Major discount supermarket chain opens another new location in LouisianaKristen WaltersLafayette, LA
Aldi is Opening a New Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLafayette, LA
Chick-fil-A Planning to Open a New RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenLafayette, LA
Louisiana Mother Vanished Without A Trace. What Happened To Keshia Sylvester?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBreaux Bridge, LA
Loyola Boys Cross Country Team Wins Region 1 Division III TitleUnder The Radar NWLALafayette, LA
Local church group brings Thanksgiving to homeless of Lafayette
"Man Up For Christ" decided to take it upon themselves to help feed Lafayette homeless a thanksgiving meal they will never forget.
Foster The Love Louisiana Is Now Accepting Donations For Overnight Bags
The season of giving is here and there's no better way to do just that than by helping out the foster children here in Louisiana. Express Employment of Lafayette has teamed up again this year with Foster the Love Louisiana to help make the holidays a little better for those children.
Cold, Lonely, Hurt, Suffering in Crowley Needs Our Help
Animals of Crowley, La. are asking for help with medical bills for this abused and injured animal.
theadvocate.com
Man convicted of setting off bombs around Louisiana bought supplies in Lafayette
An Alexandria man convicted of staging and setting off bombs in Alexandria and Monroe bought some of the bomb making materials in Lafayette, federal prosecutors said. On Friday, a federal jury in Alexandria found 40-year-old Daniel Aikens guilty of three counts of making a destructive device, three counts of possession of a destructive device , one count of use of an explosive to commit a federal felony and one count of conveying malicious false information.
Lafayette Restaurants That are Open on Thanksgiving Day
Of all the holidays we celebrate, Thanksgiving is the one that is known for eating more than any other. Whether it's the turkey or the sides, everyone talks about the food first and foremost as they get ready for Thanksgiving Day. A home-cooked meal with the family. The food brings...
Two Louisiana Drivers Killed in November 17 Crash on LA 14
Two Louisiana Drivers Killed in November 17 Crash on LA 14. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police Troop I was alerted of a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 14 at Leleux Road in Iberia Parish at 4:45 p.m. on November 17, 2022. Kelly J. Duplantis, Jr., 45, of Delcambre, Louisiana, and John B. Young, Jr., 54, of Youngsville, Louisiana, were killed in the accident.
Sit and Eat Gumbo—Restaurants Voted Best in Lafayette
According to a recent online survey of folks in Acadiana, not Baton Rouge or New Orleans, these are the best restaurants to visit for a great bowl of gumbo.
What is 'Sadphishing'? Youngsville Resident Explains the Scam
In response to a post she saw, a Youngsville resident thought it would be a good time to explain sadphishing which, in reality, is not new behavior at all.
UL Icon and Former First Gentleman, Raymond Blanco, Dies at 87
LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - A longtime administrator at the University of Louisiana and husband of the late former Governor Kathleen Blanco, Raymond Blanco, passed away on Saturday. He was 87. Known to many as "Coach," Blanco joined the football staff at UL in 1963. In 1969, he took over as...
Gethsemane Church of God In Christ to host food give away and BBQ sale
The community center will host a food giveaway and BBQ Pork steak sandwich sale on November 19th From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Church Point Police mourn death of officer, medical issues
An officer with the Church Point Police Department passed away this morning from medical issues, according to Chief Dale Thibodeaux.
Lafayette’s burning bridge: Young people are leaving
One way of looking at the latest One Acadiana survey data: Lafayette’s quality of life is both too good and not good enough. That has me worried we may be too satisfied to respond to the trends threatening our future. Community revitalization expert Quint Studer was back in town...
brproud.com
DOTD worker killed in Sunday afternoon attack was a retired Baton Rouge Police officer, authorities say
PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – According to police, a double-homicide occurred in West Baton Rouge Parish Sunday afternoon when a man allegedly attacked a Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) employee. The West Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office confirmed that two people were killed in the incident and Baton...
“Blood Sport” Louisiana Man Sentenced In Dog Fighting Ventures
A Louisiana man was sentenced on Thursday to 12 months and one day in prison for possessing dogs for the purpose of using them in an animal fighting venture. On July 12, 2022, Aquintas Kantrell Singleton, 35, of Baton Rouge, pleaded guilty before Judge Shelly
theadvocate.com
The increase in opioid overdoses in Lafayette has more police officers carrying Narcan to intervene
Regional health groups and local first responders are working together to get Narcan on the front lines of the region’s opioid crisis, with the hope of buying overdose victims time and preventing deaths. At the Lafayette Police Department, approximately 120 officers are now equipped with the nasal spray version...
One Arrested in Four-Vehicle Head-On Crash in Louisiana That Claimed the Life of One Driver
One Arrested in Four-Vehicle Head-On Crash in Louisiana That Claimed the Life of One Driver. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that Troop I was alerted of a four-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 94 at Louisiana Highway 354 in St. Martin Parish shortly after 7:00 a.m. on November 18, 2022. Hailee Rossyoin, 29, of Arnaudville, Louisiana, died in the crash.
theadvocate.com
Development near Lafayette's Costco could blow up traffic. Power Poll voters have opinions.
People are excited about the businesses so far coming to the large open area next to Costco. But here’s how to dial back a lot of that enthusiasm: There’s going to be a lot more traffic on that stretch of Ambassador Caffery Parkway. It’s a necessary evil, right?...
Over $7,000 Worth of Guns Stolen From Home in South Louisiana
Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish is asking for your help in finding those responsible for the theft of $7,400 in firearms. According to their Facebook, the residential burglary occurred on Nov. 1 in the 3000 block of the Church Point Highway, which is north of Rayne. Those who stole the...
