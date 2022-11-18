Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Jamaal Williams leads NFL in rushing TDs, on track to beat Barry’s club record
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- During the early days of training camp, back when the sun was shining hot and the air still dripping in humidity, the Detroit Lions wrapped up a long day of hard hitting. Jamaal Williams gathered the team around him before they headed for the showers, and said this.
MLive.com
Yes, the Detroit Lions are in the playoff race
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Playoffs? We’re talking about playoffs? For a team that had the worst record in the league when this month began? Then fired a popular assistant coach? And benched a few starters? And lost every starting receiver not named after an Egyptian god to injury? And traded their Pro Bowl tight end across the division for an exchange of draft picks?
MLive.com
Ask Kyle: What to expect from Jameson Williams, Jamaal Williams’ future contract
ALLEN PARK -- The Lions (4-6) are heating up, and so is the mailbag. We got an outpouring of quality questions this week, about what’s going on now and what that means for the future in Detroit. That includes Jameson Williams of course, and Jamaal Williams as well. My...
Justin Fields’ apology spark Zach Wilson comparison
There aren’t too many people on Zach Wilson’s side these days after the young quarterback reportedly rubbed his teammates the wrong way by not taking responsibility for his poor play. The bad vibes only intensified after a report broke about how Justin Fields handled a similar situation in Chicago. While many are arguing over the Read more... The post Justin Fields’ apology spark Zach Wilson comparison appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MLive.com
Jeff Okudah already ruled out for Thanksgiving game due to brain injury
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The Detroit Lions are surging, and especially their defense. But they got just three days to prepare for one of the best quarterbacks on the planet, and they’ll have to do so without their best cornerback. Jeff Okudah suffered a suspected brain injury in the...
MLive.com
Frank Ragnow, Malcolm Rodriguez, Ifeatu Melifonwu cleared to play for Lions
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- DJ Chark isn’t the only help on the way for the Detroit Lions. Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez and safety Ifeatu Melifonwu have both been cleared to return from injuries on Sunday against the New York Giants, while center Frank Ragnow has received the green light to suit up as well.
MLive.com
Lions WR DJ Chark activated from injured reserve
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Josh Reynolds won’t play in New York, but help is finally on the way for the Detroit Lions’ banged-up receiver corps. DJ Chark has been activated from injured reserve and is expected to play on Sunday against the Giants. He’s missed the last six games because of more problems with his surgically repaired ankle, a frustrating setback for the club’s top free-agent signing. He remains stuck on just seven catches for 98 yards and one touchdown.
MLive.com
Jeff Okudah ruled out after suffering feared brain injury in friendly-fire hit
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Jeff Okudah already hurt two teammates in collisions this season. In New York, he was knocked out himself in yet another incident of friendly fire. The Detroit Lions cornerback has returned to the locker room with a suspected brain injury and will not return to Sunday’s game against the Giants. He suffered the injury when he ran into teammate Will Harris in the first half. Okudah was escorted by a team trainer to the blue medical tent on the visitor’s sideline, where he was evaluated for several minutes before finally putting on a big black coat and returning to the locker room.
MLive.com
Instant observations: Lions roll to first three-game winning streak since 2017
EAST RUTHEFORD, N.J. -- Rebuilds are hard. They’re even harder in a place like Detroit, where they’ve never built anything, ever. Not in almost any of our lifetimes anyway. They’ve lost so bad for so long that rebuilding the Detroit Lions is about more than just acquiring the right players and coaches. It’s about belief, too. It’s about believing that you can not only win, but expect to.
MLive.com
Halftime analysis: Aidan Hutchinson matches NFL record with second interception
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Aidan Hutchinson has done it again. Two weeks ago, the Detroit Lions pass rusher joined Ndamukong Suh as the club’s only rookie linemen to ever pick off a pass. In New York, became the only one to do it twice, dropping back into coverage and picking off a Daniel Jones pass to Darius Slayton in the flat.
MLive.com
On another huge day for defense, no one bombarded Giants quite like Alim McNeill
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- At 7:45 a.m. Sunday morning, Detroit Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeill woke up in his luxury bed in a nearby Jersey City hotel. And he had an unmistakable feeling he could not shake. “It was just great energy,” the 325-pounder said. “I just knew we were...
MLive.com
Lions bracing for Jameson Williams’ NFL debut: ‘He’s just got so much speed, man’
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have three days to cram for their Thanksgiving showdown with the Buffalo Bills, which doesn’t leave time for much else in these frantic days. But they still can’t help but get excited by what awaits on the immediate horizon: The NFL debut of Jameson Williams.
MLive.com
MLive.com
Lions continue to move up draft order despite winning streak, thanks to Rams’ woes
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- What a month for the Detroit Lions. They’ve won three straight games to catapult themselves from the worst record in the league to within 1.5 games of the NFC playoff field. And while that has dropped the Lions (4-6) to 13th in the NFL draft order, they continue to move up anyway because of the Los Angeles Rams’ four-game losing streak. That pick now checks in at No. 6.
MLive.com
Derek Lalonde lauds Red Wings’ will, commitment; is it sustainable?
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings might wake up on Thanksgiving in postseason position. Nobody is printing playoff tickets with more than three-quarters of the season remaining. But for years NHL people have used Turkey Day as a gauge for determining if their team is postseason material. Red Wings...
MLive.com
MLive.com
