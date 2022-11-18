FCL Phillies: 26-29 DSL Phillies White: 40-19 (Dominican Summer League champions) Overall record: 347-372 (.483 winning percentage, 22nd among MLB organizations) It was an interesting year for the 26-year-old Sands, who has had a lifetime full of them. He was limited by two stints on the injured list to just 60 MInor League games and spent most of September with the big league club but only received three at-bats. Despite the limited action, the club’s No. 21 prospect proved deserving of his first call to The Show, batting .308 with an .841 OPS in Lehigh Valley.

