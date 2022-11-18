ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacers at Rockets (Nov. 18): Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet

By Ben DuBose
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lM9xH_0jFvOBxH00
Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

At 3-12, the young Houston Rockets haven’t yet won consecutive games in the 2022-23 NBA season. But after winning Wednesday in Dallas, they’ll have an opportunity to put together a winning streak for the first time when Indiana visits Toyota Center on Friday.

If you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research for the Rockets-Pacers game, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at BetMGM.

The game starts at 7:30 p.m. Central and can be seen via AT&T SportsNet Southwest (in Houston markets) or on NBA League Pass.

Like the Rockets, Indiana was supposed to be a rebuilding team this season, as well. But the Pacers (7-6) have overachieved all expectations thus far, thanks in part to a remarkable start by rookie guard and sixth man Bennedict Mathurin. So far, the No. 6 overall draft pick from the 2022 first round is averaging 19.9 points, 46.2% FG, 45.5% on 3-pointers, 3.8 rebounds in 27.6 minutes.

Houston hasn’t gotten that type of production from rookie forward Jabari Smith, drafted at No. 3 overall. Through 15 games, he’s shooting just 31.5% from the field and 30.4% on 3-pointers. But he is becoming a growing force with defense and rebounding, as evidenced by several key plays late in Wednesday’s win at Dallas and an average of 10.0 rebounds per game over his last four outings.

The lines, courtesy of BetMGM

  • Point spread: Pacers -5.5
  • Money line: Pacers -210 / Rockets +170
  • Over-under: 236.5

Pacers at Rockets injury report:

  • Rockets: Jae’Sean Tate out (right ankle soreness), Bruno Fernando out (left knee soreness), Kevin Porter Jr. questionable (left low back soreness)
  • Pacers: Chris Duarte out (left ankle sprain), Daniel Theis out (right knee surgery)

Advice and prediction

The Pacers have exceeded expectations thanks to a better-than-expected start from Mathurin. The Rockets may be slightly behind theirs due to a slow start by Mathurin’s rookie counterpart, Smith, as well as an inordinate amount of road games (11 of first 15). Friday feels like an opportune time for an upset and a regression to the mean.

Prediction: Rockets 118, Pacers 114

