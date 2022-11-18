ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

103.3 WKFR

KCC Offers Free Phlebotomy Training

Kellogg Community College is offering Battle Creek residents the chance to participate in the Phlebotomy Training Program which starts in January. The training will be offered at no cost if applicants are at least 18 years old and meet income guidelines. The art of drawing blood is not for the...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
103.3 WKFR

Free Thanksgiving Meals Around Battle Creek And Kalamazoo

Thanksgiving is a time when folks across our Nation gather together and share a good meal with family and friends. The popular thought that Thanksgiving began with the Pilgrims may not be the case. According to Wikipedia, the earliest Thanksgiving, in the United States, took place in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Thirty-eight English settlers, aboard the ship Margaret, arrived on December 4, 1619, and celebrated with a religious get-together and proclaimed that each following year the day would be kept holy with a day of thanksgiving to God. The Pilgrims followed suit in 1621, to celebrate a good harvest with the Wampanoags, a group of Native Americans who helped them get through the previous winter.
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

East Lansing Beware of New Human Trafficking Attempts

A young woman goes viral talking about a dangerous moment she experienced at Meijer in East Lansing last week. On Monday, November 14, a young woman was approached by a woman in a very suspicious way in the parking lot of the Meijer on Lake Lansing Road in East Lansing, Michigan. As soon as she parked, a woman leaned against her driver's side door and asked for money.
EAST LANSING, MI
103.3 WKFR

The Hooligans Flight Team Receive Vintage Planes From WMU

The Hooligans Flight Team will be flying high with the aid of two vintage aircraft being donated by Western Michigan University College of Aviation. WMU has been storing the deconstructed aircraft on its campus in Battle Creek for several years. The Hooligans will be able to put the parts to use on their T-34 fleet. Dr. Raymond Thompson, interim dean of the College of Aviation says, "It's a good opportunity to take a piece of history that's been closed off in a hangar and give it the opportunity to come back and let people see it and enjoy it."
BATTLE CREEK, MI
103.3 WKFR

It’s a Michigan Thing: The History of Biggby Coffee

So sang the Beatles…but forget the comb. I wake up, get outta bed, and before I hit the bathroom I start a pot of coffee. Gotta have it. That's what most of us do at home. However, when we're traveling and we get that urge for coffee, we look for a local coffee shop or drive-thru…and the one that many Michiganders appreciate above 'em all is Biggby. Why? 'Cuz Biggby was created right here in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

Driving Thru an Abandoned Trailer Park in Flint, Michigan

Here's another look at yet another abandoned trailer park. When I see pictures like this, I always wonder: 'why was so much left behind'?. 'Why were the trailers left there to get vandalized?. 'Why hasn't there been an effort to clear out all that debris?'. 'Why was everyone kicked out...
FLINT, MI
103.3 WKFR

West Michigan Based Creamery Offers Ice Cream Advent Calendar Ahead Of The Holidays

We are in the countdown to the holidays! What better way to mark the passing days than with the traditional Advent calendar?. First used by German Lutherans in anticipation of Christmas Day, the Advent calendar is now used by many other Christian denominations to count down the days until December 25. However, these days the Advent calendar has grown in popularity and is now used by just about everyone-- religious or not.
NASHVILLE, MI
103.3 WKFR

Plainwell JBS Plant Allegedly Stays Open After Death

During the early morning hours of Friday, November 18th, a man allegedly had a heart attack at the JBS factory in Plainwell and his coworkers were told to work around his lifeless body. Of course, as with any death, the scene should be preserved until local police and trained medical...
PLAINWELL, MI
103.3 WKFR

Four Vape Shops Targeted In Battle Creek Sting Operation

What appeared to be another kid wanting to purchase vaping products at a Battle Creek vape shop, was actually an undercover Battle Creek Police officer taking part in a sting operation. Multiple community agencies and concerned parents had been in contact with the Battle Creek Police Department after the evidence...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
103.3 WKFR

Albion College Grad Takes A Stroll In Outer Space

Albion College's astronaut Josh Cassada took a stroll in outer space Tuesday, November 15th. The Class of '95 graduate joined fellow space traveler Frank Rubio to install the final ISS Rollout Solar Array bracket on the Starboard Truss at the International Space Station. The excursion was the first spacewalk for both astronauts and lasted a whopping 7 hours and 11 minutes.
ALBION, MI
103.3 WKFR

Win Tickets To See Trans-Siberian Orchastra In Grand Rapids

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra was once described to me as a band that, in a live setting would "knock the dust off my d***." A strange way to describe their live show for sure, but if you've never experienced this band before, we're going to give you the chance to win a pair of tickets over Thanksgiving weekend. They'll be taking over Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids on Sunday, December 4th and we're giving away five pairs of tickets for you to ring in the holidays with some holly jolly heavy metal.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
