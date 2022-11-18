ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Distractify

A Texas Man Died After Attempting to Film Himself Dancing on an 18-Wheeler

A 25-year-old man in Texas died recently after falling off of a moving 18-wheeler. According to police reports, the man was dancing on top of the tractor-trailer unbeknownst to the driver and fell off the truck when it went under a bridge. Now, many are wondering what happened, and whether the man who died was attempting to film a video while he was on the truck.
HOUSTON, TX
TheDailyBeast

World’s Dirtiest Man, 94, Dies After Taking His First Wash

An Iranian hermit affectionately referred to as the “world’s dirtiest man” has died at age 94, just months after having his first wash in decades. “Amu Haji” or “Uncle Haji” passed away on Sunday after spending years assiduously avoiding fresh food or cleaning himself in the belief that “if he cleans himself, he will get sick,” state news agency IRNA reported. Villagers successfully gave Haji a wash a few months ago after previous attempts had been unsuccessful; on one occasion a few years ago, he reportedly avoided being taken to a river to bathe by throwing himself out of a car and running away. The nonagenarian is said to have reached his ripe old age despite subsisting on a diet of roadkill, and he was previously photographed smoking several cigarettes at once.Read it at CNN
Classic Rock 105.1

Classic Rock 105.1

Lafayette, LA
Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana.

 https://classicrock1051.com

