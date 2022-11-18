ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campaign Report — The GOP’s biggest loser

Welcome to The Hill’s Campaign Report, tracking all things related to the 2022 midterm elections. You can expect this newsletter in your inbox every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday as we make sense of this year’s elections and look ahead to 2024.  Email us tips and feedback: Max Greenwood, Julia Manchester, and Caroline Vakil.  Someone forward…
Trump’s turkey warning: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Donald Trump, in his subdued announcement of his third run for the U.S. Presidency, served up a grim picture of America. “Good luck getting a turkey,” gobbled Donald, stuffed with hubris, lies, corruption and investigations by the Department of Justice, State of New York and Fulton County Georgia.
