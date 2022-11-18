ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KJ Martin welcomes Houston children to special Thanksgiving event

By Brian Barefield
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Photo courtesy of Houston Rockets

HOUSTON — The chatter inside the room full of young boys at the Urban Enrichment Institute increased when they got word that the special guest they had been waiting for had arrived.

Standing outside the door was third-year Houston Rockets forward KJ Martin, responsible for the gift bags full of Thanksgiving food for the families of the 50 underprivileged young boys in attendance. As he made his way into the room, the young men began to show their excitement by cheering and clapping for Martin.

“It was great,” Martin said of the event. “Anything with kids, I am one thousand percent for. Any chance I have an opportunity to give back, I am all for it.”

Martin, 21, spent 30 minutes answering questions regarding his path to the NBA, what it is like playing against some of the superstars, as well as what it was being raised by his father, Kenyon Martin Sr., who played 15 seasons in the NBA.

“They asked me some great questions,” Martin said. “I am 21, but me being in this position, I feel like I have a good of knowledge to help them.”

The Urban Enrichment Institute is located in Fifth Ward. It helps economically distressed neighborhoods to overcome the urban problems of gang violence, drug abuse, high teen pregnancy rates, school dropout, and crime. Some programs include graphic arts, financial literacy, robotics, photography/film, etc.

“It means the world to our kids and program,” said Keith E. Cornelius, executive director. “These young men see athletes and entertainers on tv and social media all the time, but to have someone come here who is so humble and personable as KJ, it makes their day.”

“They go home, and they talk to their friends and families about meeting a Rockets player, an up-and-coming superstar at our program,” Cornelius added. “This goes a long way because you never know what is going to be the trigger to take a young man to the next level.”

Martin has been a vital part of the Rockets’ rotation this year, averaging 10.9 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. His defensive presence helped Houston break a three-game losing streak on Wednesday in Dallas.

