New Jersey 101.5

LOL: Watch NJ dad ‘DM’ Taylor Swift on Instagram for tickets

Nobody panic! This New Jersey dad is getting the Taylor Swift ticket hookup!. Unless you've been under a rock at the bottom of the Pacific, you're aware of the absolute mayhem the ticket sales for Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Tour has caused. When pre-sales launched on Tuesday, the historic, unprecedented number...
New Jersey 101.5

People moving out of New York are choosing other state over Florida

If you're thinking of moving out of New York, you might not want to make Florida your first choice. After the recent election, I've heard lots of people threatening to move out of the state. While New York isn't perfect, I don't think I've been to any other state that I'd rather live in than the Empire State. It may not be the cheapest state to live in but as the saying goes "you get what you pay for."
FLORIDA STATE
94.3 The Point

Rare Italian delicacy made right here in New Jersey

For those of you that grew up in an Italian neighborhood or Italian-American family, taralles may be a familiar snack. For most people, it's probably something you've never heard of. Honestly, it probably falls into the "acquired taste" category. It's sort of a pretzel, but not really. It's a hard,...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
Bridget Mulroy

Paid Menstrual Leave Coming to New Jersey

Women may no longer need to suffer in silence.(@S-S-S/iStock) Paid menstrual leave in New Jersey has turned a lot of heads over the past few months. Officially recognized in Australia, parts of Asia, and Europe, New Jersey is officially introducing legislation to make that time of the month a little more bearable for women who suffer.
New Jersey 101.5

Barstool’s Dave Portnoy reviews famous New Jersey pizzeria

Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports has been spending a lot of time in New Jersey lately, rating multiple pizzerias with his “one bite” reviews. His latest review is of Bricco’s Coal Fired Pizza in Westmont, a pizzeria that was named one of the best in the country earlier this year. Keep in mind that that designation came from actual pizza experts from Italy, not a guy who runs a sports empire.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

These are the richest women in New Jersey

We talk quite a bit about financial well-being, especially since we are still dealing with the financial ramifications of COVID. It seems everyone is low on money, but there are some who have more than they can spend. We hear a lot about rich men, but what about the ladies?...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey has the hottest team in the NHL

Jersey Devils fans wanted their coach Lindy Ruff to be fired early in the season. After a few losses early on coming off one of the team's worst seasons last year, most of the folks in the stands were calling for the coach's head. Now after winning 12 games in...
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Monthly

Hollywood East: Inside New Jersey’s Thriving Film and TV Industries

New Jersey has long been recognized as the birthplace of film. Today, more than a century later, an influx of movie and television studios, plus ever-growing location shoots have earned the Garden State the new moniker Hollywood East. Because of this burgeoning film industry, going out to dinner could mean...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
