FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Restaurants to Get BBQ in Memphis, TennesseeJameson StewardMemphis, TN
A Man From Trenton, TN Claims the USPS in Memphis has 'Lost 38 Packages' & Mail Carrier 'Carjacked' in MemphisZack LoveMemphis, TN
Woman defends having 11 children by eight different dads and slams critics who called her a 'bad mom'Aabha GopanMemphis, TN
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
actionnews5.com
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis. Andrew and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about the Bluff City Christmas Parade coming up on December 3 at the Hickory Ridge Mall.
actionnews5.com
Meal giveaways happening across Memphis for Thanksgiving
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church presents MemFeast along with other community organizations to giveaway meals on Thanksgiving. The annual MemFeast will be on Nov. 24 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. to feed the homeless and hungry. There are several locations listed below:. Christ Missionary Baptist -...
tri-statedefender.com
Black Men Crowned Awards – Take 2
The 2nd annual Black Men Crowned Awards Show, highlighting Black men in various industries who are leaving an imprint in Memphis, is scheduled for Dec. 10th at The Kent. Black Men Crowned was created by Memphis native Justin Hart, winner of a Grammy and a NAACP Image award as a producer.
actionnews5.com
“Despacito” sensation rallies support for St. Jude Thanks and Giving Campaign
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Every holiday season St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital raises money to help fight childhood cancer. St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital leads the way the world understands, treats, and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Grammy and Billboard award-winning singer-songwriter Luis Fonsi joined Action...
actionnews5.com
COGIC Evangelist Louise Patterson dies at 84
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Church of God and Christ (COGIC) has announced that Evangelist Louise D. Patterson died peacefully at her home Sunday evening at the age of 84. She was the former presiding bishop and the widow of Bishop G.E. Patterson, who died in 2007. Patterson was also president...
actionnews5.com
Travelers Institute highlights impacts of distracted driving
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the holiday season in full swing and more people hitting the road, the Travelers Institute is highlighting the dangers and impact of distracted driving. Joan Woodward, president of the Travelers Institute, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the...
howafrica.com
Get To Know Anita Ward: Family, Songs And Albums
Anita Ward, a rhythm and blues singer, was born on December 20, 1956, in Memphis, Tennessee, to James L. Ward and Juanita Ward. Cassandra Ward Hibbler, Michael Ward, Entrée Ward, and James L. Ward, Jr. were Anita’s four siblings. Ward began singing in church at a young age. She graduated from Fairley High School in Memphis and Rust College in Holly Springs, Mississippi, with a Bachelor of Arts in psychology in 1978. She was an active member of Rust’s Acapella choir and received classical and gospel music training during her time there. Ward spent four months as a substitute teacher in the Memphis Public School system in 1978.
actionnews5.com
Junior shining bright for Memphis Hustle
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you want to check an up-and-coming hooper on the pro basketball side, you might want to ride on down to Southaven to catch the Memphis Hustle in NBA G-League Action against the Birmingham Squadron. The main attraction: Hustle forward Kenny Lofton Jr. The big rookie...
VIDEO: Northeast Memphis store ransacked, burglarized a third time
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A convenience store owner says he’s tired of thieves targeting his business on Bartlett Road in Northeast Memphis. Mohamood Shah said his store has been ransacked and burglarized three times over the last year, costing him thousands of dollars. “The three times, maybe, $36,000-$37,000,” said Shah. The latest break-in at the Minit […]
Shelby County Restaurant Scores Nov. 15-21
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Ali Baba Mediterranean Grill […]
gotigersgo.com
No. 13 Memphis Falls to No. 3 Kentucky
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The No. 13-ranked University of Memphis rifle team fell to No. 3 Kentucky, 4734-4691, on Sunday morning at the R.F. Fogelman Rifle Range in Memphis, Tenn. The Wildcats (6-0) won smallbore, 2349-2325, over the Tigers (2-6, 1-5 Great American Rifle Conference) and air rifle, 2385-2366. "I'm...
gotodestinations.com
The 7 Best Breakfast Spots in Memphis, Tennessee – (With Photos)
Looking for the best breakfast in Memphis? Look no further! Here at Memphis, they have the best breakfast options in town. From pancakes to eggs Benedict, this city has something for everyone. Most of the restaurant’s breakfast menu is available all day, so you can come in anytime and enjoy...
actionnews5.com
Budgeting tips for the holiday shopping season
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Amid inflation, managing your money has never been more important, especially as we approach the holiday season. Financial Health Expert Katrina Holt joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about a recent survey by Affirm that found over 70% of people plan to change the way they spend and save this holiday season.
localmemphis.com
'Memphis Christmas Parade in Whitehaven' set for Saturday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday, Nov. 19 will mark the return of the Memphis Christmas Parade in Whitehaven. Beginning at 10 a.m. at the Southland Mall at Elvis Presley Blvd and Shelby Drive, the route reaches Laudeen Drive — just past the Piccadilly in Whitehaven Plaza. The parade is...
Over 20 shoplifters still on run after storming Memphis area Walmart
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Police are searching for over 20 shoplifters who stormed a Whitehaven neighborhood Walmart on Sunday. It happened at the Walmart on Elvis Presley. Surveillance video shows the suspects pulling into the parking lot of the business at 8:50 p.m. According to records, 22 suspects entered the store by breaking a window […]
actionnews5.com
Community leaders and residents come out to support Whitehaven’s holiday parade
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Whitehaven community leaders, residents and those living close by are celebrating the place they call home. Organizers kicked off “I Love Whitehaven” week on Thursday and Saturday, hundreds came out for the annual holiday parade. “I’m here to eat some candy, enjoy the parade,...
Tickets go on sale for The Tina Turner Musical at Orpheum
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Orpheum Theatre Group announced tickets for ‘Tina - The Tina Turner Musical will go on sale. There are eight performances from Feb. 14 - Feb. 19. The cast is led by Naomi Rodgers (Frozen) and Zurin Villanueva (The Lion King, Mean Girls, Shuffle Along, The Book of Mormon) who will evenly share the role of Tina Turner.
desotocountynews.com
Light Garden sparkles with holiday joy
Photo: Holiday lights reflect off the lake at the Olive Branch City Park as part of the Light Garden light show. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) A sneak peek preview and ribbon cutting for DeSoto County’s newest holiday attraction was held Sunday night amid rave reviews from those who turned out. The...
actionnews5.com
AARP Fraud Watch Network shares the latest holiday shopping scams
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new AARP Fraud Watch Network survey reveals that 3 in 4 Americans have experienced at least one form of holiday fraud. AARP’s Director of Fraud Prevention Programs Kathy Stokes joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share tips on how to spot and avoid scams, plus advice on what to do if you’ve already been targeted by scams or fraud.
actionnews5.com
Memphis brings holiday cheer with Christmas tree lighting events
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis is decking the halls with Christmas tree lights around the city. Soulsville came out to put a little soul into holiday celebrations this year. Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris joined community members and many others in hosting the sixth annual Soulsville USA Holiday Tree Lighting Saturday night.
