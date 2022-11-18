Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WNDU
16 News Now Investigates: Food Deserts in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As many of us prepare to feast for the holidays, some right here in Michiana don’t have food on the table. And it’s not just the affordability of meals that’s the problem, it’s access. The Food Bank of Northern Indiana tells...
abc57.com
Snowy Novembers bring snowy winters in South Bend
Temperatures near 50 degrees helped melt much of the snow across Michiana on Tuesday. However, there are still plenty of impressive snow mounds in parking lots from South Bend's near-record amount of lake-effect snow last week. This year is only a tenth of an inch of snow off of the...
abc57.com
South Bend Transpo to close for Thanksgiving
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend Transpo will be closed on Thursday in observance of Thanksgiving, which means that all Transpo facilities will be closed, and normal fixed routes will not run. Regular service will return on Friday and the Transpo information booth will reopen at 7 a.m. For more...
abc57.com
Indiana's largest Christmas tree arrives to the Inn at Saint Mary's
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Indiana's largest Christmas tree is now standing tall at the Inn at Saint Mary's in South Bend. The 69-foot Norway Spruce is approximately 62 years old and weighs 10,000 pounds. The tree was donated by a longtime South Bend resident who planted the tree at his...
abc57.com
South Bend's leaf pickup program resumes November 22
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend's Fall ReLeaf program will resume services on Tuesday after last week's suspension due to snow. Given the short holiday week, crews will finish areas that weren't picked up in the northeast quadrant of Zone 5 and in the southeast quadrant of Zone 7.
Times-Union Newspaper
Penguin Point Announces 7 Closures
Penguin Point is closing seven of its locations, effective immediately, including one of three Warsaw locations. According to a public post on Penguin Point’s Facebook page on Monday, these locations include the Warsaw location on Lake Street, Plymouth, Elkhart on Bristol, Elkhart on Luster, Fort Wayne, Marion and Goshen.
WNDU
Hope Avenue Homes has some neighbors concerned
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Heritage Foundation opened its Hope Avenue Homes in April of this year, but the project isn’t without controversy. The Hope Avenue Homes are permanent supportive housing apartments designed to get homeless people off the streets. The apartment building in the Edison...
WNDU
Michiana families in need receive free turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Monday marked the second and final day for our “Turkeys on the Table” distribution. Thanks to your help, our partners at the Food Bank of Northern Indiana were able to give out hundreds of turkeys to our neighbors in need. In just two hours,...
abc57.com
New kid Mayor for the City of Goshen
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. --A fourth grader from Goshen Elementary, Connor G, won the vote from the rest of the fourth-grade class, for the Goshen kid Mayor. The other kid mayor finalists will spend the remainder of the school year serving with Connor on the kid council. Connor was sworn in...
abc57.com
INDOT to host public meeting in Warsaw for U.S. 30, U.S. 31 corridors
WARSAW, Ind. - The Indiana Department of Transportation is hosting a public meeting in Warsaw on December 6 to discuss the U.S. 30 and U.S. 31 corridors studies. During this meeting, organizers will focus specifically on U.S. 30 East. The meeting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at...
abc57.com
Male injured in shooting on Eddy Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A male was injured in a shooting in the 400 block of Eddy Street Tuesday morning, according to the South Bend Police Department. Police were called to the area at 9:30 a.m. for the incident. A male was taken to the hospital for treatment of his...
abc57.com
South Bend Cubs owner shares Thanksgiving message ahead of holiday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Andrew T. Berlin, Chairman and Owner of the South Bend Cubs, shared a special message to the community ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday. In 2022, the Cubs celebrated their second Midwest League Championship in three seasons. Fans can check out the Cubs when they...
Benton Harbor Community Rallies Around Sinbad Following Heath Update
It was 2020 when comedian and Benton Harbor native Sinbad suffered a debilitating stroke. Now two years later the family has given an update on his condition and with it came an outpouring of love and support from his hometown. The family shared via a personal site and donation page:
abc57.com
Have your picture taken with Santa at St. Patrick's County Park December 10
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Kids can have their picture taken with Santa during the Cookies with Santa event at St. Patrick's County Park on December 10. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., kids can also decorate a cookie, write a letter to Santa, and listen to a holiday story read by Mrs. Claus.
abc57.com
Salvation Army Kroc Center gives way more than 400 holiday baskets for those in need
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Salvation Army Kroc Center is kicking off the holiday season with a series of holiday programs to help families in the community. 400 families who pre-registered with the center will pick up Thanksgiving baskets on Monday, filled with food for the big day, as well as a gift card to Martin’s Supermarket to purchase a turkey or ham.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 8:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, 11900 block North Camelot Lane East, Cromwell. Officers investigated a report of domestic battery. 3:16 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, 9000 block East Hatchery Road, Syracuse. Ronald S. Goltz reported the theft of a...
abc57.com
Lake Michigan College gets $500,000 for new jobs training program
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. --Southwest Michigan employers locating operations or expanding in the region now have access to $500,000 of free training through the Michigan New Jobs Training Program and Lake Michigan College. This program is designed as an economic tool to connect community employers and colleges who're creating jobs that...
abc57.com
NIBCO Water & Ice Park announces opening day
ELKHART, Ind. -- NIBCO Water & Ice Park has announced its opening day for the 2022 season. Skaters can lace up for the first time at 12 p.m. on December 3, according to the Elkhart Parks & Recreation Department. Skate rental is free, all children 12 and under can skate...
nwi.life
It’s All About Community at Lake Station’s Fifth Annual Turkey Box Giveaway
The cars started lining up in the early afternoon at Riverview Park in Lake Station. While it would not start for a few more hours, residents were eagerly anticipating the turkey boxes and supplies that would afford them Thanksgiving dinner celebrations. Sporting a red fox tail fur hat willed to...
abc57.com
Evelyn Mae's BBQ future Buchanan home
BUCHANAN, Mich. --Odds are you've sampled the BBQ offerings that Anton and Ariel Lockett's Evelyn Mae's BBQ serve, with their increasing demand and popularity, their trajectory poses them for continued growth in Buchanan and all of Southwest Michigan. From opening Evelyn Mae's BBQ as a catering only company in November...
Comments / 0