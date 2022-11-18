Read full article on original website
capcity.news
Obituaries: Hebert; P. Anderson; Schuessler; Foster; Carter; E. Anderson
Nelson “Ed” Hebert: September 1, 1943 – November 16, 2022. Nelson “Ed” Hebert, 79, of Cheyenne passed away Nov. 16, 2022, in Cheyenne. He was born Sept. 1, 1943, in Springfield, Illinois. Ed was a sheet metal worker for over 40 years. He was an...
A Laramie Elementary School To Represent Wyoming In DC
Beitel Elementary was nominated by the Wyoming Department of Education to represent the entire state of Wyoming at the “America Celebrates” National Tree Lighting Ceremony in Washington D.C. this holiday season, according to Mandi Pollard, an art teacher at Beitel Elementary. The “America Celebrates” ornament program is an...
capcity.news
Cheyenne to honor veterans and active military with ceremonial wreath laying
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The public is invited to join in a ceremony of the laying of a Wyoming state remembrance wreath at the Wyoming State Capitol. This ceremony will be taking place on Monday, Dec. 12 at 1 p.m. and is part of the “Wreaths Across America” program, which places wreaths on the graves of members of the military who have passed to remember those who have served past and present during the holidays.
Housing insecurity in Wyoming is one cause for animal shelters going over capacity
Animal Shelters in Wyoming have seen an increase in surrenders and stray animals in the past year leading to high-capacity issues. Recently, a University of Florida report found that in many places, this high capacity is due to the decrease in spay and neuter surgeries during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in Wyoming, there's more to it than just that.
capcity.news
Youth Alternatives awarded $45K grant for suicide prevention
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne’s Office of Youth Alternatives has been awarded a $45,301 grant from Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. The focus of the grant is to provide suicide prevention, intervention and postvention for struggling youth in the community. With increasing needs in the community, this grant will enhance the services currently being provided by Youth Alternatives.
capcity.news
Cheyenne Weekend Events (11/18/22–11/20/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Though snow is in the forecast, there are still many events happening in the city to get you and your family out of the cold. Tonight, Nov. 18, Black Tooth Brewing Co. at 520 W. 19th St. will be having live music from Avid Dischord from 6 to 9 p.m.
Branding Iron Online
Wyoming elects first black sheriff; Aaron Applehans
After 132 years of statehood, Wyoming has elected its first black sheriff, Aaron Applehans, to serve Albany County. Sheriff Applehans is returning to office after his interim appointment in 2021, with hopes to change the culture of Laramie’s law enforcement with new progressive policies. Applehans won a tight race...
capcity.news
City of Cheyenne trash, recycling schedule altered for Thanksgiving holiday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne’s trash and recycling pickup schedule for this week will be slightly different due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Trash and recycling pickup scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 24, will instead take place Saturday, Nov. 26. The city asks residents to have trash and recycling containers out by 6 a.m.
Cheyenne Police Issue Statement On Colorado Springs Shootings
The Cheyenne Police Department has posted a statement on the shooting deaths of five people over the weekend at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs. The following was posted on the CPD Facebook page:. Channel 9 News was at the club where the killings occurred after the shootings, where residents...
american-rails.com
Union Pacific 4-6-6-4 #3985
Union Pacific 3985 is a 4-6-6-4 "Challenger"-type steam locomotive and the largest such locomotive still operating anywhere in the country. UP once owned more than one-hundred of these locomotives but today only two remain preserved. Interestingly, #3985 did not always remain on the railroad's roster. It sat retired, for many...
capcity.news
Laramie County Divorce Filings (11/7/22–11/16/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Governor Orders Wyoming Flag be Flown at Half Staff at the Capitol and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties on Friday, November 18
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties from sunrise to sunset on Friday, November 18, 2022 in honor and memory of Gerald Geis. Mr. Geis served in...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrest (11/21/22–11/22/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news
Cheyenne residents to have a few sunny days before Thanksgiving
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, residents can expect sunny days leading up to Thanksgiving. Today, Nov. 22, will be sunny with a high of 50 and west winds at 10 mph. The evening will be mostly clear with a low of 23 and southwest winds at 10–15 mph.
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (11/14/22–11/20/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
capcity.news
National gas prices fall nearly 12 cents ahead of Thanksgiving; Laramie County’s average down 1 cent
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Although the nation’s average gas price fell for the second straight week, this time down 11.9 cents from a week ago to $3.64, Laramie County’s average price fell just 1 cent from last week. The national average is down 16.4 cents from a month...
kunc.org
Favorite Fort Collins restaurant is at the center of property dispute
One of Fort Collins’ oldest Mexican restaurants closed last Spring, and its new owner wants to sell the property to a fast food chain that plans to knock the building down. But now the Perez family, who ran the restaurant for decades, is fighting to preserve the building and its history.
Branding Iron Online
Proposed campus renovation in Master Plan
The University of Wyoming is currently undergoing dramatic changes, as outlined in the university’s 2020 Master Plan (MP). According to the MP, there will be roughly 1,553,000 gross square feet (GSF) of new construction; 2,242,000 GSF of renovation, and 801,000 GSF of demolition. The MP, published in May 2020,...
capcity.news
Cheyenne PD captures piglet running through downtown area
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department had an unusual call for a rogue piglet in downtown Cheyenne on Thursday, Nov. 17. According to a post on Facebook, CPD Officer Lohnes was traveling on 19th Street when a citizen reported to him that a baby pig was running around in the area.
county17.com
BLM, USFWS ask public to comment on Two Rivers Wind Project
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Wyomingites have until Dec. 9 to respond to the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s request for comment on an environmental assessment for a proposed wind energy project. The Two Rivers Wind Energy Project would be located near Medicine Bow and...
