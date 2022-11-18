ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Byers, TX

Keeping the kitchen free of fire this Thanksgiving holiday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Potential fires are something the Wichita Falls Fire Department will be keeping a close eye on this week. With Thanksgiving just around the corner and more people in the kitchen cooking, fires can start easily. Walking away from the kitchen and leaving food unattended is...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Fog will develop early Tuesday morning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Monday night, temps will fall into the mid to low-30s. However, early Tuesday morning, patchy to dense fog will develop. With temperatures near or at freezing, freezing fog could be possible in the morning. This could lead to slick bridges, overpasses, and metal surfaces if temps drop below freezing.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Thanksgiving Week Weather

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A fast-moving disturbance is bringing scattered showers to areas near Bowie, Jacksboro Sunday evening. However, most of the region will remain dry through the Thanksgiving Holiday. Temperatures will moderate through the work week with 60s likely Tuesday into Wednesday, before another front moves into the region for Thanksgiving dropping our highs back into the 50s with strong northerly winds. SW winds return going into the weekend bringing back mid 60s.
JACKSBORO, TX
Optimist Club to hold annual Christmas tree sale

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Optimist Club of Wichita Falls annual Christmas tree sales will start on Friday, Nov. 25. It will be held next to the Central Boys and Girls Club football field. The will be 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday and 3 p.m. to...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Inflations’ impact on holiday giving

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The holidays are widely known to be the season of giving back to those in need. However, the state of the economy has impacted many people’s ability to do so as many continue to struggle with inflation. To put it into perspective, in this...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
BBB gives shopping tips for holiday season

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Better Business Bureau has shared payment and shipping tips for the holiday season. Those who paid with a credit card were less likely to lose money, according to the BBB’s research. BBB officials provided the following tips to use before you begin shopping:
WICHITA FALLS, TX

