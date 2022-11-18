ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Podcast: How realistic is Super Bowl contention for the Patriots?

By Jordy McElroy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43PDhR_0jFvMvBl00

The New England Patriots are coming out of their bye week with some positive momentum after a rocky start to the season.

Not only did their Week 9 victory over the Indianapolis Colts allow them to clear .500 win percentage, but the Los Angeles Chargers losing in Week 10 opened the backdoor for them to sneak into the AFC playoff picture. The Patriots would be the No. 7-seeded team in the playoffs, if the season ended today.

But the season isn’t ending, and the level of difficulty is expected to increase significantly with the team having one of the tougher schedules down the final stretch.

That still doesn’t mean they’re a dead-in-the-water team with no hopes of competing and ultimately making a Super Bowl run. How many people envisioned the Cincinnati Bengals going on a run last season and nearly toppling the Los Angeles Rams at Super Bowl LVI?

This week on the Patriots Wire Podcast, Ryan O’Learly and I create a legitimate path to the Super Bowl for the Patriots. We also delve into the pivotal AFC East matchup on Sunday with the New York Jets.

Follow the Patriots Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts Spotify Google Podcasts

Be sure and let us know your thoughts on these topics in the comments section.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steve Smith Sr. calls Panthers QB Baker Mayfield a 'three-legged donkey'

It seems as though Steve Smith Sr. has stopped beating the drum for Baker Mayfield and has moved on to beating a dead horse (or donkey). During his call-in segment for The Clubhouse with Kyle Bailey on Monday, the Carolina Panthers legend had some not-so-complimentary words for the current Carolina Panthers quarterback. When going over Mayfield’s performance from the Week 11 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, one in which the offense mustered up all of three points, Smith Sr. put on his cape . . . but not to save the struggling passer.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio State and 2023 quarterback commit part ways

Ohio State has lost a commitment from 4-star 2023 quarterback commit Brock Glenn. Out of Memphis, Tennessee, Glenn committed to the Buckeyes in late July of this year. He pledged himself to Ohio State not long after he was offered a scholarship and seemed to jump at the chance to be a part of the development track record of Ryan Day and the program at the position.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what we learned in Cowboys' blowout win over Vikings

The Dallas Cowboys took care of business and buried the Minnesota Vikings, 40-3, in the Week 11. After stewing over a loss in Green Bay, the Cowboys responded by thrashing a Vikings squad that entered the game tied for the best record in football. Winners of seven straight, the Vikings were coming off an impressive win over the AFC-darling Buffalo Bills. Confidence was high for Minnesota, but they were no match for the Cowboys, who dominated both sides of the ball.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Derek Carr tweets hilarious reply to ex-Raiders WR Antonio Brown

The Raiders had fun on Sunday for the first time in weeks after they beat the Broncos in Denver. After the game, quarterback Derek Carr kept the good times rolling. He offered a hilarious Twitter retort to an ex-teammate who supplied the Raiders with plenty of bad vibes during his short tenure. Carr responded to a tweet from ex-All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown, who signed with the Raiders in 2019 but was waived by the team before he played a game.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colorado, Deion Sanders rumored to have been in contact

With just one game remaining on the year, the Colorado Buffaloes’ coaching search should go into full force quickly. Which direction will Rick George decide to go? Does he pluck a veteran guy or a first-year head coach? One candidate we discussed was Deion Sanders, and the current Jackson State HC has an impressive resume. And, as it turns out, it appears that the Buffs have at least made contact with Sanders regarding the vacancy, per Adam Munsterteiger of BuffStampede. Rumor has it there has indeed been contact between both parties. Sanders also appeared on a 60 Minutes interview and was asked if he would...
BOULDER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star receiver announces decommitment from Penn State

While Penn State may be racking up wins on the field in November, this weekend saw the Nittany Lions take a loss on the recruiting trail. At least, a temporary loss. Wide receiver Ejani Shakir announced his decommitment from Penn State’s Class of 2023 on Sunday and has reopened his recruiting process as we begin to approach the early signing period. “First, I would like to thank Penn State, Coach Franklin, Coach Stubbs, and staff for taking their time to recruit and host me and my family to an amazing university,” Shakir said in a statement shared on his Twitter account...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kirk Herbstreit names top-performing teams, coaches in Week 12 of college football

A lot of people counted out the Oregon Ducks after their loss to the Washington Huskies a couple of weeks ago. They were knocked out of the College Football Playoff race, and starting quarterback and offensive leader Bo Nix was potentially sidelined with an ankle injury that threw his immediate future into question. The Ducks proved a lot of people wrong over the weekend, defeating No. 10 Utah in thrill fashion at Autzen Stadium, keeping their Pac-12 Championship hopes alive and setting up an intense regular-season finale against the Oregon State Beavers this weekend. That stellar play was recognized by well-respected ESPN...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

174K+
Followers
233K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy