Police confiscate 23 firearms, cocaine, and Fentanyl tablets from a Tampa residence and arrest two suspects.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Publix Opening a New LocationBryan DijkhuizenLutz, FL
"American Horror Story: Freak Show" was inspired by this real Florida "Freak" Retirement TownEvie M.Gibsonton, FL
Prosecutors dismiss charges against DeSantis' suspect in voter fraud.EddyEvonAnonymousFlorida State
luxury-houses.net
Truly A Waterfront Masterpiece with Direct Access to Open Tampa Bay Seeks $11.5 Million in Saint Petersburg, Florida
2093 Carolina Ave NE Home in Saint Petersburg, Florida for Sale. 2093 Carolina Ave NE, Saint Petersburg, Florida is a luxury residence built by Campagna Homes situated on two lots with direct access to the open waters of Tampa Bay only 15 miles to our world renowned St Pete Beach. This Home in Saint Petersburg offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2093 Carolina Ave NE, please contact Georgia Janas (Phone: 727-501-4881) at Northstar Realty for full support and perfect service.
Coworkers remember longshoreman killed by bundle of lumber at Port Tampa Bay, want more safety measures
There's still many questions surrounding a work accident at Port Tampa Bay which resulted in a death last Wednesday.
Manatees huddle together at TECO viewing center as weather gets chilly
APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — As the weather progressively got colder over the weekend, the manatee population is looking for warmer waters. This means if you took a trip to somewhere like the TECO Manatee Viewing Center, you would have probably seen a large group of hundreds of sea cows huddled together.
Highest-rated sushi restaurants in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated sushi restaurants in Tampa from Tripadvisor.
Florida-based Hotbins reinvents the thrill of a deal
Florida's bargain hunters are getting some huge deals at a store that turns trash into treasure. What's happening: Hotbins — a store full of giant bins that are filled with random boxes of stuff — opened its Tampa location last month. After seeing photos on Hotbins' social media...
Law firms giving away Thanksgiving turkeys on Monday morning
Three Tampa Bay area law firms are giving back Thanksgiving week, helping families affected economically by high inflation.
businessobserverfl.com
Giant jet boat's debut makes waves
Tampa’s Yacht Starship, a company that operates dinner-cruise boats in Tampa and Clearwater, as well as a water-taxi service in downtown Tampa, has added a new vessel to its fleet — and you won’t be dining and dancing on this one. The Bay Rocket, a massive jet...
tampamagazines.com
Where to Eat in Tampa Bay for Thanksgiving 2022
Cooking a Thanksgiving meal takes work. In recent years, many have decided to dodge the stress and visit their local restaurants for a hassle-free Thanksgiving Day. Fortunately, Tampa is filled with many fantastic restaurants and many have decided that it’s essential to stay open and offer a Thanksgiving-themed dining experience. Ditch the apron this year. Here are some restaurants you can visit in Tampa Bay for a Thanksgiving meal.
Manatee County woman can’t legally drive new Jeep because dealer hasn’t transferred title
Just months after Vroom settled an 87-count administrative complaint with state regulators, a Manatee County woman stepped forward to say the company has failed to transfer her title, leaving her to pay for a car she can't legally drive.
marinelink.com
Marine Forces Reserve Eyes a New Small Craft Mission
Vendors presented and showcased four small craft on the water for Marine Forces Reserve, the Defense Innovation Unit and Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory at a small-boat evaluation and demonstration event on Nov. 2, 2022, at the 4th Assault Amphibian Battalion headquarters in Tampa, Fla. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Photo By Cpl. James Stanfield, illustration by Cpl. Trystan Taft)
Tampa PD K-9 Indo passes away after spending more than 7 years with agency
TAMPA, Fla. — After serving the city of Tampa for seven and a half years, K-9 Indo passed away on Monday, police say. Indo retired from the Tampa Police Department in December 2018 and protected the local area alongside his partner K-9 Officer Tim Bergman, the agency said in a Facebook post.
Tampa LGBTQ+ community denounces Colorado club shooting
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The LGBTQ+ community in Tampa Bay is expressing solidarity with Club Q, an LGBTQ+ club in Colorado Springs that came under attack on Saturday. "It affects you as a person first and foremost, especially as a person of the community that was targeted in this instance," said David Fischer, the owner of Cocktail St. Pete, a new, popular gay bar in St. Petersburg.
FWC considers rule changes for fishing off Skyway Pier
Environmental experts said thousands of pelicans and other seabirds get injured or killed after getting tangled in fishing lines.
fox13news.com
Family evacuates home safely after South Tampa fire
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa firefighters responded to a house fire in South Tampa on Monday morning. The home is located on West Laurel Road. The view from SkyFOX shows flames shooting through the roof. Firefighters said the family was inside when the fire occurred, but safely evacuated. According to Tampa...
Tampa Burger King manager used headset to alert drive-thru customer to call 911 during robbery
TAMPA, Fla. — A manager at a Burger King in Tampa used her quick thinking to alert a customer in the drive-thru line to call 911 during a robbery, police report. Just after 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, police said a man entered a Burger King nearby West De Leon Sreet and South Dale Mabry Highway "demanding free food from the employees."
Red Wave Reaches Local Tampa Bay Offices Tuesday
Hillsborough and Pinellas Commissions Swear in Republican Majorities Tuesday
fox13news.com
Gibsonton woman wants repairs done to finally return home after sewage leak in May
GIBSONTON, Fla. - A Gibsonton woman says she hasn’t been able to live in her house for about seven months due to a sewer leak underneath it. "I want to come home, but I can’t come home to this until somebody fixes it. I have no toilet or anything until they fix it," said Shelly Dauberman, the owner of a manufactured home in Eastwood Estates.
Study: Tampa renters must work 69 hours to pay the average U.S. rent
The average working American needs to work at least 63 hours to earn enough to pay the typical rent in the U.S. of $2,040. The news is even worse in Tampa and other parts of Florida, Zillow found.
Florida home prices surge as national level stays ‘flat,’ Zillow reports
Florida home prices rise compared to previous year, as US prices remain "flat," according to new home sales data.
Miles for Moffitt raises $1.4M this year for cancer research
TAMPA, Fla. — The 10 Tampa Bay team got active this weekend at the 17th annual Miles for Moffitt event in Downtown Tampa. The event raised a whopping $1.4 million this year for cancer research, which is more than the $1.2 million raised in 2021. The fundraising event had...
