Will Raiders QB Derek Carr finally have a big performance in Week 11?

By Marcus Mosher
 2 days ago
Derek Carr has had some nice games this season, including four games with two passing touchdowns and zero interceptions. However, he’s had just one game with 300 passing yards and that came in their Week 3 loss to the Titans.

But could this be the week Carr finally explodes against the top-ranked pass defense in the NFL?

In a recent article by Paul Gutierrez of ESPN, he is predicting that Carr will have his best game of the season in Week 11 against the Broncos. Here are his thoughts on Carr entering this game:

“Raiders QB Derek Carr will have his first three-TD passing game since Dec. 6, 2020. Yes, against a Broncos defense that has not allowed such a game since Nov. 8, 2020. Carr was emotional at the postgame podium last week, but said Raiders owner Mark Davis giving first-year coach Josh McDaniels his support despite the team’s disappointing 2-7 start gave the team a sense of relief and “confidence as a football team.”

It’s been a while since Carr has truly had a “big” game with the Raiders. The last time he’s thrown three touchdowns in a game was back in 2020 when the Raiders defeated the Jets.

If the Raiders want to sweep the Broncos this season and get back on the right track, they’ll need a big performance from Carr. These are the types of games they need him to take over and win. Expect to see Carr at his very best against the top-ranked defense in the NFL on Sunday.

