopened following crash near Perry/Knott County line

PERRY/KNOTT COUNTIES, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Perry County Dispatch confirmed Highway 80 was reopened Friday night. The road was closed due to a crash near the Knott/Perry County line. Officials could not confirm any injuries at this time. We will update this story when more information is available.
PERRY COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy