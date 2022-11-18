Read full article on original website
Related
KEYC
A vegan Thanksgiving: keeping the festivities green
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Many of the things on the “do not eat” list for Vegans include a lot of the traditional Thanksgiving dishes. So, what is a vegan to do? Well, Kelsey and Lisa had Vegan expert, Maria Bevacqua from MSU Mankato, in the studio to talk more about yummy vegan holiday dishes.
KEYC
Ginger P. Designs: Greetings from Janesville
JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - Do-it-yourself greeting cards have become a popular hobby! Kelsey and Lisa met one entrepreneur, Gina Peterson, owner of Ginger P. Designs, who took her passion for creating her own cards and spread it around the world -- all from her location in Janesville.
KEYC
North Mankato Taylor Library: Sign-ups open for breakfast with Santa, New Year’s time capsule event
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Sign-ups are now open for holiday events at North Mankato Taylor Library. Next month, the library will host Breakfast with Santa and DIY New Year’s Time Capsules. Breakfast with Santa will be on Saturday, Dec. 17. Attendees can make crafts, take home free books...
KEYC
KEYC News Now begins broadcasting from new studio
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Monday marked the first day KEYC News Now began using its new studio. The construction process began back in August 2022 when demolition began on the old studio and operations moved into the conference room. Planning began over a year ago, working with designers and...
KEYC
Avian Flu may have impacts on Thanksgiving
Milder temperatures is the weather theme this week. Makhi Nave, 20, death ruled ‘accidental drowning’. Mankato Public Safety says Makhi Nave’s death has been ruled an “accidental drowning” by medical examiners. Mitch Keegan's Monday AM Forecast 11/21/22. Updated: 10 hours ago. KEYC News Now This Morning...
KEYC
United Way hosts annual reading festival for families
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Greater Mankato Area United Way held its annual reading festival at the Mankato Family YMCA on Saturday, Nov. 19. The United Way Reading Festival offers families a chance to develop their child’s literacy skills, as well as connect parents to child-education resources. About 20 organizations...
KEYC
KEYC News Now debuts new studio
Melissa Trent, the Program Manager for Feeding Our Communities Partners, stopped by the studio to talk more about helping the hungry with Kelsey and Lisa. Southern Minnesota doctors seeing spike in RSV, Influenza and COVID cases among children. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Mankato Clinic is reporting an uptick in...
KEYC
WATCH: KEYC debuts new studio set
Melissa Trent, the Program Manager for Feeding Our Communities Partners, stopped by the studio to talk more about helping the hungry with Kelsey and Lisa. Southern Minnesota doctors seeing spike in RSV, Influenza and COVID cases among children. Updated: 4 hours ago. The Mankato Clinic is reporting an uptick in...
KEYC
Buff City Soap opens in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -A new addition to Mankato Heights Plaza, Buff City Soap finished its opening weekend Sunday. A specialty soap store, it features custom handmade soaps, and owners say that the unique experience has led to an overall successful launch for a store that may sometimes seem like a small niche.
KEYC
Chilifest fundraiser raises money for local veteran service members and families
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A local non-profit organization sold chili for a special cause in Mankato on Saturday, Nov. 19. The South Central Beyond the Yellow Ribbon organization held its annual “chilifest” fundraiser to support veterans in Nicollet, Blue Earth, and Le Sueur counties. Eight competitors sold their...
KEYC
Pick of the Litter: Mr. Stank
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s pick of the litter is Mr. Stank!. BENCHS staff say he got his name after coming to the shelter as a stray. Mr. Stank is a mixed-bred puppy, who will be 4 months old on Saturday, Nov. 19. BENCHS staff say he will...
KEYC
Fighting hunger: feeding for a cause
Southern Minnesota doctors seeing spike in RSV, Influenza and COVID cases among children. The Mankato Clinic is reporting an uptick in respiratory viruses and children, and fear that the problem may get worse before it gets better. Updated: 6 hours ago. Watch as crew dismantle the previous set and build...
Southern Minnesota News
DNR holding informational meeting on Clear Lake near Gibbon
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is holding an informational meeting Tuesday regarding the proposed management changes for Clear Lake in Sibley County. The meeting will be open to the public at the Gibbon Community Center at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 22. The DNR is investigating the use of...
knuj.net
King of the Castle/Queen of the Cash Grand Prize Winner
CONGRATULATIONS TO KIM GRACK OF NEW PRAGUE! SHE WON THE ICE CASTLE FISH HOUSE SATURDAY DURING THE GRAND GIVE AWAY FOR KING OF THE CASTLE/ QUEEN OF THE CASH IN THE WALMART PARKING LOT, MONTEVIDEO. KIM IS THE OWNER OF AN ICE CASTLE FISH HOUSE VALUED AT $18,500! SEVERAL ONE THOUSAND DOLLAR CASH WINNERS WERE ALSO DRAWN. CONGRATULATIONS TO CHRISTINE CHRISTIANSEN OF NEW ULM- SHE WON ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS. KING OF THE CASTLE/QUEEN OF THE CASH WITH 860AM/FM 97-3 KNUJ AND THE INGSTAD MINNESOTA RADIO NETWORK.
KEYC
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 11-22-2022 - clipped version
Kwik Trip CEO Don Zietlow retiring after 52 years with company. After over 50 years with the company, Don Zietlow announced he is retiring as CEO of Kwik Trip at the end of the year. Updated: 19 hours ago. Melissa Trent, the Program Manager for Feeding Our Communities Partners, stopped...
steeledodgenews.com
Owatonna riverfront project a ‘game changer’
A downtown Owatonna riverfront project seven years in the making is expected to break ground next spring. Partners in the city’s first mixed use complex, a $27 million project, include Redline Development Group, Mineral Springs Brewery, and West Bank. The City of Owatonna has also proposed Tax Increment Financing (TIF) assistance.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports
This week's Cannon Falls Police and Goodhue County Sheriff reports:. Cannon Falls police received a report of damage to the Third Street bridge on Wednesday, Nov. 9. A large metal pipe was found on the ground and the clearance sign was hanging low. An unknown driver of a truck and trailer caused the damage, according to police.
5 Great Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five steakhouses in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Rare Minnesota McDonald’s Is One of Only 13 in the Country
McDonald's are sort of uniform now, right? They are basically all exactly the same and you can expect the same thing at every single one. McNuggets, Big Macs, French Fries, and their ice cream machine is broken when all you want is a sundae or a shake. Some McDonald's though...
KEYC
Mankato Public Safety: Help reduce motor vehicle thefts
Melissa Trent, the Program Manager for Feeding Our Communities Partners, stopped by the studio to talk more about helping the hungry with Kelsey and Lisa. Southern Minnesota doctors seeing spike in RSV, Influenza and COVID cases among children. Updated: 54 minutes ago. The Mankato Clinic is reporting an uptick in...
Comments / 0