New Haven, CT

Compost Headlines: Good Green, Bad Green

By Paul Bass
 4 days ago

(Opinion) It looks likely that CT Transit will extend free bus service for another six months. It looks like a new luxury hotel will generate all its own energy, from the sun.

How long will all that last?

Meanwhile, real estate investors are racking up the green — as in dollar bills — by facelessly booting rent-paying tenants and benefitting from seven-figure tax under-appraisals from the city. Is it time for New Haven to stop playing Monopoly and retrieve Bertell Ollman’s board game instead?

Those questions, prompted by the latest headlines, are explored in the latest edition of the New Haven Independent’s weekly vlog news summary, brought direct from our assignment desk/corporate cafeteria — er, compost heap. Click on the video at the top of the story to watch it.

Paul Bass Photo

New Haven, CT
