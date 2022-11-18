ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer-Spain at the 2022 World Cup: who is in Luis Enrique's 26-man squad?

 4 days ago
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Spain are looking to win their second World Cup title at the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 tournament in Qatar. Here is what you need to know about their squad:

HOW MANY PLAYERS ARE SPAIN ALLOWED TO TAKE TO QATAR?

* Teams were able to select up to 26 players for this year's World Cup after FIFA increased the maximum limit for squads by three in June, citing the unusual timing of the tournament as well as the impact of COVID-19.

* Coaches had until Nov. 14 to decide on their final list of 26 players.

WHO IS IN SPAIN'S WORLD CUP 2022 SQUAD?

Spain's squad was announced on Nov. 11.

* Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao), Robert Sanchez (Brighton & Hove Albion), David Raya (Brentford).

Luis Enrique appears to be a big fan of Simon's character and the Bilbao goalkeeper will be expected to retain his position as Spain's first choice in Qatar.

* Defenders: Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Eric Garcia (Barcelona), Hugo Guillamon (Valencia), Pau Torres (Villarreal), Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Alejandro Balde (Barcelona).

Azpilicueta, Carvajal, Laporte and Alba bring plenty of experience to the Spanish back line in the absence of veterans Sergio Ramos and Gerard Pique.

* Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri Hernandez (Manchester City), Gavi (Barcelona), Carlos Soler (Paris St Germain), Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid), Pedri Gonzalez (Barcelona), Koke Resurreccion (Atletico Madrid).

Pedri was an important part of Spain's run to the European Championship semi-finals last year and the 2021 Golden Boy and Kopa Trophy winner heads into his first World Cup as one of their most dynamic options in midfield.

Busquets, the last remnant of Spain's 2010 triumph, will be tasked with marshalling their young midfield.

* Forwards: Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Yeremi Pino (Villarreal), Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid), Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Pablo Sarabia (Paris St Germain), Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig), Ansu Fati (Barcelona).

Morata is likely to lead the forward line in Qatar as their preferred number nine in recent years. Fati has also got the nod but the forward is still working his way back to peak form after being plagued by knee injuries.

WHO ARE THE NOTABLE OMISSIONS?

* Manchester United's David De Gea was left out after falling out of favour with Luis Enrique, who said in March he wanted to test other goalkeepers.

* Fellow shot-stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga has featured more regularly this season for Chelsea but was excluded from the Spain side due to injury.

* Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara failed to make the cut having seen his role diminish with the rise of teenagers Pedri and Gavi.

WHICH TEAMS WILL SPAIN FACE IN THE GROUP STAGE?

* Spain will face Costa Rica, Germany and Japan in Group E.

WHAT WAS SPAIN'S SQUAD AT THE 2018 WORLD CUP?

* Goalkeepers: David de Gea (Manchester United), Pepe Reina (Napoli), Kepa Arrizabalaga (Athletic Bilbao).

* Defenders: Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Nacho Monreal (Arsenal), Alvaro Odriozola (Real Sociedad), Nacho Fernandez (Real Madrid), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Gerard Pique (Barcelona), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea).

* Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Isco (Real Madrid), Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich), David Silva (Manchester City), Andres Iniesta (Barcelona), Saul Niguez (Atletico Madrid), Koke (Atletico Madrid).

* Forwards: Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo), Diego Costa (Atletico Madrid), Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia), Lucas Vazquez (Real Madrid).

