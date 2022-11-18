ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SFGate

AOC on Ticketmaster: ‘Fans Are Being Absolutely Fleeced’

Live Nation and Ticketmaster are once again facing severe backlash from music fans, this time following the disastrous on-sale period for Taylor Swift’s upcoming Eras tour that left thousands of Swifties angry as Ticketmaster’s website glitched and crashed due to the overwhelming demand for tickets. Customers lamented the...
BuzzFeed

14 Celebrities With Absolutely Wild Backstories

Jackie Chan was abandoned by his birth parents as a child, but through his research for a 2003 documentary, he found out that his mother was a legendary Shanghai gambler and his dad was a gang boss and spy.
SFGate

Gladys Knight's Christmas: big family gathering, TV movie

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gladys Knight recalls Christmas as more than a family affair when she was growing up in Atlanta. “Because Mom and Dad were the way they were, they would just embrace all the kids in the neighborhood,” said the legendary singer. Many of the children were in the same church choir and ”we were just so excited about the music.”
SFGate

How Bob Iger’s Return to Disney Sent Shockwaves Through Hollywood in Real Time

That was the reaction from many Disney employees on the evening of Nov. 20, as the stunning news spread that Bob Iger would return to Disney as CEO, ending the stormy tenure of his successor, Bob Chapek. The news was so unexpected that at first many Mouse House staffers were immediately skeptical that the press release in their inbox was really from company brass.
