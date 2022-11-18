Read full article on original website
Related
Editorial cartoons for Nov. 20, 2022: Trump’s 3rd campaign, election consequences, Twitter meltdown
Former President Donald Trump announced his candidacy for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination last week, getting a jump on rivals and a possible shield to hold off various criminal investigations and a subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee. Editorial cartoonists reacted to Trump’s third presidential bid by drawing him as...
Campaign Report — The GOP’s biggest loser
Welcome to The Hill’s Campaign Report, tracking all things related to the 2022 midterm elections. You can expect this newsletter in your inbox every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday as we make sense of this year’s elections and look ahead to 2024. Email us tips and feedback: Max Greenwood, Julia Manchester, and Caroline Vakil. Someone forward…
Trump’s turkey warning: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Donald Trump, in his subdued announcement of his third run for the U.S. Presidency, served up a grim picture of America. “Good luck getting a turkey,” gobbled Donald, stuffed with hubris, lies, corruption and investigations by the Department of Justice, State of New York and Fulton County Georgia.
'The View' hosts defend Ilhan Omar remarks comparing US to terrorists: 'Depends on who you talk to'
"The View" co-hosts appeared to defend Rep. Omar's comments comparing the U.S. to terrorist organizations and said that it "depends on who you talk to."
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
93K+
Followers
88K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0