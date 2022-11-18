ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
milb.com

The Road to The Show™: Blue Jays’ Tiedemann

Each week, MiLB.com profiles an elite prospect by chronicling the steps he's taken toward achieving his Major League dream. Here's a look at top Blue Jays prospect Ricky Tiedemann. For more stories about players on The Road to The Show, click here. There are few players in the Minors who...
CALIFORNIA STATE
milb.com

Painter, veteran bats bring the noise for Phillies

FCL Phillies: 26-29 DSL Phillies White: 40-19 (Dominican Summer League champions) Overall record: 347-372 (.483 winning percentage, 22nd among MLB organizations) It was an interesting year for the 26-year-old Sands, who has had a lifetime full of them. He was limited by two stints on the injured list to just 60 MInor League games and spent most of September with the big league club but only received three at-bats. Despite the limited action, the club’s No. 21 prospect proved deserving of his first call to The Show, batting .308 with an .841 OPS in Lehigh Valley.
SACRAMENTO, PA
milb.com

Minor League Baseball names 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award® winners

NEW YORK -- Minor League Baseball and the Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc., announced the nine recipients of the 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award® for defensive excellence. The winners at each position were selected from players in the 11 full-season Minor Leagues. Each player will receive his own Rawlings...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy