Greenville, WI

Fox11online.com

Holiday cheer to fill downtown Appleton for annual Christmas parade

APPLETON (WUK) -- Tens of thousands of people are expected to pack downtown Appleton Tuesday night for the 51st Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade. The event kicks off at 7 p.m. The parade features about 80 entries including more than two dozen marching bands. Some of the new entries this year...
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

102 wreaths on display in Green Bay to benefit cancer patients

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Ribbon of Hope is once again Making A Difference for those impacted by cancer in the Green Bay area with its Christmas Tree Jubilee. The foundation's beautiful Christmas wreath display is lit up downtown for a third year. It changed from trees to wreaths during the COVID-19 pandemic.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Packers player teams up with grocer to provide 100 turkeys for those in need

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A Green Bay Packers player is helping make Thanksgiving brighter for those in need. De'Vondre Campbell and his foundation has partnered with Meijer to host a Thanksgiving turkey distribution event at Paul's Pantry in Green Bay. Volunteers were on hand Tuesday, giving out 100 turkeys. Paul's...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Deer Hunt 2022: Hunters recap opening weekend

SHIOCTON (WLUK) --Saturday marked the start of the nine-day gun deer hunt season. Hunters took a break Sunday to enjoy some food at Hometown Grill in Shiocton. It was hunter Elliot Pegel’s birthday, and he made the most of opening weekend. “I’ve gotten two, a buck and a doe,...
SHIOCTON, WI
Fox11online.com

Wisconsin gas prices take another big dip

(WLUK) -- In time for millions of holiday travelers hitting the road, gas prices took another big dip. The price at the pump in Green Bay dropped 25.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.26/g today, according to GasBuddy. Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:. Appleton- $3.26/g,...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

High school's reality store an effort to provide financial education

KIMBERLY (WLUK) -- Students at Kimberly High School got a real-life look at budgeting for the future. They learned the details of money management at the school's 15th annual "Reality Store." The yearly financial literacy event is a fun, effective way for students to learn about personal accounting, financial responsibility...
KIMBERLY, WI
Fox11online.com

Shots fired at Green Bay residence, police searching for suspects

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay police are looking for individuals involved in a shots fired incident on the city's west side. It happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 2500 block of He-Nis-Ra Lane. Shots were fired at a residence with a 55-year-old woman and two juveniles inside. No...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

11-year-old fatally shot during deer hunt

GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Opening weekend of the 2022 gun deer hunting season in Wisconsin is marred by the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old boy in the town of Seneca in Green Lake County. The incident happened shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday. According to a Wisconsin Department of...
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Knights Overrun Finlandia In Sweep

DE PERE (WLKU) -- St. Norbert College posted its third consecutive shutout as it blanked Finlandia University 8-0 in the second game of a Northern Collegiate Hockey Association series at Resch Olympic Pavilion. The Green Knights (6-1-2, 4-0 NCHA) finished off the series sweep and extended their winning streak to...
DE PERE, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay homicide suspect pleads not guilty

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- One of the suspects in a west-side homicide pleaded not guilty Monday. Alejandro Cantu, 31, pleaded not guilty to first-degree intentional homicide for the April 30 death of Randall Denny at Perkins and Western Avenues. He returns to court Jan. 3 for a status conference, court records show.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Man sentenced for providing drugs in fatal overdose

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Jereme Newton was sentenced Monday to 12 years in prison for providing the drugs used in a fatal overdose. Newton, 34, was convicted of first-degree reckless homicide and five other counts for the April 2020 death of a 27-year-old man at a Bellevue hotel. He was also placed on extended supervision for 10 years.
BELLEVUE, WI
Fox11online.com

Menominee man sentenced for meth possession

MENOMINEE (WLUK) -- A Menominee man was sentenced for possessing methamphetamine on two separate occasions. Christopher Alan Barstow, 38, was sentenced to 50 months to 10 years in prison. Prosecuting attorney, Jeffrey Rogg, noted, "a lengthy prison sentence is the only option left available" for Barstow. Barstow pled guilty to...
MENOMINEE, MI
Fox11online.com

Coghlin Sets NCAA Division III Wins Record

DE PERE (WLUK) -- St. Norbert College coach Tim Coghlin set the NCAA Division III record for men's hockey coaching victories at that level with the Green Knights' 3-1 win over Finlandia University in a Northern Collegiate Hockey Association game at Cornerstone Community Center. Coghlin, who has been at the...
DE PERE, WI

