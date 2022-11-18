ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Yes, the Detroit Lions are in the playoff race

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Playoffs? We’re talking about playoffs? For a team that had the worst record in the league when this month began? Then fired a popular assistant coach? And benched a few starters? And lost every starting receiver not named after an Egyptian god to injury? And traded their Pro Bowl tight end across the division for an exchange of draft picks?
DETROIT, MI
The Comeback

Justin Fields’ apology spark Zach Wilson comparison

There aren’t too many people on Zach Wilson’s side these days after the young quarterback reportedly rubbed his teammates the wrong way by not taking responsibility for his poor play. The bad vibes only intensified after a report broke about how Justin Fields handled a similar situation in Chicago. While many are arguing over the Read more... The post Justin Fields’ apology spark Zach Wilson comparison appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHICAGO, IL
MLive.com

Frank Ragnow, Malcolm Rodriguez, Ifeatu Melifonwu cleared to play for Lions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- DJ Chark isn’t the only help on the way for the Detroit Lions. Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez and safety Ifeatu Melifonwu have both been cleared to return from injuries on Sunday against the New York Giants, while center Frank Ragnow has received the green light to suit up as well.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Lions WR DJ Chark activated from injured reserve

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Josh Reynolds won’t play in New York, but help is finally on the way for the Detroit Lions’ banged-up receiver corps. DJ Chark has been activated from injured reserve and is expected to play on Sunday against the Giants. He’s missed the last six games because of more problems with his surgically repaired ankle, a frustrating setback for the club’s top free-agent signing. He remains stuck on just seven catches for 98 yards and one touchdown.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Jeff Okudah ruled out after suffering feared brain injury in friendly-fire hit

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Jeff Okudah already hurt two teammates in collisions this season. In New York, he was knocked out himself in yet another incident of friendly fire. The Detroit Lions cornerback has returned to the locker room with a suspected brain injury and will not return to Sunday’s game against the Giants. He suffered the injury when he ran into teammate Will Harris in the first half. Okudah was escorted by a team trainer to the blue medical tent on the visitor’s sideline, where he was evaluated for several minutes before finally putting on a big black coat and returning to the locker room.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Instant observations: Lions roll to first three-game winning streak since 2017

EAST RUTHEFORD, N.J. -- Rebuilds are hard. They’re even harder in a place like Detroit, where they’ve never built anything, ever. Not in almost any of our lifetimes anyway. They’ve lost so bad for so long that rebuilding the Detroit Lions is about more than just acquiring the right players and coaches. It’s about belief, too. It’s about believing that you can not only win, but expect to.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Halftime analysis: Aidan Hutchinson matches NFL record with second interception

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Aidan Hutchinson has done it again. Two weeks ago, the Detroit Lions pass rusher joined Ndamukong Suh as the club’s only rookie linemen to ever pick off a pass. In New York, became the only one to do it twice, dropping back into coverage and picking off a Daniel Jones pass to Darius Slayton in the flat.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Bills vs. Lions spread, picks & best bets for NFL on Thanksgiving

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. NFL Week 12 gets started with a Thanksgiving Day matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions. There are three games this holiday...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Lions continue to move up draft order despite winning streak, thanks to Rams’ woes

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- What a month for the Detroit Lions. They’ve won three straight games to catapult themselves from the worst record in the league to within 1.5 games of the NFC playoff field. And while that has dropped the Lions (4-6) to 13th in the NFL draft order, they continue to move up anyway because of the Los Angeles Rams’ four-game losing streak. That pick now checks in at No. 6.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Derek Lalonde lauds Red Wings’ will, commitment; is it sustainable?

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings might wake up on Thanksgiving in postseason position. Nobody is printing playoff tickets with more than three-quarters of the season remaining. But for years NHL people have used Turkey Day as a gauge for determining if their team is postseason material. Red Wings...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

DraftKings promo code: Bet $5, win $150 + 49ers vs. Cardinals prediction

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. NFL Week 11 finishes off with an NFC West rivalry game between the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City, and...
MLive.com

DraftKings Sportsbook promo code: Bet $5, win $150 for NFL Week 11 games

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. If you’re looking for somewhere to bet on NFL Week 11, you can use this link to sign up at DraftKings Sportsbook for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy