Chicago will see cold temperatures, occasional snow showers this weekend, but it may warm up by Sunday

By Jordan Anderson, Chicago Tribune
 4 days ago
A person runs during the snowfall on Nov. 15, 2022, in Chicago. Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/TNS

As Chicagoans begin traveling in anticipation of the Thanksgiving holiday, people can expect more cold temperatures and periodic snow showers over the weekend. By Sunday, though, a glimmer of warmer weather may emerge as temperatures start to rise after the recent cold spell.

Brett Borchardt, meteorologist at the National Weather Service Chicago, said the Chicago area should see a “continuation of unseasonably cold temperatures,” along with on and off snow showers, throughout Friday and Saturday.

“Winter has settled into the Great Lakes,” he said. “It’s no surprise looking out the window or driving around the past few days.”

There is hope for more pleasant conditions by Thanksgiving. The cooler temperatures will taper off by the end of the weekend as a warming trend begins Sunday, Borchardt said. The Chicago area will experience temperatures climbing above the freezing mark Sunday and going into the low to mid-40s closer to Thanksgiving.

“We’ve been dealing with some nasty winter weather the past few days but that’s going to pay off with a quiet week for Thanksgiving,” he said.

But that warming pattern may not be here for long. Compared to past years, Borchardt said Chicago will see a more typical winter with colder weather this season.

“You may remember some warm stretches in November and even December without a lot of snow,” he said. “It seems like winter has been waiting until January or even February to really get going. It seems like we’re not on that path this year with our cold temperatures.”

As for holiday travelers this weekend, Borchardt is not expecting a lot of snow accumulation but advises people to look out for snow and slick spots, especially on bridges and overpasses.

“For a lot of us, this is the first time we’re seeing snow this year, with the snowflakes that fell throughout the week,” he said. “A lot of us may be rusty with driving in winterlike conditions, so it’s a good idea to drive slowly anytime there’s any winter precipitation falling, whether that’s snow, sleet or freezing rain.”

While roads may not seem as slippery, he warns people to remain cautious, saying roads can be deceiving. He said it doesn’t take a lot of snow to make roads slippery, so drivers should always be cautious and keep increased distance between cars.

“This morning was actually a great example of that,” he said. “We didn’t get a lot of snow overnight but some communities picked up a quick half inch to an inch and there were some widely variable road conditions out there this morning, so it really doesn’t take a lot of snow to create a problem.”

CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

