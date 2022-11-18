NYC Rep. Hakeem Jeffries confirms bid to be new House Dem leader

Brooklyn and Queens Rep. Hakeem Jeffries officially launched his bid Friday to become the next leader of House Democrats — just one day after Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed she was stepping down from the role after 20 years.

The 52-year-old Jeffries, who would be the first black House party leader if successful, announced his intention to seek the post in a letter to fellow Democrats.

“Today, I write to humbly ask for your support for the position of House Democratic Leader as we once again prepare to meet the moment,” Jeffries said.

“Our Caucus must unify with purpose, communicate with discipline, legislate with precision and partner with the Biden administration to vigorously address the continuing challenges impacting our constituents.”

No challengers to Jeffries have yet emerged.

Jeffries, first elected to Congress in 2012, was quickly pegged as the odds-on favorite to succeed the 82-year-old Pelosi, with her allies clearing the field for him moments after her Thursday announcement that she would not stand for leadership in the next Congress.

In the wake of Jeffries’ bid, Pelosi issued a statement Friday supporting him , as well as two other Democrats seeking leadership positions.

Progressive Rep. Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) is running for the No. 2 position of Democratic whip and moderate Rep. Pete Aguilar of California was expected to seek the job chairing the Democratic caucus, which Jeffries currently holds.

“A new day is dawning — and I am confident that these new leaders will capably lead our caucus,” Pelosi said.

If Jeffries is successful in the Nov. 30 vote, Democrats will be placing their Capitol Hill power in the hands of New Yorkers — with Jeffries joining Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a fellow Brooklynite.

Jeffries had been mulling over running for Democratic leader even before Pelosi’s Thursday announcement, sources previously told The Post.

