Read full article on original website
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Take a listen to this singer who’s blending different languages with her music
Since age nine, Zaina Berri has been writing songs in both Arabic and English. Berri joined Tati Amare on “Live in the D” for Music Monday to perform her new song called “Mama”. According to Berri, her music is about being proud of your roots and...
14 Celebrities With Absolutely Wild Backstories
Jackie Chan was abandoned by his birth parents as a child, but through his research for a 2003 documentary, he found out that his mother was a legendary Shanghai gambler and his dad was a gang boss and spy.
Comments / 0