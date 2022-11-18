EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Jeff Okudah already hurt two teammates in collisions this season. In New York, he was knocked out himself in yet another incident of friendly fire. The Detroit Lions cornerback has returned to the locker room with a suspected brain injury and will not return to Sunday’s game against the Giants. He suffered the injury when he ran into teammate Will Harris in the first half. Okudah was escorted by a team trainer to the blue medical tent on the visitor’s sideline, where he was evaluated for several minutes before finally putting on a big black coat and returning to the locker room.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO